'Diabetes Is Not A Disease, It Is Only A Disorder. So, Don't Panic'

'Control your A, B, C and D.'

'A is A1C, keep your A1C below 7 per cent.'

'B is blood pressure, so keep your blood pressure at 130/ 80 or at least below 140/ 90.'

'C is cholesterol. The bad cholesterol is the LDL cholesterol, and it should be kept below 100, preferably below 70 or 50.'

'D is discipline like diet, exercise, sleep, no smoking, etc.'

'People with diabetes who follow A, B, C and D can live up to even 100 years of age without any complications.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy AS Photography/Pexels.com

It is a shocking fact that 1 in 4 people with diabetes in the world is an Indian. That is, more than 25 per cent of the diabetics in the world are in India.

In fact, India is described as the diabetic capital of the world.

Why is it that Indians are more susceptible to diabetes?

What should Indians do to prevent diabetes?

What kind of lifestyle changes you should follow if you have diabetes?

Diabetologist Dr V Mohan answers all these questions.

"If you are able to regulate your food habits, sleep on time, do regular exercise, do some stress reduction, you will be able to prevent not just diabetes but also heart disease, obesity and many such diseases," Dr Mohan tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Key Points Follow the healthy plate concept. That is, half the plate with vegetables, green leafy vegetables. Quarter of the plate with protein which can be vegetable protein like Bengal gram, green gram, black gram, rajma, dal, paneer, tofu, soya, etc. Then, of, course curd.

Non-vegetarians can have fish or chicken for protein. Because red meat is not good for diabetes and the heart, you can have fish or chicken along with egg. This way, you will get enough protein.

Walking for five to ten minutes after every meal helps burn glucose in muscles and can significantly improve post-meal blood sugar levels.

People with diabetes should follow the ABCD approach by controlling A1C, blood pressure, cholesterol and maintaining lifelong discipline in daily habits.

Why Indians Get Diabetes Early

With over 100 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million living with pre-diabetes, India has the second largest number of adults living with diabetes in the world. Why are Indians more prone to diabetes?

For years it has been known that we have an increased predisposition to diabetes, not just Indians, South Asians in general.

This may be due to some genetic factors.

We don't know the full reason, but part of it could be due to consanguineous marriages. In the earlier days, especially in South India, consanguineous marriages were very common.

Even now, it's quite common; marrying a cousin, marrying an uncle, etc. To keep the wealth within the family, people marry within the same caste, same community, same religion, and same known people.

So, once this kind of consanguineous marriages happen, if there is a gene for diabetes in the pool, it gets multiplied to the next generation and the next generation.

You mean this has been happening for many years?

Over centuries, it would have happened.

So, reason number one is, we have a very much diabetes gene-enriched pool. The second reason is, because of the years of starvation we have had, the birth weight of our babies is very low. Because the birth weight is low, these babies are born with small organs including a smaller pancreas. Because the pancreas is small, they may have less of beta cells.That makes them more prone to diabetes. Reason number three is, we eat a very high carbohydrate diet. We eat a lot of rice. This has been going on for years. But if you go back to 60, 70 or even 50 years, although Indians were consuming a lot of rice, the type of rice was different. It was not the kind of highly polished rice we eat today. It was more of hand-pounded rice and more of brown rice.

Because there were not enough rice mills at that time, people ate unpolished rice. In fact, in the 1970s, there were only 29 rice mills in India compared to the 200,000 or 300,000 rice mills today.

All the rice varieties we get today is highly polished and white in colour, which is high in starch compared to the brown rice or the whole grain, which is much lower in glycemic index.

When you eat too much of white rice, it's like taking glucose!

And when you take rice items three times a day, you're pulling out all the insulin from the pancreas.

Many studies have shown that there is a strong correlation between the amount of rice consumed and diabetes.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IARA MELO/Pexels.com

Rice, Carbs And Diabetes

Rice is the staple diet in the entire Asian region ...

Correct. That's why diabetes is a problem in the whole of Asia.

China, a rice eating nation has the largest number of diabetics, and India is the second largest.

But in China, they have reduced their rice intake these days, and they have started taking more of meat and salads. So, they are changing.

The next more important reason is lack of physical activity. In the old days, people used to work in the fields, plough the fields and did a lot of manual labour.

Suddenly now, after the economy opened up, we started getting more affluent. So, more and more people started buying scooters and cars. This reduced physical activity considerably.

Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Diabetes

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ton Nattapong/Pexels.com

But there are not as many diabetics in the western countries, which are more affluent.

That is because their genetic factors are a little different. They don't seem to have the same gene.

Then, they are not such carb eaters. They have a lot of protein and fat intake unlike in South Asia where people consume more of rice and carbohydrates.

Westerners don't eat only potatoes all the time. They eat salad, they eat meat, they eat fish, they eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. And along with that, they eat a little bit of potato on the side.

See, they don't eat chapatis and rice all the time. Their food is not carbohydrate-based.

Besides, they always have more of physical activity than us.

You look at the typical Westerners who go on a holiday. What do they do? They do rowing, boating, hill climbing, trekking, cycling, etc.

Now, what do Indians do when they go on holiday? They go to a resort, have a nice breakfast, then have a nice lunch, and so on. There is very little physical activity.

Just see why we are not winning any medals in the Olympics. A Milkha Singh came 4th long ago and P T Usha came 4th. That is all we had in sports.

Because of not having nutritious food, because there was not enough protein in our diet, our muscle mass is poor.

When you don't have enough muscle, you don't burn glucose. It is the muscle where glucose is burnt. We don't have enough muscle, we are thin, sarcopenic Indians.

And we have a lot of fat. If the fat is on the abdominal wall, on the skin as subcutaneous fat, it is not harmful. It is more like a protection for you from heat. Like wearing a coat or something.

But Indians have less of subcutaneous fat. So, when we eat, what happens? The subcutaneous fat gets filled up very easily. Then it goes inside, into the abdomen, and it is called visceral fat or ectopic fat.

When it goes to the liver, it becomes insulin resistant. When it goes to the pancreas, the Insulin secretion goes down. When it goes to the heart, you get heart attacks very easily.

So, there are many reasons why Indians have more of not only diabetes but also more of heart attacks at a young age.

Of course, it's changing now. Our nutrition has improved now.

It will take another 30, 40 years for diabetes to start slowing down.

It is said that unlike western demographics, Indians get diabetes 5 to 10 years earlier. Why is it so?

For the same reasons.

And because we have more genetics. We put on more of belly.

And also, because of consanguineous marriage.

When I worked in England, I found that it was very rare for a father and mother to have diabetes. On the other hand, father and mother getting diabetes is very common here.

Then it gets then transmitted to the next generation and the next generation.

That is one of the reasons why we get diabetes at a young age.

When you have a strong genetic factor, and then you put on abdominal obesity, it changes to diabetes very quickly at young age.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ready made/Pexels.com

Does it mean the way a child is brought up, the physical activities the child does and what the child eats contribute to an adult getting diabetes?

Yes. Childhood obesity leads to adult obesity.

If you put on more fat in childhood, your fat cells multiply when you grow up. The fat cells don't disappear when you become an adult. In fact, the fat cells become bigger in size.

So, childhood obesity definitely cracks into adult obesity,and therefore to adult diabetes.

Now, because of big obesity coming at a very young age, we are getting Type 2 diabetes coming at the age of 15, 12, 10, etc.

Because there are a lot of obese children now, adolescents are also getting Type 2 diabetes.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jane T D/Pexels.com

Healthy Plate Diet Explained

You said, with a change in the food habits and lifestyle changes, it may take another 30, 40 years for the genetics also to change...

We can start changing it now.

What we are saying is, follow the healthy plate concept.

That is, half the plate with vegetables, green leafy vegetables. Quarter of the plate with protein which can be vegetable protein like Bengal gram, green gram, black gram, rajma, dal, paneer, tofu, soya, etc. Then of course curd.

Non-vegetarians can have fish or chicken for protein. Because red meat is not good for diabetes and the heart, you can have fish or chicken along with egg. This way, you will get enough protein.

But for a vegetarian, it is very difficult to get protein. How much of dal and legume will you eat?

What we are saying is, if you replace 10 per cent of your carbohydrate with protein, it will help you prevent diabetesor even reverse it in the early stages.

Currently Indians take about 65 per cent carbohydrates. You have to bring it to 50 or 55 per cent carbohydrates.

At present, our protein intake is only about 8 to 10 per cent which we have to increase to about 18 to 20 per cent. If you take plant protein, you will also get fiber. Even non-vegetarian protein will give you fiber.

Now comes fat which at present is about 25 per cent. It can remain as 25 per cent, but have healthy fats, what we call mono-unsaturated fats. This comes from nuts, seeds and fish.

Use olive oil or groundnut oil or mustard oil which are rich in mono-unsaturated fats.

The next level of fat which is not as good as mono-unsaturated fat, but also okay is polyunsaturated fat. Your sunflower and corn oil have it.

Then comes the saturated fat like palm oil, coconut oil and ghee, which is bad and will increase your cholesterol.

We should take less of saturated fat and more of the mono-unsaturated fat or polyunsaturated fat.

If you take more protein and cut down the carbs, you can prevent diabetes totally.

Do you think compared to our western counterparts, our food habit is very unhealthy with very less protein?

Of course, it is. It is very well known that we take too much of carbohydrates, which is bad not only for diabetes, but also for lipids. More carbs means more triglycerides. With such a diet, heart risk also goes up.

We proved this in the PURE (Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological) Study about 10 years ago.

PURE study started in Bangalore and went to 4-5 other cities like Chennai, Trivandrum, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

Then PURE went to China and other Asian countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan. After that, it went to Europe, Canada, Africa and South America.

Altogether 25 countries were involved in the PURE study, and we followed around 200,000 people in all these countries for 15 years.

For 15 years, we followed the same individuals and in those 15 years, many people died. That was how we got the mortality data.

After they died, we went back and look at their diet. We found that those who were taking a high carbohydrate diet were the ones who had higher mortality.

We always believed that fat was the worst thing, but we found that worse than fat is carbohydrate.

On the other hand, protein is protective.

That is why among South Asians and Indians, there are more diabetics.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Atlantic Ambience/Pexels.com

Since diabetes is a lifestyle disease, if you change your lifestyle and food habits, can diabetes be controlled and prevented?

Yes, 100 per cent.

But you have to follow a few things.

Eat only what is necessary. Don't overeat. Cut down on carbohydrates and increase your intake of protein. Eat fats and fiber. You have to avoid junk food, all these ultra-processed foods. They are very bad because they have all kinds of emulsions, emulsifiers and oil with very high on saturated fats, salt and sugar. For example, biscuits, pastries, etc are very, very high in sugar and fat. And they also predispose to diabetes. Earlier, we used to eat out once a month or once a year. Today, people eat outside food four times or five times a week. That is very high calorie stuff and most of it is ultra-processed foods. You have to definitely avoid this kind of food. You have to include exercise daily into your life; walking, swimming, jogging, badminton, tennis, pickleball, dancing, whatever you want. You need some kind of physical activity to burn glucose. This way, you lose weight also. So exercise is very important.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Polina/Pexels.com

What is more important, controlling your food habit or exercise?

Both are equally important, but diet is very, very important.

People think they can eat anything if you work out. There is a limit to how much exercise you can do. So you have to eat a healthy diet.

But exercise also helps in a large way. When you exercise, especially resistance training, you build up muscle and your sarcopenia goes away.

There are other things also which are important,

Sleep. Sleeping on time and sleeping 6 to 8 hours is essential. If your sleep is disturbed, your circadian rhythm is also disturbed, and your hormones get completely disturbed. The result is, there is a metabolic imbalance. So, sleep is also a very important factor. Next is stress reduction. You follow everything diligently but if you are under a lot of stress and you are not able to function because of the stress, your brain, right from the hypothalamus sends signals to the pituitary, and levels of adrenal and cortisol will go up. That's where the role of yoga or pranayama, meditation come in. So, in general, as you said, it is a lifestyle disease.

If you are able to regulate your food habits, sleep on time, do regular exercise, do some stress reduction, you will be able to prevent not just diabetes but also heart disease, obesity and many such diseases.

Remember these things don't need much money or much time.

IMAGE: Dr V Mohan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr V Mohan IMAGE: Dr V Mohan.

These days it is said that after every meal, if you walk for 10 minutes, it helps reduce the sugar level. Does it work?

Yes, it works. It's a new finding. When you eat, your sugar will rise. If you just walk about immediately after food instead of resting or sleeping, you will find that glucose starts getting burnt in the muscles.

So, walking 5 to 10 minutes after every meal is a very healthy habit.

There is a belief in India that rice is harmful, but wheat is not, and people think it is better to eat rotis instead of rice. Is there any truth in this?

There is no truth in this. Rice, ragi and wheat contain 70 per cent carbohydrate. So, it makes no difference if you eat rice or roti. There is no use changing from one cereal to another. What matters is, the quantity of the cereal has to be reduced.

ABCD Formula For Diabetes

Since there are millions of people with diabetes in India, what will you tell them?

What we tell them is:

Diabetes is not a disease, it is only a disorder. So, don't panic. Control your A, B, C and D. A is A1C, keep your A1C below 7 per cent. B is blood pressure, so keep your blood pressure at 130/ 80 or at least below 140/ 90. C is cholesterol. The bad cholesterol is the LDL cholesterol, and it should be kept below 100, preferably below 70 or 50. D is discipline like diet, exercise, sleep, no smoking, etc.

If you follow the A, B, C and D, that is, A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol under control and lead a disciplined life,you can keep diabetes under control.

People with diabetes who follow A, B, C and D can live up to even 100 years of age without any complications.

This is the message I would like to give the 101 million people with diabetes.

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff