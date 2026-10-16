12 Reasons To Love Ireland

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Ireland is an exceptionally wonderful country to visit. It is also my grandson's homeland.

The elevating Irish experience begins even before you land.

As you cross the Irish Sea, coming via England or continental Europe, and descend into misty Dublin, you are flying above the flapping sails of little yachts/other types of watercraft and flotsam islands. That gives way to the eastern Irish shoreline and a patchwork of farm holdings.

On a lucky day, when the sun is out, Ireland shimmers a bright and rare kind of glossy green, that distinctive, almost proprietary emerald that is the origin of her nickname.

And the happy sighting of Ireland, as the landing gear grindingly unfolds and we start touching down, makes you want to break out in song. Perhaps some poignant Celtic ballad like The Fields Of Athenry. Or a snappy number, maybe the original rendition of Galway Girl.

Here are my 12 reasons to totally love Ireland:





Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

1. Dublin Airport

It's a wee little airport, without delusions of grandeur, not named for any hero or historical figure. Terminal 1 has been renovated and things move smoothly around here.

After disembarking you are greeted by giant-sized images of breathtakingly magnificent places in Ireland you must visit.

Immigration is pretty quick and the officers are not that daunting and are actually friendly. Arrival into the country is always smooth and positive.





Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

2. Cabbies

These days the Dublin cabbies are from all over the world, but if you get an original Dubliner, the conversation from airport to your destination is invariably enlightening.

Their worldly wisdom and matter-of-fact take on life is intriguing, informative. Many are well travelled courtesy 10 to 30 Euro Ryanair fares and have been across Europe, Canary islands, and some even to India!

Across a few kilometres they will quickly give you an honest update on the political situation and the country's mood; interestingly many of them refer to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland -- undivided Ireland, as their nation, like the English never took it away.

Photograph: Nadisha Daniel/Rediff

3. The Liffey

As you near the city centre, you will get your first view of the sparkling river, whose name means life, that divides the city into two cultural parts. The north is more working class. The south is gentrified with quite a few fancier neighbourhoods.

Central Dublin is built around the placid river with cafes, shops and numerous, intriguingly-named bridges going across, like the cast-iron Ha' penny Bridge (named for its toll in 1816).

The river must have made impact on Irish writer James Joyce because one of his characters personified the Liffey -- Anna Livia Plurabelle in Finnegans Wake.





Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

4. Guinness

If you are observant, you will notice large silver cannisters outside many an establishment everywhere in Ireland.

Some even serve as the base of tables in bars and restaurants.

These are Guinness cannisters, frothy with Ireland's favourite brew. The stout beer is dark brown almost black and plenty heady. It's an acquired taste but many swear by it.

Guinness rules Ireland and 1.8 to 2 billion pints are knocked back annually. A visit to the Dublin factory is not to be missed (but I have consistently for 11 years).





5. Snowy-White Clouds and the Weather

The single most important topic on a daily basis has to be the weather.

Ireland is one of the countries that gets the least sunshine in the world but that's not to say that sun doesn't poke its head out at least once every day or few days. It's the length of its royal audience that is crucial.

There's a reason why Ireland, like The Netherlands, is so green, because small quantities of rain fall nearly every day, fuelling its dairy culture.

It rarely gets snow and is not as bitter cold as mainland Europe thanks to the Gulf Stream current, but it has plenty of grey rainy days that often clear up, magically, in just hours, and out comes the Sun pouring down Vitamin D, bringing in its wake the bluest of skies, scads of the prettiest, fluffy clouds and plenty of rainbows.





Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

6. Traffic

None. Great place to hire a car and see every inch of the Republic by road.





7. Gorgeous Countryside

Dublin is a sort of homey, ordinary town, not exactly a paradise of shopping, which is actually a relief.

But the countryside is simply stunning. Pastoral. Also wild. So serene, calming.

Just get in a car and drive!

There is so much beauty to see. Ancient castles. Craggy bluffs. Moors. The sparkling sea that has a range of emotions and can get almighty fierce too, showing its temper.

Dozing villages. White beaches with cold, cold water. Moody churches with cemeteries of weather-blackened tombstones. Old-fashioned liquor factories.

Gypsies and their horses.

Cows.

Sheep. Sheep. Sheep. Sheep. Sheep.





8. Warmth Of The People

Government policies on housing and immigration are severely testing the famous Irish warmth, but in no place in Europe, so far, have I come across the friendliness and affection the Irish have for those visiting.

It increases incrementally as you leave Dublin and go west or southwest.

Unlike America and many parts of Europe, folks are actually quite curious and interested in the other person and ask you tonnes of personal questions.

And that flowing, musical accent is to die for... The picturesque lingo too (what's the craic; hows youse).





Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

9. Music

Have not heard such soul-stirring music as I have heard in the pubs and musical venues of Ireland.

It's mostly really trad stuff accompanied by Irish instruments like the fiddle, accordian and more. But it's lyrical, sometimes sad and settles in your heart, bewitching it forever.

Even the Irish buskers seem to sound better than most other places.

10. Cakes, Fudge, Pastries, Ice Cream

From a vegetarian perspective, there is not that much to rave over food wise, except potatoes 16 ways (467 preparations actually, according to cooking folklore with weird names like Boxty, Colcannon). Although grocery stores have some of the best of produce -- excellent fruit, vegetables, bread, white cheddar cheese, Irish butter (wah, wah) and milk.

But I have had particularly delightful cakes, scones, ice cream, fruit tarts wherever I went in Ireland, topped with the luscious Irish cream. And sweets spiked with Baileys Irish Cream or Guinness.

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

11. Library of Trinity College

Easily one of the most beautiful and storied libraries in the world, located inside the 1592-founded Trinity College, its 17th century Long Room is a bibliophile's dream and houses 200,000 books.

The library also owns the 8th century Book Of Kells manuscript, an illustrated text of the Gospels.

It's a pricey 26 Euros to visit, but what a library.





Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

12. Irish Travellers

The much maligned misunderstood Irish Travellers are a community of gypsies native to Ireland, unrelated to the Romani people (who migrated centuries ago from India and live all over Europe and America).

Fascinating people, the Travellers are traditional, insular, somewhat itinerant folks, whose rhythms of life have not changed that much.

For many, the primary source of income is horse trading. They rear and sell a less thoroughbred variety of horses that are apparently used for racing and gambling.



Ballinasloe Horse Fair, that has been taking place in a small farming town since the 18th century in northwest Ireland, is a fair for purchase and sale of ponies, donkeys and horses and it is a major date on the Irish Travellers calendar, where their unique culture is on display.