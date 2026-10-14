10 Jobs AI Can't Replace Anytime Soon

While AI can help automate routine, repetitive tasks, jobs that require high emotional intelligence, communication skills, creativity and the ability to work in unpredictable situations are likely to withstand the rise of AI, says Kumar Rajagopalan.

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The influence of technology at the workplace has only got better with artificial intelligence (AI).

The nature of work has also changed dramatically as AI can now perform a wide range of tasks. From writing and coding to customer service and data analysis, AI has automated tasks and jobs that previously required considerable human effort.

However, this does not necessarily mean that AI will replace all the jobs available in the market. In many occupations, AI can handle repetitive tasks while allowing people to focus on the core aspects of their work.

Jobs that require high emotional intelligence, communication skills, creativity and the ability to work in unpredictable situations are likely to withstand the rise of AI.

I have shorlisted 10 such jobs that are highly unlikely to be replaced by AI:

1. Medical personnel

The healthcare industry is likely to increasingly adopt technology across verticals. But certain medical roles will remain indispensable.

For instance, AI can help monitor patients, maintain records and schedule appointments but it cannot replace human communication, emotional support and care.

Similarly, nurses make decisions based on patients' conditions and behaviour. While routine tasks can be automated, the human touch in healthcare cannot be replicated by AI.

2. Physicians and surgeons

Robotic and AI-assisted surgery can help surgeons perform complex procedures with greater precision.

However, certain medical decision-making involves numerous factors, including a patient's medical history and ethical considerations.

Surgeons rely on manual dexterity and the ability to respond to unexpected events.

AI is therefore more likely to help automate several routine tasks and serve as a supportive tool than a replacement.

3. Instructors and educators

We are already seeing how AI can generate lesson plans, personalise learning resources and provide instant answers.

However, education involves much more than simply imparting knowledge.

In a traditional classroom setting, teachers inspire students, identify emotional and behavioural difficulties, and create opportunities for social learning.

They can also recognise when a child is struggling in ways that may not be apparent from academic records.

4. Psychology and mental health professionals

Mental health professionals rely heavily on building trust and establishing connections with patients.

Although AI can assist with assessments, journalling, progress tracking and basic support, psychotherapy requires an understanding of complex emotions, individual circumstances and non-verbal cues.

Mental health professionals also bear responsibility for handling difficult or crisis situations.

5. Electricians and plumbers

Jobs involving the installation, maintenance and repair of infrastructure systems are currently difficult to automate because every worksite presents unique challenges.

Electricians and plumbers must carry out inspections, troubleshoot problems manually before performing the necessary repairs.

While robotic tools could help detect faults and enable remote consultations, developing robots capable of working across India's diverse housing structures and often unpredictable environments is a challenge.

The demand for skilled and experienced electricians and plumbers will continue.

6. Builders and construction site specialists

Construction sites demand both physical labour and problem-solving in constantly changing environments.

Construction workers must deal with everyday challenges such as changing weather conditions, material shortages, site conditions, safety concerns and structural complications.

Robots, drones and AI may significantly help improve construction methods, particularly when it comes to repetitive and hazardous tasks.

However, they may not be able to make quick decisions during unforeseen challenges or solve them as deftly as professionals with practical and relevant field experience.

7. Social workers and caregivers

Social workers and caregivers perform deeply human roles that require empathy and trust.

While AI can assist with paperwork, scheduling and monitoring, it cannot replace human companionship, emotional support and physical assistance.

When human lives and emotions are involved, one wrong decision or error of judgement may have serious consequences.

8. Emergency responders

Firefighters and paramedics work in unpredictable, high-pressure situations where decisions often have to be made with very limited information.

AI can assist with data processing, risk assessment and dispatch operations but emergency responders must still act in real-world situations, interact with people and react to unexpected developments.

While certain planning functions and routine tasks may be automated, human intervention will remain difficult to replace.

9. Skilled technicians and mechanics

Modern cars, industrial machinery and other equipment rely heavily on software, allowing AI to assist with diagnostics.

However, technicians must still be able to inspect machinery, handle components, identify faults and carry out repairs.

AI may change the nature of their work but hands-on troubleshooting and repair will continue to require human expertise.

10. Creative directors and senior creative professionals

AI can generate images, videos, music, text and design concepts in less than a minute.

However, high-level creativity requires an understanding of culture and aesthetics, strategic thinking and the ability to decide what to create and not just how to create it.

Creative professionals may increasingly benefit from automation in their day-to-day work. However, human judgement, brand vision and original creative thinking will continue to be highly valued.

The future will bring transformation, not immediate replacement.

The argument is that AI will not simply replace people; rather, workers who are comfortable using AI may have an advantage over those who refuse to adopt it.

Most jobs that survive this transition will not reject AI but incorporate it into everyday operations to simplify routine tasks and improve decision-making.

Kumar Rajagopalan, is vice president (strategic initiatives) and country head (India), at Dexian, a global provider of IT consulting, digital transformation and workforce solutions.