10 Questions Every First-Time Health Insurance Buyer Must Ask

The best time to buy health insurance is when you don't think you need it.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Buying health insurance is one of the most important financial decisions you'll ever make. Yet, for most Indians, it is also one of the least understood. Many buy a policy because a friend recommended it, an agent sold it or to save tax, without fully understanding what it covers, what it excludes or how claims actually work.

This five-part guide aims to change that.

Drawing on the latest applicable IRDAI regulations and current practices followed by India's leading health insurers, this series answers the questions every policyholder should ask before buying, renewing or claiming health insurance.

We'll try to bust common myths, decode confusing terms and help you choose a policy that suits your family's needs.

Whether you're buying health insurance for the first time or already have a policy, this guide will help you make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes.

1. What exactly is health insurance? Why do you need it?

Health insurance is a contract between you and an insurance company. You pay a premium every year and the insurer agrees to pay eligible hospitalisation expenses up to the sum insured, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

Why this matters

Many Indians believe health insurance is an investment. It isn't.

It is financial protection.

Imagine your father suddenly needs bypass surgery costing Rs 6 lakh or your child requires emergency hospitalisation. Without insurance, you may have to dip into your savings, break fixed deposits, redeem mutual funds or even borrow money.

Health insurance ensures a medical emergency doesn't become a financial emergency.

Good to know

Health insurance generally covers hospitalisation expenses but every policy has exclusions, waiting periods and conditions. Never assume 'everything is covered'.

Always read the customer information sheet (CIS) which insurers are required to provide with every health insurance policy to summarise key benefits, exclusions, waiting periods and claims information.

Common mistake

'I am healthy. I don't need health insurance.'

Health insurance is easiest and usually cheapest to buy when you're healthy.

Before you buy

Ask for the customer information sheet.

Read the exclusions.

Understand the waiting periods.

2. Isn't my employer's health insurance enough?

Usually, no.

Employer-provided health insurance is a valuable benefit but it should not be your only health cover.

Why this matters

Your employer's policy is linked to your job.

If you:

Resign

Retire

Lose your job

Switch employers

Your group health insurance may end or its benefits may change.

A personal health insurance policy stays with you regardless of where you work.

Example

Rohan, 35, had Rs 5 lakh corporate health insurance policy. After changing jobs, his new employer offered only Rs 3 lakh cover. Fortunately, he had already bought his own Rs 15 lakh individual policy so he continued to enjoy uninterrupted protection.

Common mistake

'My company gives me insurance, so I don't need another policy.'

That assumption often proves expensive after retirement or during periods of unemployment.

Bottom line

Think of employer insurance as a bonus -- not your primary protection.

3. When should you buy health insurance?

As early as possible.

Why?

Buying early usually means:

Lower premiums

Fewer medical tests

Fewer pre-existing diseases

Waiting periods start immediately

Easier renewals later

Why waiting is risky

Many people postpone buying insurance until they develop diabetes, hypertension or another health condition.

By then:

Premiums may be higher

Underwriting may be stricter

Some illnesses may have waiting periods before they're covered

Good to know

The IRDAI framework removed the upper age limit for purchasing health insurance. That means insurers cannot refuse to offer a health insurance policy solely because someone is elderly, although premiums, underwriting and policy terms may differ depending on age and health.

Bottom line

The best time to buy health insurance is when you don't think you need it.

4. How much health insurance cover do you really need?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer.

It depends on:

Your city

Your age

Family size

Existing employer cover

Family medical history

Income

A practical thumb rule

For a young individual living in a metro, many financial planners recommend at least Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh of total protection, often achieved by combining a base policy with a super top-up.

For families in metros, the required cover may be substantially higher because treatment costs continue to rise.

Why Rs 5 lakh may not be enough

Major surgeries, cancer treatment or prolonged ICU care can easily exceed Rs 5 lakh in large private hospitals.

Common mistake

Buying the cheapest policy instead of adequate cover.

Bottom line

Don't ask, 'What premium can I afford?'

Ask, 'What hospital bill can my family afford without insurance?'

5. Should you buy an individual policy or a family floater?

It depends on your family size, the elderly or senior ctizens in your family.

Individual policy

Every insured person gets a separate sum insured.

Example:

Husband: Rs 10 lakh

Wife: Rs 10 lakh

Each has independent protection.

Family floater

One sum insured is shared among all insured family members.

Example:

Rs 20 lakh floater covers husband, wife and children together. But these days there are variations to family floater policies where, for instance, every family member can get Rs 20 lakh cover. Of course, the premiums for such policies are higher than a vanilla family floater policy.

Which is better?

For young couples with children, a family floater is often more economical.

However, many experts recommend buying separate policies for senior citizen parents because they are more likely to make claims, which could exhaust the shared family cover.

Bottom line

Choose the policy structure based on your family's age profile -- not just the premium.

6. How do you choose the right insurer?

Don't choose an insurer based only on advertisements or the lowest premium.

Instead, compare:

Network hospitals near your home

Claim settlement experience

Customer service

Coverage

Waiting periods

Co-payment

Room-rent limits

Restoration benefit

Good to know

Different insurers offer different features even though all must comply with IRDAI's minimum regulatory requirements. That's why comparing policy documents and not just brochures is essential.

Bottom line

Choose the policy first.

Then choose the insurer.

7. Should you buy online or through an insurance agent?

Both options have advantages.

Buying online

Good if you:

Understand insurance

Can compare policies

Don't need assistance

Buying through a good advisor

Useful if:

You're buying insurance for the first time

You're covering senior citizen parents

You want help during claims

You want someone to explain exclusions

Common mistake

Buying from whoever calls first.

Ask your advisor

Which insurers do you represent?

Will you help if my claim is rejected?

Can I see the policy wording before buying?

Bottom line

A good advisor adds value.

A poor advisor sells only the premium.

8. What documents should you read before buying a policy?

Many people read only the brochure.

That is a mistake.

Always ask for:

Policy wordings

Customer information sheet (CIS)

Prospectus

Premium chart

Network hospital list

Why the customer information sheet matters

The CIS summarises the policy's key features -- including benefits, exclusions, waiting periods and claim information -- in a standard format so buyers can better understand what they are purchasing. IRDAI requires insurers to provide it with health insurance policies.

Bottom line

Never buy a policy you haven't read.

9. Should you buy the cheapest health insurance policy?

Usually not.

A cheaper premium may come with:

Room-rent limits

Co-payment

Disease-wise caps

Fewer network hospitals

Lower benefits

A policy costing Rs 2,000 less every year may end up costing lakhs during hospitalisation.

Bottom line

Buy value -- not the lowest premium.

10. What questions should you ask before buying any health insurance policy?

Never buy a policy until you have answers to these questions:

What exactly is covered? What is not covered? What are the waiting periods? Is there any co-payment? Are there room-rent limits? Does the policy have restoration benefits? Which hospitals are in the network? How do cashless claims work? What documents do I need while making a claim? What happens if I want to switch insurers later?

Final checklist

Before paying your first premium, make sure you have:

Read the customer information sheet

Read the policy wording

Declared every existing illness honestly

Compared at least three insurers

Chosen adequate cover

Understood waiting periods

Understood exclusions

Saved digital copies of all documents

In this first part, we've covered the basics -- why health insurance matters, how much cover you may need, whether your employer's policy is enough, how to choose the right insurer and the questions you should ask before paying your first premium.

In Part 2, we'll go beyond the brochure and decode the fine print.

We'll explain what your policy actually covers, what it doesn't, how waiting periods, pre-existing diseases, room-rent limits, co-payments, restoration benefits and no claim bonus work -- and the clauses that often surprise policyholders when they actually file a claim.

Note: This guide is based on the latest IRDAI regulatory framework, including the Health Insurance Master Circular, the applicable IRDAI regulations on insurance products and policyholder protection, and all relevant circulars, directions and clarifications issued thereafter. We have cross-checked these with the latest policy wordings and practices of leading health insurers in India. Where insurers follow different practices, we explain the differences. We avoid legal jargon and focus on what the rules mean for you in everyday situations.