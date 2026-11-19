From Mira Kapoor's stretch marks to Katrina Kaif's post-pregnancy weight and Barbara Palvin's postpartum runway appearance, women are constantly being told how their bodies should look. And frankly, we're tired of it.

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor at the Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

There is something particularly disturbing about watching a woman's body become public property the moment she steps out of her house. Every curve, every crease, every stretch mark, every extra kilo is apparently up for discussion. And the worst part? It doesn't matter what she looks like. There will always be something to criticise.

Take Mira Kapoor, for instance. At the Vogue Earthshot event in Mumbai, she stepped out in a stunning ensemble, with her stretch marks visible.

Instead of appreciating her appearance or simply letting her enjoy the evening, several paparazzi pages chose to zoom in on her stomach, turning something as perfectly normal as stretch marks into a spectacle. The comment sections, predictably, followed suit, with people, including women, passing judgement on her body.

Let's put things into perspective. Mira is a mother of two. She is visibly fit, has abs and has clearly put in the work to maintain her fitness. And yet, her stretch marks are somehow a problem. What exactly are women supposed to do to earn a little peace?

Perhaps the more disturbing question is why we expect them to earn it in the first place. Because this isn't an isolated incident.

Katrina Kaif, who welcomed her first child around a year ago, has also faced commentary about her post-pregnancy weight.

On the other end of the spectrum, model Barbara Palvin faced criticism after walking the Victoria's Secret runway just a few months after giving birth. One woman is being scrutinised for not looking a certain way after childbirth while another is being criticised for seemingly getting back into shape too quickly.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif was trolled for her weight gain after she made an appearance for the first time after becoming a mother. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

So, which is it? Are women supposed to embrace their postpartum bodies or work towards getting their pre-pregnancy figures back? Are they supposed to show their stretch marks proudly or cover them up? Are they allowed to gain weight or must they immediately start working towards losing it?

Apparently, there is no winning.

And while motherhood seems to bring an entirely new level of scrutiny, women don't need to give birth to experience this exhausting relationship society has with their bodies. We have been dealing with it since we were old enough to understand what a mirror was.

I know this because I have experienced it myself.

I was always skinny growing up. So skinny, in fact, that people would casually refer to me as a 'bag of bones.'

Then, when I was around 15 or 16, I gained some weight during my Class 10 board examinations. I remember a woman telling me that I needed to be mindful of my stomach because it was starting to show and that it wasn't a good look. Another woman commented on my love handles and told me I needed to work on making them smaller.

Imagine telling a 16-year-old girl that her stomach is becoming a problem. Imagine making a teenager conscious of a part of her body she probably hadn't even given a second thought to until someone decided to point it out.

When I turned 18, I lost a significant amount of weight. I had started eating less and becoming increasingly conscious of how I looked. And guess what? The comments didn't stop. This time, I was told I was too thin, that I looked unhealthy and that I should get a tuberculosis test done. Someone even suggested that being so thin could cause problems when I wanted to have children in the future.

Think about that for a second. At 16, I was told my stomach was too big. At 18, I was told I was too thin and might struggle to have children. I had gone from being criticised for gaining weight to being criticised for losing it.

In both instances, it was women making these comments.

It took me a really long time to understand that being fit doesn't necessarily mean being skinny. It took even longer to realise that my body wasn't a community project that needed everyone's feedback, approval or suggestions.

How many young girls have to go through this before they reach that understanding? How many teenagers are going to start skipping meals because someone made an unnecessary comment about their stomach? How many women are going to spend their lives chasing a body that keeps changing according to whatever beauty standard is trending at the time?

What makes this even more frustrating is that the beauty industry and social media have created an almost impossible checklist for women.

We are expected to have tiny waists, toned arms, flat stomachs, clear skin, thick hair and flawless bodies.

We must look effortlessly beautiful but also be able to prove that we work hard for it.

We must age gracefully but heaven forbid we have wrinkles.

We must embrace motherhood but not look like we have been through pregnancy.

We must be body positive but only within the boundaries of what society considers attractive.

And social media has made it worse. A photograph that was once just a photograph is now dissected, zoomed into, circulated and turned into a discussion about everything that is supposedly wrong with a woman's appearance. Paparazzi pages know exactly what they are doing when they zoom in on someone's stretch marks, cellulite or stomach. These aren't accidental observations. They are deliberate attempts to turn women's bodies into clickbait.

What is particularly ironic is that we are living in a time when conversations around body positivity, self-love and accepting our imperfections are everywhere. Yet, the moment a woman steps out looking anything less than what someone considers perfect, the internet seems to forget every single one of those conversations.

And perhaps we need to ask ourselves why women are so comfortable policing other women's bodies. Why is another woman's weight, stomach, stretch marks or postpartum recovery something we feel entitled to discuss? Why do we measure one woman's appearance against another's? Why can't a woman simply exist without her body becoming a talking point?

There is nothing wrong with wanting to lose weight, build muscle, get stronger or feel good about how you look. Equally, there is nothing wrong with gaining weight, having stretch marks, retaining a postpartum belly or not looking the way you did five years ago. Fitness is not a dress size and health certainly cannot be measured by how flat someone's stomach looks in a photograph.

Mira Kapoor shouldn't have to justify her stretch marks. Katrina Kaif shouldn't have to explain her changing body. Barbara Palvin shouldn't have to defend how quickly she returned to the runway. And a 16-year-old girl shouldn't have to spend the next few years worrying about her stomach because an adult decided to comment on it.

IMAGE: Barbara Palvin walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret just a few months after she delivered a beautiful baby girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Maybe the real problem isn't that women aren't doing enough to meet society's beauty standards. Maybe the problem is that society keeps moving the goalposts.

We are constantly telling women to love themselves while simultaneously giving them a hundred reasons to feel inadequate. We tell them to be confident but scrutinise them the moment they are comfortable enough to show their bodies as they are.

It's time we stopped treating women's bodies as public property. Let women gain weight. Let them lose weight. Let them have stretch marks, cellulite, scars, soft stomachs or abs. Let them age, change and evolve without having to explain themselves.

Because if a woman can never be thin enough, curvy enough, fit enough, young enough or perfect enough, perhaps it's time we stopped asking women to change their bodies and started questioning the standards we keep holding them to.

Women don't owe the world a particular version of their bodies. And the world needs to accept that.