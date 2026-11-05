15-Year-Old Prishita Gupta's Moves Are Creating A Dhamaka

The Delhi schoolgirl has won three consecutive tournaments, earned a Women's International Master title and bounced back from an early-year rating slump.

IMAGE: In October Prishita Gupta won the Western Asian Youth and Junior Chess Championship in Ahmedabad with a round to spare. Photographs: Venkatachari Jagannathan

Key Points Prishita Gupta won three consecutive tournaments in 2026, adding a Women's International Master title to her growing chess achievements.

The Delhi schoolgirl won gold at two national championships and bronze at the Asian Junior Rapid Girls Chess Championship.

After her rating fell sharply early in 2026, support from her parents and coaches helped restore her confidence.

A Delhi schoolgirl has turned 2026 into a year of titles, a WIM crown and a renewed push towards her ultimate goal -- becoming a Grandmaster and winning Olympiad gold for India

For 15-year-old Prishita Gupta, 2026 has been a year of Diwali-like dhamaka.

Prishita has been collecting titles with an enviable regularity, winning three tournaments back-to-back, adding a Women's International Master (WIM) title to her name and bouncing back strongly after losing around 150 rating points early in the year.

For a reporter, she is a delight -- articulate, self-driven and with enough stories to keep a feature moving from the chessboard to the dinner table.

Prishita's 2026 medal haul includes gold at the 42nd National Sub-Junior (Under-15) Girls Chess Championship, gold at the 36th National Under-17 Girls Chess Championship and bronze at the Asian Junior Rapid Girls Chess Championship.

In October, she completed the hat-trick by winning the Western Asian Youth and Junior Chess Championship in Ahmedabad with a round to spare.

"Yes, it has been a great year for me, winning three tournaments back-to-back," says Prishita. "2024 was also good when I won the Under-15 Nationals. I also played for India in the FIDE World Youth U-16 Chess Olympiad held in Colombia. The team came fifth."

Her WIM journey also straddled two years. Prishita -- a ninth standard student -- secured her first WIM norm in France in 2025 and completed the remaining two norms in Serbia in January 2026.

In 2025, she also won gold at the Commonwealth Chess Championship (U-16) in Kuala Lumpur and gold at the Asian Youth Chess Championship (U-16 Rapid) in Bangkok.

From Books To Chessboard

"I started playing chess at the age of six when the library I frequented started chess coaching. At home, I used to sit quietly and read books. So, chess, being a game played quietly while sitting, suited me," recalls Prishita.

Her elder sister Kaashvi chose a very different sporting path.

A table tennis player, Kaashvi has to dart around a table while her younger sister is perfectly happy sitting across a chessboard for hours.

Asked why she did not follow her sister into table tennis, Prishita says: "I was more interested in sitting in peace with chess pieces. Further, my parents didn't want the sisters to fight it out across the table tennis table."

Their mother Reena Gupta saw another side to it.

"Though siblings playing the same sport has some advantages -- sort of a buy-one-get-one-free scheme -- sporting rivalry between siblings may extend from the playing arena to the home, which would spoil the relationship. So, we were clear that Prishita should not get into table tennis," Reena says.

Kaashvi was part of the Indian table tennis team that won a bronze medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships Under-15 in 2021.

Their businessman father, a yoga practitioner, introduced Kaashvi's physical exercise training routine to Prishita as part of her daily regimen.

"My father taught me yoga and physical exercises to build up my stamina and mental strength," says Prishita.

Learning To Lose

The biggest challenge for Prishita in 2026 was not losing tournaments but the reduction in rating points after losing a game.

Her rating fell from 2,287 at the end of 2025 to around 2,100 during the first four months of this year -- a drop of about 190 points.

For a young player accustomed to winning, it could have been psychologically damaging.

Prishita says her parents and coaches helped her look at chess differently.

"My parents and coach were not outcome-oriented. They wanted me to enjoy playing the game," she says.

That approach helped her recover her confidence.

Her rating stands at 2,129 and after the strong run through the Nationals and other events it is expected to bring substantial gains in the November rating list.

For Prishita, the rating correction was less important than getting her confidence back.

Finding Her Chess Identity

A school teacher was the first to notice Prishita's potential and suggested that she be placed under a professional coach.

Karun Duggal and Savitri Joshi became her early coaches. She subsequently worked with Grandmasters Shyam Sundar and R B Ramesh, Woman GM Aarthie Ramaswamy and FIDE Master Siddhant Gaikwad.

Prishita describes herself as an aggressive and positional player.

With White, she favours the Jobava London System, while with Black she often heads into the French Defence.

"I can manage well even if my opponent goes out of book moves," she says.

Her list of notable victories includes wins over Grandmasters B Adhiban and G N Gopal.

There have also been painful lessons. She lost to Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Lei Tingjie of China at the World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship.

"Humpy outplayed me in the middle game," Prishita remembers.

IMAGE: Prishita's 2026 medal haul includes gold at the 42nd National Sub-Junior (Under-15) Girls Chess Championship, gold at the 36th National Under-17 Girls Chess Championship and bronze at the Asian Junior Rapid Girls Chess Championship.

Chess, School And A Plate of Rajma Chawal

The young WIM is not, however, all chess.

She scores decent marks at her school, which has been supportive of her chess career.

"The school gives great support to my chess endeavours. Among the subjects, I like history, but not maths as much because it involves calculations. I already do different kinds of mental calculations, so maths is not my favourite," she says.

Prishita likes reading Agatha Christie and psychological crime novels.

A vegetarian, she is partial to Rajma Chawal and supplements her diet with dry fruits and chia and pumpkin seeds. Junk food is allowed occasionally.

Her mother, who doubles as her manager, takes care of the logistics as well as the food.

"My mother brings home-cooked food that can last for a couple of days and heat-and-eat food packets," says Prishita.

The Expensive Business of Chess

Chess may look inexpensive compared with many other sports. For families supporting a young player at the international level, it is anything but.

"Travel, boarding and lodging, coaching, and even fees paid to good players to play practice games and others eat into the family's finances. Chess is really a costly game," says Reena.

Her answer to controlling some of those expenses has been simple -- encourage Prishita to become a self-learner.

That self-learning habit also fits neatly with the discipline her coaches see in her.

Aarthie Ramaswamy describes Prishita as composed and hardworking.

"She is very composed and hardworking. Prishita would complete her assignments on time," says Aarthie who saw the rating decline as part of the normal cycle of competitive chess.

"Rating corrections do happen, and it is normal," she adds.

Shyam Sundar sees a different quality in his student.

"Prishita is an aggressive and dynamic player. Initially, she may be shy, but after some time she opens up and clears her doubts," he said.

Both coaches helped her regain confidence after the rating slump.

Shyam Sundar believes Prishita's strengths need to be sharpened further and her playing style fine-tuned if she is to make the jump towards the IM and GM levels. He also wants her to play more open tournaments.

"Her playing style is quite unique," says Coach Gaikwad. "She is very attacking and isn't afraid to take risks when the situation demands it."

A Day Built Around Chess

Prishita's daily routine leaves little room for idling.

She wakes up around 7 or 7.30 am, begins with physical exercise and yoga, and starts chess practice at 10 am. Training continues until 5 pm, with a one-hour lunch break.

Then come school lessons, followed by bed at around 10 pm.

Although Prishita continues to play in age-category girls' events, she is comfortable entering open tournaments and taking on boys and men.

"There have been instances where boys refused to play against her, fearing a defeat," says Reena.

Prishita is expected to represent India in a series of international events in 2027, including the FIDE World Youth Championships, Asian Youth Championships, Western Asian Youth Championships and Commonwealth Championships in her age categories.

But the long-term target is bigger than any age-group title.

This Delhi schoolgirl wants to become a Grandmaster, represent India at the Chess Olympiad and win a gold medal. For that, Shyam Sundar believes her existing strengths have to be developed further and her playing style refined.

The quiet girl who once found comfort in "sitting in peace with chess pieces" is now making increasingly loud statements on the chessboard.

And perhaps the biggest dhamaka is still to come.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff