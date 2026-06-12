Is A Woman's Consent Only Worth Rs 370?

If a woman says 'vagina', she faces FIRs; a man brags about assault and gets laughs (and a Rs 5,000 cash prize).

IMAGE: Screenshot from standup comic Pranit More's show. Photograph: Kind courtesy H Comedy/YouTube

I have spent the last couple of days trying to understand what exactly is making me so angry about the viral controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's crowd-work show.

At first, I thought it was because of the audience member whose story has sparked outrage across social media. Then I thought it was because of the comedian's response.

But the more I think about it, the more I realise that my anger has very little to do with one man on a stage and everything to do with the double standards we continue to uphold when it comes to men and women.

For those who missed it, the controversy began when a clip from one of Pranit More's crowd-work shows was posted on Instagram.

Like many crowd-work comedians, More interacts with audience members and gets them to share stories from their lives; 'interesting' stories get a cash prize.

One young man in the audience, Himanshu Jangra, began narrating what he seemed to think was a funny dating anecdote.

He said he had gone out on a date with a woman and paid for a biryani that cost him Rs 370. Later, when the woman asked him to drop her home, he apparently felt he had to 'vasool' his 370 rupees.

The word alone should have set off alarm bells.

'Vasool'.

As if the Rs 370 he had spent wasn't the cost of a meal but an investment that now needed returns. As if paying for a biryani had somehow entitled him to get something in return from her.

The story only got worse from there.

Continuing his tale, he said he took the woman to what he described as a 'dark park' and began looking for opportunities to touch her. He even showed how he put his arm around her, demonstrating on his cousin brother who was sitting next to him. He admitted that she initially didn't want to kiss him but he convinced her to.

More asked him to demonstrate that too, to howls of laughter from the audience.

He said he would increase the amount Jangra could earn to Rs 2,000.

Jangra laughed and replied, 'Na, na, bhai, na... Bas... aage shaadi bhi karni hai (No, no... I have to get married in the future).'

Speaking into a microphone before a laughing audience (which also included women), he went on to describe touching her without consent, even boasting that he put his hand inside her 'top' and later 'inside her leggings'.

When he dropped her home after some time, he was disappointed, he told More, 'Aadha reh gaya yaar (I got only half of what I wanted).'

More commisserated, '185 vasool hua.' I can't even begin to translate this.

A week later, he claimed, he invited her to his room where he was staying. She asked him to pay for her Rapido ride.

As they sat talking, she said her mood was 'kharab (not okay)'. He said he kissed her on the neck.

An audience member called out, 'Bata kaise kiya (Show us how you did it).'

Jangra replied, 'I'll do that if you send a girl over.'

She again said she was 'not in the mood'.

He brushed aside her reluctance and continued to persuade her, telling her not to say that now.

What was being described was not an awkward date. It was not a misunderstanding. It was certainly not romance.

It was a man repeatedly describing a woman's refusal, hesitation and discomfort as irritants to overcome rather than boundaries to respect.

But this was not the most disturbing part of the show. The audience, including the women, laughed.

It was not a nervous or an uncomfortable laughter; people genuinely seemed entertained as they put their hands up in the air and clapped; he even got a standing ovation.

More laughed too, calling it 'peak Gurgaon content'.

Nobody pointed out that consent does not become optional because someone paid for dinner. Nobody told him that spending Rs 370 on a meal does not buy access to another person's body.

In fact, he returned to that Rs 370 repeatedly throughout the story. At one point, he even complained about paying for the woman's Rapido ride over and above the Rs 350 for the biryani.

That line reveals the mindset at the heart of this controversy. To him, the problem wasn't that the date hadn't worked out. The problem was that he believed he hadn't received adequate returns on his investment.

To make it worse, More paid him Rs 5,000 for being the funniest audience member.

I keep coming back to another detail from the clip. At one point, when Himanshu Jangra mentioned that the woman wanted to go to a mandir, More corrected him and suggested he say 'mall' instead.

He had enough sense to intervene when he thought a particular word choice might create unnecessary controversy.

Which makes me wonder: If he could stop the story there, why couldn't he stop it when the man was describing behaviour that was far more troubling?

Why did he feel the word 'mandir' should not be used but non-consensual touching was fine?

Why was it okay for More to say something like 'baar baar salwar ke andar haath dal raha hai'? Again, something I don't want to translate.

After social media outrage erupted, More issued an apology saying that his views do not align with those of the audience member.

But that explanation raises more questions than it answers.

If your views do not align with his, why did you choose that particular clip to post? Why was it edited, packaged and uploaded as promotional content?

Why was it selected from what was presumably hours of footage? Why was that story considered worthy of amplification?

Because posting a reel is not an accident. It involves choices. Someone watched the footage, someone clipped it, someone approved it and someone decided this was content worth putting in front of hundreds of thousands of people.

And that decision matters.

What also matters is the confidence with which the story was told.

This was not someone reluctantly confessing to behaviour he regretted. He appeared amused by it, proud of it even. The repeated referencing to 'vasooling' Rs 370 suggested that he genuinely viewed consent as something that could be negotiated through cash.

That is precisely why so many women online reacted with horror.

Most women have encountered some version of this entitlement before. The belief that a paid meal, a gift, a favour or even basic courtesy creates a debt that must be repaid with physical intimacy.

The backlash soon escalated.

Internet users identified Himanshu Jangra and his workplace. The company eventually announced that they had terminated his employment although they also stated that an internal investigation found no evidence of inappropriate conduct in the workplace.

Himanshu Jangra deactivated his social media accounts and Pranit More apologised. Then he deactivated his Instagram account as well.

And yet, I cannot shake the feeling that something about this entire conversation is deeply unequal.

Because I have seen what public outrage looks like when the person at the centre of the controversy is a woman.

During the India's Got Latent controversy, content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid found herself at the receiving end of relentless criticism after responding to a vulgar remark directed at her.

She didn't initiate the exchange, she responded to it.

Yet the consequences were enormous.

There were calls for action, there were FIRs, politicians weighed in and television debates followed. She received abuse, threats and endless moral lectures about what women should and should not say in public.

The national outrage machine kicked into overdrive.

This time, however, we had a man casually describing his disregard for consent; we had a case of potential assault.

Where are the politicians now? Where are the morality crusaders? Where are the people who suddenly become guardians of Indian culture whenever a woman says something they dislike?

Why does a woman standing up for herself trigger a bigger reaction than a man talking about ignoring a woman's refusal?

That is the question I keep returning to because this controversy was never just about one audience member or one comedian. It exposed something much uglier.

It exposed how comfortable many people still are with male entitlement.

That young man in that audience didn't sound ashamed, he sounded confident. Confident enough to tell the story in room full of strangers, confident enough to laugh about it and confident enough to believe other people would laugh too.

And judging by the reaction he received, he wasn't entirely wrong. Perhaps that is the most disturbing part of all.

Not that one man thought a Rs 370 biryani entitled him to a woman's body but that so many people, including women, seemed willing to treat the belief as a joke.