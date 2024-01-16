Kurta Sets Are Your New Workwear Staples

Last updated on: January 16, 2024 12:18 IST

Fashion influencer Ankita Katuri shares her tips on taking a kurta set from desk to dinner

By Jeslin Joseph

Instagram has been a hotbed of style predictions in the past few years. For SS'23, we turned to our favourite fashionable people on the platform for their advice on wearing our top trends their way.

First up, we have Ankita Katuri, a jewellery brand owner and co-founder of marketing firm The Smarketers, with close to two lakh Instagram followers. Her feed is a delightful mix of old-world charm and contemporary sensibilities. Think plenty of silver jewellery, pearls, and breezy summer kurtas with vintage details like white-on-white chikankari or lace. True to her style, the Hyderabad resident chose a printed aarke Ritu Kumar kurta set for an office look. Forget what you thought about formals at work; this new ethniQ approach to nine-to-five dressing is what you're going to see a lot more of this year.

How would you describe your everyday style?

"I love easy, comfortable dressing with one or two striking details. The standout elements could be in the form of colours, textures, prints, or just gorgeous accessories. For me, it's mostly jewellery. I like letting the garment speak for itself, so I always wear jewellery that I feel complements it, instead of overpowering it."

Aarke Ritu kumar

Blue printed kurta with pant dupatta

What makes a kurta set a workwear staple?

“I personally find this silhouette so comfortable, especially when you find it in the right cut and fabric. The sets are also versatile, so you can wear them from day to night seamlessly. I typically gravitate towards kurta sets that work as a blank canvas, which allows me to mix and match with other accessories like jewellery and dupattas. This helps me create new looks each time.”

W

Lilac printed kurta set

Fab India

White kurta pant set

Juniper

Floral print kurta set

W

Blue and pink kurta set

What did you love the most about this set?

“I loved the silhouette and the combination of purple and red. It’s such a cool combination, especially for summer days. While the outfit can be accessorised to match your style, it’s also a complete look by itself. It comes with beautiful India-inspired prints that require minimal styling effort.”

How will you style it to go from desk to dinner?

“For a day at work, I have styled it with a silver choker (it goes perfectly with the round neckline) and a pair of baalis. For an after-work dinner party, I would give the outfit a dressier spin with some quick changes. I would skip the choker and opt for large statement earrings with hints of gold that bring out the detailing on the neckline.”

Aarke Ritu Kumar

Red printed kurta palazzo set

Aarke Ritu Kumar

Rust printed kurta set

Aarke Ritu Kumar

Black printed kurta set

Aarke Ritu Kumar

Pink printed set

What are your top three makeup products for a busy work day?

"I go for a minimal makeup look on work days. Mascara, blush and a nude lipstick are my go-to products. You’ll always find them in my bag."