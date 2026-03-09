Lakshmi, Durga And The Quiet Irony of Women's Day

Indian civilisation has long imagined wealth and power as feminine forces. And yet, when these qualities appear in real women, admiration sometimes gives way to discomfort, observes Vatsal Ramaiya.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Every year, India pauses to celebrate women.

Social media fills with appreciation posts, corporations release messages of empowerment and speeches highlight resilience, equality and progress.

Around the same time, homes across the country continue traditions far older than modern celebrations -- welcoming Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali as the symbol of prosperity and honouring Goddess Durga during Navratri as the embodiment of strength and decisive power.

Key Points A society that invites Goddess Lakshmi into its homes still hesitates when women claim financial authority in their own lives.

Symbolic strength is celebrated but real authority in women often comes with expectations to soften, moderate or apologise.

A goddess on an altar inspires devotion; a financially independent woman reshapes conversations -- and that change can feel unsettling.

We have not rejected feminine prosperity or power. We have simply grown more comfortable admiring them in mythology than accepting them fully in everyday life.

Lighting lamps for Lakshmi and singing hymns for Durga were never meant to remain ritual alone. They were reminders of balance -- wealth with wisdom, strength with purpose, independence with responsibility.

It is a remarkable cultural reality: Indian civilisation has long imagined wealth and power as feminine forces.

And yet, when these qualities appear in real women, admiration sometimes gives way to discomfort.

This contradiction forms one of the quiet ironies underlying contemporary Women's Day celebrations.

Worshipping prosperity, questioning ambition

Lakshmi occupies a unique place in Indian thought.

Unlike many cultures that historically viewed wealth with suspicion, Indian philosophy recognised prosperity as an essential pillar of life when aligned with balance and responsibility. Lakshmi symbolised not excess but stability -- the ability to generate and sustain abundance.

Mythology describes her as Chanchala, ever-moving, choosing where prosperity resides. Wealth followed wisdom, discipline and awareness. Lakshmi was not passive fortune; she represented agency over resources.

Yet modern attitudes toward women and money often reveal subtle contradictions.

Financial ambition in men is typically interpreted as responsibility or leadership.

In women, the same ambition can still attract unease -- perceived as aggression, materialism or excessive independence.

The paradox is striking. A culture that ritually invites a goddess of wealth into its homes sometimes hesitates when women actively seek financial authority themselves.

We appear comfortable venerating prosperity symbolically while negotiating its expression in reality.

Wealth as identity, not just security

The conversation about women and finance is often framed around safety -- saving for emergencies, supporting families or planning stability. While these goals remain important, they overlook a deeper dimension -- identity.

Economic independence reshapes how individuals see themselves and how society responds to them. When a woman builds investments that generate independent income, she gains more than financial returns. She gains negotiating power, confidence and autonomy of choice.

Income earned through one's own decisions creates psychological independence -- the ability to participate in life not from necessity but from agency.

In mythology, Lakshmi never represented borrowed prosperity. She symbolised self-sustaining abundance.

Perhaps honouring that ideal today means encouraging women to invest intentionally -- not merely as contributors to family wealth but as creators of personal financial ecosystems.

An income of one's own changes conversations.

It changes confidence.

It changes identity.

The discipline of small beginnings

Financial independence is often imagined as the outcome of extraordinary success. In reality, it usually begins quietly.

Even a modest investment of Rs 5,000 per month, saved consistently for a daughter or a woman in the family, can evolve into transformative financial security over time.

Through disciplined investing and the power of compounding, such savings may eventually build a corpus capable of generating Rs 1 lakh per month in income.

The significance of this idea extends beyond numbers. It reframes independence as habit rather than privilege.

Lakshmi's symbolism was never about sudden fortune; it represented sustained prosperity built through continuity and wisdom. Teaching women to invest early -- regardless of their income level -- may be one of the most meaningful ways families can translate cultural reverence into practical empowerment.

Because financial literacy passed across generations becomes modern inheritance.

A woman with an independent income does not merely possess money; she possesses voice.

Durga and the discomfort with authority

If Lakshmi represents prosperity, Durga represents power in its most unapologetic form. Mythology tells us that Durga emerged when divine forces combined because no individual god could defeat chaos alone. She did not request approval or negotiate acceptance; she acted decisively.

Durga symbolises authority grounded in purpose.

Yet in contemporary life, assertiveness in women is frequently moderated. Professional advice often encourages women leaders to soften communication, balance strength with warmth or avoid appearing intimidating -- expectations rarely imposed equally across genders.

Durga wielding weapons is divine.

Durga exercising authority can still be debated.

The contrast suggests that society celebrates feminine strength most comfortably when it remains symbolic rather than structural.

The comfort of symbolism

Lakshmi and Durga were never opposing archetypes. Together, they represent completeness -- prosperity sustaining stability and strength protecting it. Indian mythology did not separate wealth from power; it integrated them.

Modern expectations, however, often divide these qualities. Women may be encouraged to succeed, but modestly; to lead, but gently; to earn, but without appearing overly driven by financial ambition.

Symbolism remains safe because it does not alter existing hierarchies. Real independence, however, redistributes influence.

A goddess on an altar inspires devotion.

A financially independent woman reshapes conversations.

And change, even positive change, can feel unsettling.

Beyond celebration

Women's Day has become an important moment of recognition and recognition matters. But appreciation alone cannot replace structural transformation.

Flowers acknowledge presence.

Ownership creates influence.

True empowerment may lie less in celebration and more in normalisation -- normalising women discussing investments openly, building assets confidently and exercising authority without apology.

Encouraging financial independence is not a rejection of tradition. It is a continuation of values already embedded within it.

When mythology meets modern life

Imagine Lakshmi encouraging disciplined investing at family tables.

Imagine Durga leading institutions with clarity and decisiveness.

Would society immediately recognise these qualities as reflections of revered ideals or interpret them as deviations from expectation?

The question reveals the gentle satire of our cultural moment.

We have not rejected feminine prosperity or power. We have simply grown more comfortable admiring them in mythology than accepting them fully in everyday life.

Perhaps the real meaning of Women's Day lies in closing that gap.

Lighting lamps for Lakshmi and singing hymns for Durga were never meant to remain ritual alone. They were reminders of balance -- wealth with wisdom, strength with purpose, independence with responsibility.

The celebration becomes complete when admiration turns into acceptance.

Until then, Women's Day will continue to hold a quiet irony:

We worship feminine wealth.

We celebrate feminine power.

And we are still learning how to live comfortably with women who embody both -- along with an identity entirely their own.

Vatsal Ramaiya is a finance professional and commentator on wealth, society and financial independence. He believes investing is a tool for building identity and freedom, not just returns.