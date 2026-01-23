'India has more job opportunities than skilled people'

'Given that the population is almost evenly split, the Indian economy cannot grow without women participating in the workforce.'

*IMAGE: Of the 90 million job applications on recruitment portal Apna, nearly 40 million are from women.

Women's applications have grown by 36 per cent year-on-year, says Kartik Narayan, CEO, Apna. Photograph: Kind courtesy EqualStock IN/Pexels

If India wants to achieve its target of having a 100 per cent skilled workforce by 2047 as part of its Viksit Bharat dream, increasing women's participation will play a crucial role.

According to Bengaluru-based professional networking and jobs platform Apna's India at Work 2025 report, last year was a progressive one for India with over nine crore (90 million) job applications made on its site, out of which four crore (40 million) applicants were women.

In an interview with Rediff>'s Divya Nair, Kartik Narayan (pictured left), CEO, Apna, decodes what has led to this gradual but steady rise of women in the workforce in India.

Your report mentions that women's participation has increased over the years. Which sectors are seeing this rise in participation and where do you feel women can participate better or where there is more potential?

At a macro level, if we look at India's growth expectations, labour is the most important factor.

Given that the population is almost evenly split, the Indian economy cannot grow without women participating in the workforce.

While women's participation has increased, it is still well below 40 per cent.

If India has to achieve its 2047 aspirations, women's participation in the workforce ideally needs to move closer to 50 per cent.

From a tactical standpoint, the sectors that are seeing rapid growth in women's participation include EV manufacturing and mobile phone manufacturing.

I have firsthand data from manufacturing hubs in Krishnagiri and Hosur (in Tamil Nadu), where a disproportionate number of mobile phone and EV manufacturing units have been set up. Several of these manufacturing units are entirely women-driven.

'India has more job opportunities than skilled people'

Which regions are reporting this growth? Is this happening across the country?

This is a nuanced question because the labour availability itself is complex. One reality is that India has more job opportunities than skilled people.

While 10 to 15 million graduates pass out every year, around 50 to 55 per cent are not job-ready.

Another important factor is the demographic dividend.In southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement rate. This means industries setting up in these regions need workers from other parts of India.

While investments are coming into Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the workforce is largely coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. When it comes to women, southern states are more progressive compared to northern states.

For example, many women working in mobile manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu come from Kerala. Tamil Nadu itself is progressive and Karnataka, especially areas near north Bengaluru, has seen new iPhone manufacturing units.

Women's participation in manufacturing is significantly higher in the southern states. Nearly 70 to 80 per cent of women employed in manufacturing (sectors) in India are based in the south. This reflects the south's better education levels and more liberal societal attitudes.

On our platform, out of nine crore job applications, nearly four crore are from women. Women's applications have grown by 36 per cent year-on-year.

Attrition rates are also lower among women, which is a strong positive driver for employers.

In mobile manufacturing specifically, nimbleness and dexterity are critical, making women ideal for these roles. Additionally, automation and robotics have reduced dependence on heavy physical labour, enabling women to operate machinery equally effectively.

Applications from women for leadership and managerial roles have also increased.

Given that India is predominantly a services economy, most roles for women continue to come from services such as customer support, telesales, accounting and customer care.

Job portals like Indeed suggest that hiring intent is high for women professionals but the talent pool is limited. Do you agree?

That may have been true earlier but societal norms and corporate expectations are shifting rapidly. If there is any constraint to India's growth, skilled labour will be the most critical.

Manufacturing was traditionally the toughest sector for women to enter, while services were relatively easier. Today, even in manufacturing, participation is increasing across regions, including the north and east.

On the demand side, there is no bias against women. In fact, many large corporations are taking additional steps to make workplaces more inclusive, such as ensuring proper restrooms and safety infrastructure.

There may be hazardous roles where (female) participation is lower, but there is no blanket lack of demand for women. Progress has been significant.

IMAGE*: Kartik Narayan points out that workplace safety, flexible working hours and infrastructure influence participation of women. Where companies provide safe transport, reasonable hours and strong grievance mechanisms, participation improves. Photograph: Reuters

'Many blue-collar roles in the Indian economy have significant women representation'

The report by Indeed suggests that only 20 per cent Indian women are employed in blue-collar jobs. What can be done to improve participation?

In roles such as picking, packing and loading in quick commerce and e-commerce, participation may be lower, especially in India's northern regions. In the southern states, gender parity is more visible.

Delivery and logistics still see lower participation but many other blue-collar roles in the Indian economy have significant women representation.

New labour codes mandate gender parity and prohibit discrimination. Equal pay is being reinforced and women are now legally allowed to work night shifts in many states, which was previously restricted.

Earlier, structural and legislative barriers limited participation. With safety and consent safeguards now built into labour laws, participation is expected to improve.

'We are seeing a rise in work-from-home jobs'

Women often cite wage gaps, rigid schedules, burnout and limited upskilling opportunities as reasons for dropping out.

What can employers do to attract women back into the workforce?

Women's participation rose from around 23 per cent in 2017 to nearly 40 per cent before the pandemic, then fell to 36 to 37 per cent as women took on disproportionate caregiving responsibilities.

Wage parity issues have historically been more prevalent in white-collar roles and informal employment. In blue-collar formal jobs with mandated minimum wages, disparity is less pronounced.

One major change we are seeing is a rise in work-from-home jobs. This allows women, especially those with caregiving responsibilities, to re-enter the workforce.

Hybrid work models, workplace safety, strong harassment redressal mechanisms, compensation parity and legal protections are key drivers for higher participation.

Which sectors and roles currently hire more women?

Manufacturing, particularly mobile phones and EVs, sees high participation due to lower attrition and higher productivity.

In services, women are in high demand for customer support, inside sales, telesales, accounting and customer care roles.

Despite awareness, sectors like BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and telecom still lack women in leadership roles. Why?

Many roles in BFSI involve field sales, travel and public transport usage, which women may prefer less compared to office-based roles.

Safety, working hours and infrastructure influence participation. Where companies provide safe transport, reasonable hours and strong grievance mechanisms, participation improves.

Some companies also partner with childcare centres, which significantly helps women remain in the workforce.

'Productivity, and not time spent at the job, should be the focus'

Do you think long working hours and burnout culture also discourage women employees?

The debate is less about hours and more about productivity. While India ranks high in GDP, our per capita income remains low.

In services, output is linked to productivity rather than hours worked.

Manufacturing is regulated by shifts so extreme hours are less common. Productivity, and not time spent at the job, should be the focus.

What career advice would you give women returning from career breaks?

Work-from-home roles have expanded significantly. For women, opportunities exist in recruitment, digital marketing, inside sales, AI evaluation roles and social media marketing.

Credentialing is becoming less important than problem-solving ability and skills.

Upskilling through online courses or even self-learning platforms like YouTube can be sufficient.

Communication skills remain critical but are also often a limiting factor (women struggle in communicating their needs).

'AI screening of job applicants is now common and will continue to evolve'

How successful is AI and chatbot in terms of screening of candidates?

More important, how can aspiring first-time professionals successfully crack AI-led interviews?

AI is unbiased and offers a more level playing field. It is patient, consistent and evaluates all candidates equally.

AI screening of job applicants is now common and will continue to evolve. Functional competencies, communication skills and clear responses are key.

While AI may still struggle with verbose answers, it is improving rapidly. Humans remain involved in later stages.

Job trends in 2026: Banking, finance, manufacturing, e-commerce, quick commerce, hospitality, tourism

What interesting trends can we see in the Indian job market in 2026?

Banking and finance will expand further. Manufacturing will grow steadily, while services will see the largest expansion.

E-commerce and quick commerce will move deeper into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Hospitality and tourism will also see significant growth due to increased travel.