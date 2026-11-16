10 Paneer Recipes To Make Your Day

Who doesn't love paneer!

Paneer makes it to the lists of top dishes in the world. It is not only us on the subcontinent that adore paneer in whatever form -- be it sizzling on skewers, simmering in a creamy curry, tossed in a salad or turned into dessert -- but much of the world too.

We already gave you: 21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

If you're looking to refresh your menu, here are 10 more delightful preparations.

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

1. Falahari Paneer In Dhania Pudina Gravy

Sangita Agrawal produces a creamy, mildly spiced, onion- and garlic-free curry. The herbs do all the talking. As does the soft yummy paneer. In. Every. Bite.

Please find the recipe here: Falahari Paneer In Dhania Pudina Gravy

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

2. Manisha's Paneer Pulao

A bowl of fragrant rice, golden paneer, veggies and gentle spices is all it takes to turn an ordinary meal into something special. Manisha Patange offers an easy to make, satisfying recipe, ideal for any day of the week.



Please find the recipe here: Manisha's Paneer Pulao

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

3. Paneer Hariyali Tikka

Craving a smoky, restaurant-style starter without firing up the barbecue? Chef Roopa Nabar coats paneer in a wicked green marinade of mint, coriander, kasuri methi and chickpea flour and then pan-fries with tomatoes, capsicum and onions. Ooh la la!

Please find the recipe here: Paneer Hariyali Tikka

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

4. Black Pepper Paneer

If you love bold flavours with a peppery kick, Chef Varun Inamdar's Chinese-ish take deserves a try. He tosses the paneer in a rich, aromatic black pepper sauce that gives it the right chatpata notes.

Please find the recipe here: Black Pepper Paneer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dethans/Wikimedia Commons

5. Mayur's Dhaba-Style Palak Paneer

Mayur Sanap, perpetually on a food adventure, recreates at home, the paneer he had at a Mandi dhaba in Himachal. It has rustic flavours and a chunkier, smoky gravy -- no smooth puree -- and employs a clever chef's trick: Soaking the paneer in warm water to keep it wonderfully soft and succulent.

Please find the recipe here: Mayur's Dhaba-Style Palak Paneer

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

6. Achaari Paneer Tikka

If you love the bold, tangy taste of homemade Indian pickles, Bethica Das has a great option. Achaar spices and oil add an irresistible zing to the paneer, which is then grilled.

Please find the recipe here: Achaari Paneer Tikka

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

7. Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta

Up your malai/paneer kofta game. Chef Guntas Sethi marries walnuts with paneer for the dumplings and then pops them into a rich gravy.

Please find the recipe here: Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta

Photograph: Taruna Deepak for Rediff

8. Paneer Bites

Move over potatoes. Paneer is great starters material giving snacks that follow the too oft-repeated foodie mantra -- 'Crispy on the outside and soft inside'. Taruna Deepak's paneer concoction is the kind of snack that disappears in minutes.

Please find the recipe here: Paneer Bites



Photograph: Ashish Mehrotra/Rediff

9. Deepa's Paneer Peppers Salad

Paneer livens up a salad like crazy. strong>Deepa Mehrotra mixes zucchini, broccoli, peppers with paneer to come up with an entree that bursts with fresh flavours and is as colourful as it is tasty. Makes a memorable dish for lunch or a light dinner.



Please find the recipe here: Deepa's Paneer Peppers Salad

Photograph: Jayanti Soni for Rediff

10. Jayanti's Gulab Paneer Laddoos

Wah, wah! Could there be a better use for paneer? Jayanti Soni blends fresh paneer with crunchy nuts, fragrant gulkand (rose jam) coconut powder to create melt-in-the-mouth delights. Have them at New Year. Have them at Christmas. Have them at Holi. They spell happiness.

Please find the recipe here: Jayanti's Gulab Paneer Laddoos