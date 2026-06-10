10 Smart Tips To Get Hired In The AI Era

Employers want to know that you do not just know how to use AI tools like ChatGPT or automation services. They also want to know that you understand what AI is, says Kumar Rajagopalan, vice president-strategic initiatives and country head-India at Dexian, a leading staffing solutions firm.

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As AI becomes more common in today's workplaces, the way employers hire professionals has changed.

Recruiters across the world are not just looking at resumes anymore. They want to see if you can adjust, adapt and function in a dynamic workplace.

You must be able to work with the tools and resources allotted to you even as you adapt to systems that use AI.

So, if you are applying for a role and want to get noticed, you need to do more than just show that you are qualified. You must be able to demonstrate how you can excel.

In an AI-driven hiring landscape, the ability to showcase your skills and talent is what sets you apart from the competition.

Here are 10 tips that will help:

1. Know AI, don't just use it

Employers want to know that you do not just know how to use AI tools like ChatGPT or automation services. They also want to know that you understand what AI is.

To show you understand AI, give examples of how you have used AI to solve problems.

For example, you might have used AI to simplify a routine task, gain insights from data or create better campaigns at your current job. Demonstrate and highlight that in your profile.

2. Build a skills-first CV

Traditional CVs are becoming less relevant every day. So, instead of job titles/descriptions, mention your measurable skills and outcomes.

Don't focus on outlining your achievements; use quantifiable results to highlight your achievements and milestones.

For example, say 'increased customer engagement by 40 per cent using AI-based content development techniques.' This gives the employer a clear idea of the impact you created and the capabilities you will bring to the organisation, if hired.

3. Create hybrid skill sets

Candidates with hybrid skill sets (subject matter expertise along with tech skills) are amongst the highest in demand.

For example, a marketer who understands how to read data analytics or a public relations professional who can interpret the sentiment analysis produced by AI systems will be a much more marketable candidate than someone who does not have either type of skill sets.

4. Develop a digital portfolio

Using a traditional CV to highlight achievements will not set you apart from the rest of the competition.

Utilise a digital portfolio to display your work history (projects/campaigns/case studies). Include examples of where you have successfully used AI solutions to deliver results.

5. Master the skill of prompt generation

Prompt engineering is an increasingly important skill for candidates to have.

Employers seek individuals who can ask the right type of questions in order to achieve a precise output from an AI system and deliver high-quality results.

This demonstrates clarity in thought and the capability to problem-solve.

6. Show that you can keep learning

As we enter a world with artificial intelligence, being able to learn quickly will matter more than just knowing things.

Completing new skill certifications, online courses or personal projects shows that you are proactive and ready for what's next at work.

7. Prove that you can think strategically and get things done

While AI can perform a lot of manual tasks, it certainly can't make decisions.

In your job interviews, talk about how you make decisions, solve problems and connect to the bigger picture of the company. You have to show you can think ahead.

8. Make your CV easy for AI to read

Today, most companies use dedicated systems to sort through resumes.

To get noticed, you can start by using keywords from the job description.

Keep your resume layout simple so machines can read it too.

Avoid creative, flashy designs that might not work well with these systems.

9. Emphasise your human abilities

It may seem paradoxical but as AI continues to advance, so too will the value of human capabilities in the workforce.

Skills such as communication, creativity, emotional intelligence and leadership are things that machines cannot duplicate; therefore, organisations will be looking for candidates who possess them.

10. Network smartly

Most companies will use AI to look at resumes but you will ultimately have to face an interviewer who will make the final decision about who to hire.

When you are trying to meet people in your field, you should try to make real connections with them on web sites like LinkedIn.

You should continue talking to people in your industry and discuss issues and events that are relevant to your market.

If someone you know recommends your work or skills, that is one good way to get a job.

Now that machines are being used more and more at work, if you want to get hired, you need to work on skills that machines do not have.

You need to focus on skills that will work well with machines, not try to compete with them. Artificial intelligence is changing the way companies work, so you need to learn how to work with AI and machines to get a job.

Employers want to find candidates who can effectively take advantage of technology coupled with their human capabilities by providing both productivity and imaginative solutions; utilising both numerical data and instinctual thought processes.

If you can position yourself as someone who understands the strategic use of AI, this will increase your chances of being hired and ultimately provide your career with a higher level of security.