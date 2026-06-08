10 Simple Ways To Protect Planet Earth

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From bringing down your plastic waste output to conserving water, every little bit helps. When small actions are taken by many and millions sign on there's powerful impact.

This World Environment Day 2026, adopt 12 effective habits to ensure the planet gets cleaner and greener.

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1. Carry A Reusable Water Bottle

Your own one reusable bottle can replace hundreds of plastic bottles every day, every year. Remember that India generates millions of tonnes of plastic waste annually.

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2. Use Public Transport

Choosing metro, buses, or carpooling helps reduce carbon emissions. Transport is one of the biggest contributors to urban pollution.

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3. Plant Native Trees

Trees that actually belong to an area are the trees that should be planted. They survive better, support biodiversity and require less water. And do realise: One mature tree can absorb significant carbon dioxide annually.

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4. Switch To LED Lights

LED bulbs consume less electricity. They also last much longer. Energy-efficient lighting can reduce household electricity bills.

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5. Compost Kitchen Waste

Food scraps can become nutrient-rich compost instead of landfill waste. Organic waste may generate harmful methane gas in landfills.

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6. Support Local Farmers

Buying local produce reduces transport emissions and supports communities. It also requires less packaging and storage.

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7. Don't Opt For Fast Fashion

Wearing clothes longer helps reduce textile waste and pollution. Fashion is among the world's most polluting industries.

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8. Use Solar Energy

These panels are really the best way generate energy and they are steadily becoming more affordable for homes and societies.

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9. Keep Beaches And Parks Clean

Community clean-up drives create awareness and protect animals. Marine animals are heavily affected by plastic pollution.

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10. Educate Your Children

Environmental awareness begins at home and school. Teach the future generations who will inherit today's environmental choices.

Text and Presentation: Hemant Shivsharan/Rediff