Even a good salary may not be enough to retain employees who feel isolated, disrespected or unsupported at work, says Vivek Tiwari, executive coach and founder of Pragyan Advisory, a leadership and consulting firm.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukau/Pexels

Good employees are the backbone of any company.

They bring valuable skills, experience and dedication to their work.

Yet even the best employees may consider leaving if they feel their needs, expectations and contributions go unrecognised.

From an employee's perspective, quitting a job is often a difficult decision. It usually follows months of dissatisfaction, unfulfilled ambitions or mounting frustration.

Here are 10 common reasons why good employees quit their jobs.

1. Lack of recognition and appreciation

All hard working employees want their contributions to be acknowledged and valued.

Even small efforts, such as completing tasks, meeting deadlines and supporting colleagues, deserve some appreciation.

Without recognition or feedback, employees may soon feel undervalued. Over time, this can lower their motivation and encourage them to look for opportunities elsewhere.

2. Less opportunities for career growth

Most employees join a company hoping to gain knowledge and skills that will help them progress in their careers.

When they see little or no scope for growth, they may begin to feel stuck.

Employees who want to develop their skills and take on new challenges may eventually look for opportunities elsewhere.

3. Poor management and leadership

The relationship an employee shares with their manager plays an important role in shaping their workplace experience.

Managers who communicate poorly, fail to support their team/s or take credit for their employees' achievements can cause dissatisfaction within the team.

Employees need strong leaders who are not only willing to lead by example but also listen to their concerns, offer guidance and treat everyone fairly.

If an employee feels that the manager is exploitive, shows favouritism towards a certain team member/s even as they don't contribute enough, it may lead to resentment and disappointment.

When managers make the workplace stressful or unhealthy, employees may find it difficult to stay in their jobs.

4. Excessive workload and burnout

Being responsible and contributing beyond what is expected of you during emergencies is generally considered a positive quality. However, when employees are given too many tasks without adequate time, resources or support to achieve their targets, the pressure can become overwhelming.

Long working hours and unreasonable deadlines can affect the personal lives, energy levels and mental well-being of employees.

Eventually, employees may be forced to leave because they may struggle maintain a healthy work-life balance.

5. Unsatisfactory pay and benefits

It is natural for employees to expect their remuneration to reflect their skills, experience, responsibilities and contribution to the organisation.

If a hard working employee realises that her/his salary does not match their workload or industry standards, s/he may feel that their efforts are undervalued.

Most hiring managers may try to lure productive employees to stay back by offering or promising to offer better remuneration.

While salary alone may not help determine an employee's decision to stay, dissatisfaction can grow when there is little scope for a pay rise or better work benefits.

6. Poor work-life balance

The office is only a small part of an employee's life. All employees have responsibilities outside the workplace. They may need time for their families, to attend personal commitments, to pursue their hobbies and leisure activities after work.

When work regularly spills over into personal time or employees are expected to be available around the clock, maintaining a healthy balance becomes difficult.

Eventually, they may prefer organisations that allow them to meet their professional commitments without compromising their personal lives.

7. An unhealthy work environment

Workplace conflicts can make it difficult to concentrate and perform well.

When employees are constantly subjected to unfair treatment, poor communication and distribution of duties, along with office politics and unnecessary competition, they may lose their confidence and peace of mind.

Even a good salary may not be enough to retain employees who feel isolated, disrespected or unsupported.

8. A lack of trust and autonomy

Feeling trusted to do a job well is important for both professional success and job satisfaction.

When managers micromanage every task instead of trusting employees to make decisions independently, workers may feel that their abilities are being questioned.

Employees are more likely to feel motivated when they have the freedom to take ownership of their work and make decisions within their roles.

9. Poor communication and unclear expectations

Employees perform better when they understand what is expected of them and how their work contributes to the organisation's goals.

However, constantly changing expectations, incomplete feedback and a lack of transparency around important decisions can lead to frustration and confusion.

Employees may also feel demotivated when they are not informed about how their performance is assessed.

Clear and consistent communication helps employees feel confident about their responsibilities and understand what is expected of them.

10. A lack of purpose and job satisfaction

For many employees, a job offers more than just a salary. Having a sense of purpose and feeling that their work makes a difference are important sources of motivation.

When employees find their work getting monotonous, or feel that their ideas are ignored or if they realise that their roles no longer align with their interests and aspirations, they may lose motivation.

As a result, they may start looking for opportunities that offer more meaningful responsibilities and a greater job satisfaction.