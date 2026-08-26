7 Creatine Myths Busted!

Creatine has become one of the most talked-about supplements in fitness circles.

While many swear by it for improving strength and performance, others worry it could damage their kidneys, cause hair loss or lead to unhealthy weight gain.

So, what's fact and what's fiction?

Dr Bharath Kumar, founder of Ziathlon Sports Medicine Clinic, who has a post graduate diploma in sports medicine from the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, answers the biggest questions surrounding one of the world's most researched sports supplements.

IMAGE: This image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Myth 1: Creatine is only for bodybuilders

"Honestly, the first thing I tell every patient is that your body already makes this stuff," says Dr Bharath. "It's not some mystery gym powder invented in a lab by a guy in a tank top."

Creatine is naturally produced by the liver, kidneys and pancreas from amino acids, with most of it stored in the muscles.

Its primary role is to help regenerate ATP (adenosine triphosphate) -- the body's immediate energy source during short bursts of intense activity like sprinting, jumping or lifting weights.

"Think of ATP as your muscle's cash-in-hand. You've only got about two or three seconds' worth before you're broke. Creatine is basically your muscle's ATM."

By helping replenish ATP quickly, creatine allows muscles to keep working for a little longer before fatigue sets in.

Myth 2: It's only useful if you're trying to build muscle

One of the biggest misconceptions, according to Dr Bharath, is that creatine is exclusively for athletes or bodybuilders.

"I'd honestly recommend it to my own parents before I'd recommend it to a 22-year-old with a six-pack," he says.

Beyond improving exercise performance, growing research suggests creatine may support muscle preservation, energy production and even brain function.

"It's genuinely beneficial for anyone interested in energy, muscle and brain health -- which is, to say, almost everyone."

Myth 3: Creatine damages your kidneys

Perhaps no myth has scared people away from creatine more than concerns about kidney damage.

"The best available evidence shows no harm to actual kidney filtration in healthy people," says Dr Bharath.

The confusion usually stems from blood tests.

Many people notice a slight rise in creatinine levels after starting creatine and assume their kidneys are under stress.

"My favourite analogy is this: Creatine is the fuel. Creatinine is the exhaust," he explains. "One powers your body. The other is simply a waste product that tells us the fuel has been used."

That doesn't mean everyone should take creatine without medical advice.

People with existing kidney disease, those taking medications that affect kidney function or those with conditions involving fluid overload such as heart failure should consult their doctor before supplementing.

Myth 4: Creatine causes bloating and unhealthy weight gain

Many first-time users panic when the weighing scale shows they've gained a kilogramme or two within the first week.

According to Dr Bharath, that's completely normal.

"You'll probably see one to two kilogrammes go up on the scale early on but that's water going into your muscles, not your belly."

He jokes, "It's your muscles hydrating, not you turning into a water balloon."

Over time, if creatine is combined with resistance training, any additional weight gained is more likely to be lean muscle than body fat.

"It's not the kind of weight gain that comes from having a second helping of biryani," he says.

Myth 5: Creatine causes hair loss

This is another concern that refuses to disappear despite limited scientific evidence.

"The hair loss scare comes from one small study that never actually measured hair loss," says Dr Bharath.

More recent research has found no significant effect on hormones or hair loss. "So no, creatine isn't quietly plotting against your hairline."

"If you're already genetically prone to balding, that's between you and your genes, not the creatine tub."

Myth 6: You need loading phases, cycling and complicated schedules

Spend a few minutes on fitness forums and you'll find endless debates about loading phases, cycling and whether creatine should be taken before or after workouts.

Dr Bharath believes most people overcomplicate it.

"My advice is simple: Three to five grams a day, consistently, forever -- no drama."

Loading phases can help muscles become saturated slightly faster but they don't improve the final outcome.

"It's like taking the highway instead of the scenic route. You still reach the same destination."

He also dismisses the idea that people need to cycle creatine.

"There's no evidence your body gets lazy or stops responding if you take it continuously."

Myth 7: Every creatine supplement is the same

Walk into any supplement store and you'll find flavoured blends, proprietary formulas and expensive alternatives promising superior results.

Dr Bharath recommends keeping things simple.

"Plain creatine monohydrate remains the gold standard."

He advises choosing products from reputable brands that undergo third-party testing rather than falling for flashy marketing claims.

"If the ingredient label reads like a chemistry exam, that's usually your cue to put it back on the shelf."

So, who should actually consider creatine?

Dr Bharath says creatine can be particularly useful for people who strength train, follow plant-based diets, are getting older or simply want to maintain muscle and energy as they age.

However, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with kidney disease and those taking certain medications should first discuss supplementation with their doctor.

For teenagers, he recommends a more cautious approach.

Older teens involved in organised sports and structured resistance training may benefit under medical or professional supervision but creatine isn't something every teenager walking into a gym needs.

Despite decades of misconceptions, creatine remains one of the safest and most extensively researched supplements available.

But Dr Bharath stresses that it should never be seen as a shortcut.

"Start with three to five grams a day, take it with a meal, stay well hydrated and don't panic if the scale goes up a little during the first week," he says.

Most importantly, remember: "Creatine amplifies effort, it doesn't replace it."

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.