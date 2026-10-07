WOMEN INTERRUPTED: Building Bridges For Women To Return To The Workplace

A career break does not erase the experience that came before it. But the labour market can act as though it does.

The more women invest in building professional careers, the more costly an interruption can become.

How, then, do we enable women to make a comeback? Whose responsibility is it? asks Radha Roy Biswas.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

I was joking with a friend recently that I don't know whether I have had a career interrupted by life events, or a life punctuated by career-related events.

I joined advertising after college, but marriage took me abroad, and in that new phase of life, I resumed my graduate studies and moved into development and public policy research, eventually working at the intersection of higher education, skilling, industry and employment.

Even though I was already in Act II, having changed streams once, my career was fairly linear and fulfilling.

Then came the breaks. Over the last decade and a half, I have remained somewhat tenuously connected to work, taking on projects and consulting assignments, often after gaps.

There have been good reasons: An international relocation and return to Kolkata; a young daughter adjusting to a new environment and school system; ageing parents whose health required attention; my husband's new business and its demands; changes in what my work required; and, more recently, developments in US higher education that have made some projects harder to secure.

Each time, the connection to work was not quite severed. But each return seemed harder than the one before. The path back became ever more daunting.

I am not alone in this, I know. Far from it.

Key Points Career breaks can make returning to professional work increasingly difficult for women despite their earlier experience.

Unpaid care, marriage, motherhood, eldercare and other family responsibilities remain major factors behind women's workforce interruptions.

Returnships, reskilling, flexible roles and stronger employer support can help women re-enter the workforce.

Employers need to treat career returns as a business proposition and provide pathways into regular employment.

Families, professional networks, training providers and industry bodies also have a role in making career continuity possible.

Work came first for women, careers much later

There is a tendency to talk about women's entry into the workforce as though it were relatively recent.

It isn't. Women have always worked, since the dawn of civilisation, although much of that work -- agricultural work, family enterprises, domestic production and care -- has historically been unpaid, informal or simply invisible in conventional measures of economic activity.

What changed was the organisation and formalisation of work that industrialisation brought about.

Working-class women entered factories, mills and service occupations, including paid domestic service.

As urban economies developed, clerical, medical and, gradually, professional occupations opened up to growing numbers of educated women.

India followed its own trajectory.

Teaching, nursing, clerical work and government employment provided important routes into professional life for educated women from the 1960s and 70s.

From the 1990s onwards, liberalisation and the expansion of IT, IT-enabled services, banking, finance, consulting and other services dramatically broadened the professional labour market.

Women also increasingly entered entrepreneurship, from small businesses and family enterprises to startups and professional practices.

The front door to professional work opened considerably wider. But opening the door is not the same as making it possible to stay and continue on a career pathway.

The interruption

India has made significant progress in women's labour-force participation.

The government's Periodic Labour Force Survey puts female labour-force participation at 41.7 per cent in 2023-2024, up from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18. But the corresponding figure for men was 78.8 per cent.

While this gender gap often makes headlines, behind those numbers is another, less visible problem: Continuity.

At some point in many women's working lives comes a pivotal moment -- marriage, motherhood, eldercare, relocation, a partner's career, health or simply the accumulation of competing responsibilities -- when the career trajectory gets interrupted. And this is not just an Indian phenomenon.

Globally, the scale of this issue is enormous.

The ILO estimates that 708 million women were outside the labour force in 2023 due to unpaid caregiving responsibilities.

Evidence from the ILO, World Bank, UN Women and WEF points fairly consistently to three broad, overlapping reasons: Unpaid care and family responsibilities -- by far the biggest; Marriage, motherhood and gender norms that shift women's role toward the household; and the lack of suitable jobs with supportive features that improve access to reliable and affordable childcare, provide flexibility, safety, and mobility.

For women who do manage to return, the interruption can carry a cost.

In India, a 2025 NITI Aayog State of India's Women Report cited the Aon Voice of Women 2024-2025: India Report, which found that 75 per cent of working mothers experienced career setbacks for 1 to 2 years after maternity leave, with 40 per cent reporting pay cuts.

An Ashoka University/CEDA study found that women candidates with career breaks received 49 per cent fewer callbacks than otherwise similar women without breaks, with a larger penalty in skill-intensive sectors and smaller firms.

That is the paradox. A career break does not erase the experience that came before it. But the labour market can act as though it does.

The more women invest in building professional careers, the more costly an interruption can become.

How, then, do we enable women to make a comeback? Whose responsibility is it?

Building The Bridge Back

These questions were at the heart of a recent discussion I attended on the subject of 'returnships' -- structured approaches to facilitating re-entry into the workforce -- organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry's Indian Women Network (IWN), West Bengal Chapter, through an initiative of the forum's DEI taskforce.

The event brought together corporate leaders, HR professionals, entrepreneurs, and women who had navigated their journeys back to work.

It also explored how returning professionals might connect with the state's MSME sector, particularly its women-led enterprises, which are the second-highest in number among Indian states.

The MSME connection merits a separate discussion.

Suffice it to say that there is potential to bridge MSMEs' human resource needs with the experience and expertise of women returning to work.

Given their geographic and sectoral spread, MSMEs could offer women many more varied entry points back into their careers, and this may be applicable in any state with a strong professional female workforce and a strong MSME presence.

The discussion made it clear that there is no single model for returning to work and ensuring career continuity.

Multiple stakeholders share responsibility for making it happen.

For some, the route may be a structured programme that leads to a permanent position.

For others, it may be a direct move into a regular role with additional support, or a part-time role that can be ramped up.

A return may also involve consulting, fractional roles or a portfolio career.

What works depends on the individual, the nature of the work, the employer, the sector and the support available. But several principles emerged.

First, returning often requires rebuilding and updating skills.

The world of work may have changed considerably during an absence, particularly in technology-intensive fields.

Returnees need to be aware of these changes and the skills they may need to acquire.

Employers and institutions also have a role in offering reskilling and upskilling programmes, rather than treating the burden of becoming "current" as the returnee's alone.

Second, employers need to see career returns as a business proposition, not simply as a special initiative under a diversity and inclusion programme.

Hiring a returnee has to make strategic sense for the organisation, just as any other hire does.

Importantly, employer involvement in enabling returns after a break needs to begin before the return itself.

This means needs assessments and skills audits, clearer job descriptions and visible pathways, job redesign where needed, flexibility and backup arrangements, and training and upskilling.

Employers and employees also need to manage expectations about what the transition will involve.

Internal management and workplace sensitisation to accommodate specific needs are important, as is leadership buy-in.

Ultimately, assimilation is the real test of a successful return.

Any specially designed 'returnship' programme should be a bridge into a regular career, not a permanent category of employment.

Once a returnee has ramped up and established herself on the job, the fact that she came through the returnship door should cease to matter.

The objective is not merely to get women through the door, but to enable them to become simply another employee.

Third, the transition must work at both ends: in the workplace and at home.

Many responsibilities continue well after a woman returns.

Childcare, eldercare, household responsibilities, commuting and working hours can determine whether a job is sustainable.

Practical support at home matters as much as an offer letter.

Families and institutions need to make care compatible with continued employment.

India's extended-family networks can and do provide an important part of this infrastructure.

Grandparents often live with young families, live nearby, or travel to help when a daughter or daughter-in-law returns to work.

But family support cannot be the foundation on which women's continued employment depends.

Not everyone has access to it, and families are increasingly geographically dispersed.

Men need to be part of this equation too: if care remains primarily a woman's responsibility, flexibility and leave can themselves become career penalties for women.

And at some point, career breaks and returns can become pre-planned events for men and women alike.

A sabbatical for pursuing further training and education, for instance, can be used by either.

A career break is not a single experience. Neither is a return.

Beyond returnees and employers, other stakeholders have a role to play.

Professional networks can help maintain connections, training providers can help women stay current or acquire new skills, and industry bodies and intermediaries can connect returning talent with employers that might otherwise never find one another.

Decades have been spent widening the front door to professional employment for women. Now the need is to build a better door back in so that they can stay.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff