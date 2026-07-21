10 Skin Care Mistakes to Avoid

Applying random products on your skin, just because they are trending, may damage or weaken your skin barrier, warns Dr Rupika Singh, dermatologist and founder of Akiya Aesthetics.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A healthy skin doesn't require expensive skincare products.

Instead, small but consistent everyday habits can help you to strengthen the skin barrier.

Similarly, poor habits and a lack of hygiene may cause skin inflammation, acne and even accelerate the skin's aging process.

These are some of the common mistakes that damage your skin and how you can fix them:

1. Over-cleansing the skin

Washing your face too often strips away its natural sebum, damaging the skin barrier.

It makes the skin dry, irritated and even oily.

The solution: Use a gentle face cleanser twice a day; that helps to balance the skin's pH levels.

2. Mixing too many active ingredients together

Using many active ingredients at once such as retinol, exfoliating acids, vitamin C and acne treatment without proper guidance overwhelms the skin and can trigger redness, skin peeling and sensitivity.

The solution: Keep your skincare routine simple and introduce one active ingredient at a time.

3. Sleeping with makeup on

No matter how tired you are, sleeping with your makeup on is a huge no. The ingredients in your makeup trap dirt, oil, sweat and pollutants against the skin, increasing the risk of clogged pores and breakouts.

The solution: Always remove makeup before sleeping using micellar water, a cleansing balm or a gentle cleanser.

4. Not paying attention to nutrition and hydration

The glow or dullness on your skin is a reflection of the body's internal health. Poor diet and dehydration causes skin dullness, dryness and slower healing of skin.

The solution: Replace oily, junk and packaged food with fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, healthy fats and proteins. Don't forget to sip water and stay hydrated.

5. Picking at your face often

When acne is picked often, the bacteria will spread, increasing the risk of scarring or pigmentation.

The solution: Never squeeze your acne at home. Rather, go for spot treatments to deal with them.

6. Following DIY Internet hacks

Random DIY hacks such as applying lemon juice, toothpaste or baking soda on the skin may give you instant results but it also disrupts the skin barrier leading to irritation and burns.

The solution: Always opt for skincare products approved by dermatologists; do a patch test before applying them on your face.

7. Blindly following of trends without understanding skin type

Applying random products on your skin just because they are trending may damage or weaken your skin barrier.

You must understand that some products may not suit your skin type or address the problem your skin is facing.

The solution: Understand your skin type. Keep your skin's need in mind and your routine simple and consistent.

8. Over-exfoliation of skin

Excessive skin exfoliation with chemical exfoliants weaken the skin's defence barrier, leading to redness of skin and sensitivity.

The solution: Exfoliate your skin only once or twice a week, depending upon your skin type.

9. Not giving importance to hygiene

Objects directly coming in contact with the face such as dirty pillow covers, mobile phones or makeup brushes can worsen skin acne and irritation as they have a collection of oil, sweat and bacteria.

The solution: Clean makeup brushes and phone screens regularly. Change pillowcases often to prevent skin irritation or infection.

10. Not applying sunscreen

When the skin gets exposed to the sun's harmful UV rays, it begins to show signs of pigmentation and tanning. The collagen gets broken, making the skin look aged prematurely.

This happens even when you are indoors as UV rays have the potential to cross window panes and clouds too.

The solution: Apply a broad spectrum sunscreen possessing a minimum SPF of 30 daily; reapply every two to three hours when outdoors.

Dr Rupika Singh holds an MD degree from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, and has over 15 years of clinical experience.

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