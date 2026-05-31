10 Tips To Quit Smoking

On World Tobacco Day, Dr Amit Chakraborty, specialist-surgical oncology, head and neck cancer, offers crucial tips to quit smoking and prevent cancer.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points: A craving doesn't appear out of nowhere; identify and track your smoking triggers for at least 10 days to break the habit.

When the urge to smoke strikes, delay it by 15 minutes; most cravings pass within 5 to 7 minutes if you stay calm and distracted.

Replace smoking rituals with healthier alternatives such as exercise, deep breathing, walking, chewing sugar-free gum, or keeping your hands busy.

Build a strong support system and avoid passive smoking or situations that may tempt you to return to old habits.

Even one cigarette after quitting can trigger a relapse; stay completely away from smoking and seek professional help if needed.

Why Do People Smoke?

Stress, workplace pressure, relationship problems... These are some common reasons why people take to smoking.

For most people, smoking has become a coping mechanism to deal with life. For some others, it starts as a social ritual where you step out to smoke and take a break with colleagues or to connect during social gatherings.

A few of them try smoking out of curiosity, or as a reward after finishing a task, or as a transition while trying to move from one activity to another.

In movies, actors often smoke to look cool, happening and glamorous on screen.

Whether reel imitates real or not, people, despite knowing that cigarette smoking is injurious to health, continue smoking because they are addicted to it.

Those who plan to quit or avoid smoking, end up going back within a week.

But if you are someone who is serious about giving up smoking, here are some tips to help you get started.

1. Note The Triggers

A craving doesn't appear out of nowhere. It is linked to something stressful, boredom, a cup of coffee, a phone call, or stepping outside.

For at least 10 days, make sure to write down and track when you get the urge to smoke and what triggers it.

It can be anything ranging from stress to watching others smoke.

Try to decode the pattern, and you can certainly kick the habit of smoking.

No matter how stressed you are, try not to reach out for your cigarette. You may hide them, throw them away or simply avoid passing by your regular paan shop to stop the craving.

Be consistent, and practice self-control.

If you are stressed, meditate, exercise, or just listen to calm music instead of smoking.

2. Delay The Craving By 15 Minutes

When a craving hits, don't fight it by getting anxious or stressed. Just delay it.

Keep telling yourself that I'll smoke later.

If you can delay the urge to smoke, the craving can pass within 5 to 7 minutes.

You don't need to get hyper; just be calm and try to focus on what you are doing.

3. Keep Your Hands Busy

For active smokers, it is easy to reach out, hold, and pull a cigarette.

Break the physical habit with substitutes -- a stress ball, a pen to click, or even washing your hands when the urge strikes.

Grab a dumbbell instead of a cigarette, as that can be beneficial for your overall well-being.

4. Replace Smoking Break

Many smokers don't just crave nicotine; they also crave the break.

It could be the two minutes outside. The pause. Or the exhale.

Replace your smoking break with positive habits.

Use the break to stretch, take a walk, deep breathing, or talk to a friend.

5. Use Nicotine Replacement Smartly

Nicotine patches, gums, and lozenges help to reduce withdrawal symptoms and increase your chances of quitting successfully.

Seek the help of an expert before you try any medication or alternatives to reduce smoking.

6. Chew On Something

Many smokers have the urge to smoke after meals.

You can find healthier ways to keep your jaws occupied by chewing on sunflower seeds, fennel seeds (saunf), sugar-free gum, or carrot sticks. So, try to chew on these seeds after meals.

7. Build A Support System

Tell a friend, a colleague, or a family member that you're quitting so that they can support you in the journey.

8. Delete The 'Just One Won't Hurt' Thought Immediately

After you have quit smoking for a month, even a single puff will hurt.

The excuse that just one cigarette won't hurt rewires the brain's reward system back to square one faster than you think.

The most dangerous moment in quitting isn't the first week, it's the fourth. It happens when you feel confident enough to think that smoking one cigarette or sharing a puff is harmless.

That one cigarette has the capacity to ruin your weeks-long journey.

The simplest way is to stay away from cigarettes.

9. Avoid Passive Smoking

Even if you do not smoke, spending time with friends, or colleagues who smoke regularly can encourage passive smoking.

The solution? Avoid being around people who smoke.

Doing so can make you go back to your old routine.

10. Take Up Some Physical Qctivity

You would be surprised to know that even a 10-minute brisk walk can help reduce nicotine cravings.

Spend at least 30 minutes to an hour every day to exercise daily.

As you quit smoking, your lungs will function better and you will start feeling healthy.

Regular smoking does not only harm the throat, it also affects your tongue, jaws, and lungs.

For those who are struggling to kick the butt, remember that you are not alone.

Quitting smoking is NOT IMPOSSIBLE.

Individuals who have been smoking for 20 to 30 years have been able to quit the habit between the ages 55 and 60 to lead healthier lives.

You do not need to wait for the perfect day.

With the right guidance, emotional support along with smoking cessation therapy, you can successfully quit smoking and help prevent cancer.

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