The Rediff Podcast: What Makes A Good Leader?

'Leaders are expected to have all the answers, but listening is the leadership superpower.'

What makes a good leader?

The conventional principle has been someone who leads an organisation to glory, being a solver who takes responsibility and steps in when things break or fail.

In short, be dependable, and be so always.

These are the kind of CEOs who are toasted, immortalised in books and films, and whose names fall off every fresh IIM grad's lips as the ideal to uphold, the model to follow.

Inverting this traditional philosophy is Suresh M K, executive coach and strategic advisor who has been there, and done exactly that, before realising that the leader is not someone who is the perennial problem-solver and get-it-done guy but who builds systems that scale the organisation to the next level, especially when he is not in the room.

In other words, a leader is one who leads less but builds more, which he spells out in his first book.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Suresh's book is in fact titled Lead Less Build More, and it highlights the hero's trap where the leader makes himself so indispensable that he is expected to firefight every single time, and he does it too with aplomb and eclat.

While this may seem good, what this also does is to scuttle the second-level leadership and halt decision-making.

End result: When the CEO is not available, or he has left, the organisation does not know how to proceed without his guidance and leadership, since they have never done it.

Ergo, lead less, build more.

Another radical thought Suresh espouses in his book is the art of listening. 'Leaders are expected to have all the answers, but listening is the leadership superpower.'

All of Suresh's leadership principles are learnt in the crucible of personal experience.

'For years I watched leaders work harder, talk louder, and run faster... yet struggle to move their organisations forward. They carried every problem on their shoulders, mistaking personal heroism for impact,' Suresh writes in his book.

On The Rediff Podcast, Suresh speaks about what impelled him to write this book, including how coming face to face with Mount Kailash led to a tectonic shift in his thinking, and the key takeaways for managements -- both senior and middle-level.

"I didn't write this book to glorify leadership, I wrote to liberate it."

Interview: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff