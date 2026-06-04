Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Universal Baby Boss: An Unfolding Fairy Tale

What lies behind Vaibhav's amazing journey over the last couple of years is something beyond mere analysis.

By any stretch of imagination, some of the shots he has played seem to remain in the realm of impossibility.

Doubtless reams will be written about this and we will still not have a clue, because he would have moved on to newer peaks, notes Shreekant Sambrani.

IMAGE: The fearless and unstoppable Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

In the IPL Final on May 31 2026, Yesterday routed Today, which had just a couple of days earlier prevailed over Tomorrow.

(Incidentally, Virat Kohli the great Bengaluru and India champion, admitted to feeling the pressure from younger players who were taking the game to another level.)

Despite this anachronism, I sat through the agonising hour post-match when sundry commentators uncomfortable in their fancy duds thrust their mikes in the faces of unsuspecting players or anyone else and asked inane questions. Just for one reason.

To watch the player who made the most trips to the podium for collecting awards.

He was not even a member of either team that played the Final.

But he scored the most runs during the season, scored the most sixes (more than ever before in IPL history), had the highest strike rate, and garnered more MVP points than anyone else.

I could cite numbers, but these stratospheric figures are mind-boggling as the cliche goes.

He collected not just a bagful of moolah but a car as well, which he cannot drive for three more years, was most likely doused in champagne which he cannot drink for three or six years, and for all his exploits, cannot run or vote for local dogcatcher.

Because he is a boy (a true descriptor of his physical status, not a pejorative) of 15 summers and 65 days.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The most inspiring name to come out of Bihar since Jayprakash Narayan.

At a personal level, his exploits with the willow were among the main factors that sustained me through this doom and gloom period following the terrible Orange misadventures in Iran and surroundings and the attendant near-unravelling of the India Ascendant story. The healing touch from the babe's hands was truly wondrous.

When he had tears in his eyes in two previous games one's paternal instinct was to hug him, offer him a shoulder to cry on and console him with meaningless words such as scores and milestones are just numbers. But his emotions were too raw and deep.

On May 27, he had got out on his individual score on 97 off 29 balls in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, when he lofted a shot hoping to complete what would have been the fastest IPL 100, mistimed it and was caught.

But his team won and advanced to the Qualifier 2, which was some consolation.

Two days later was a bigger heart-break: Against Gujarat Titans he was on 96 after 46 balls and once again fell to a mistimed lofted shot.

This time the missed century mattered not so much as the impending loss and a go at the title. No consolations would work.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' investment in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has proven to be a masterstroke. Photograph: BCCI

And that innings showed us a different Vaibhav altogether. He didn't start in his explosive manner. He saw wickets tumble at the other end.

Ravindra Jadeja, who played his own under-19 World Cup final before Vaibhav was born, kept him company and acted as a pace-setter, but soon left retired hurt.

Vaibhav refrained from lifting the ball. He ran many singles and doubles and reached 50 in 31 balls -- that strike rate of 160 would be marvellous for most (Kohli's fastest T20 fifty was in 28 balls in this year's IPL final) but a crawl for him.

He lifted a six, got a single while being hit on the helmet, but winced and carried on. His next 39 runs came in 13 balls, a strike rate of 300, before he lost his wicket.

Some wags had a field day, saying that there was now a way to get Vaibhav out: Get him into the 90s and tempt him to mistime a lofted ball in his rush to reach the three-figure mark. That is to me a most unkind and undeserved remark.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a shot during the game against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, May 19, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

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From IPL Prodigy to Under-19 World Champion

Vaibhav burst on the IPL firmament like a meteor last year. In the company of the prodigiously talented Yashaswi Jaiswal, he kept the Rajasthan Royals scoreboard trotting at a fast clip.

He had a century in his first season (he had another this year), but hard-boiled analysts were not yet ready to shed the flash-in-the-pan tag many had attached to him.

He proved his mettle -- and how! -- in the ICC Under 19 ODI World Cup held in Namibia and Zimbabwe in the summer of 2025.

He had significant contributions in the early matches, but saved his best till the final.

By then, opposition teams had all learnt enough to focus their strategies on getting him out early.

In the final against England, he scored a majestic 175, a knock studded with towering sixes. He was the player not only of the match but also of the tournament.

He came to IPL 2026 bubbling with confidence. He scored two 15-ball 50s and one century before the play-off stage.

More importantly, he showed that reputations and records of those who bowled to him mattered little to him.

The indefatigable Mohammed Siraj, who bowled the most dot balls this IPL, the South African ace Kagiso Rabada who took the most wickets in IPL, the Australian with the pin-point accuracy Josh Hazelwood who has won all the T20 finals in which he has figured, the canniest fast-bowling captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, and our speed ball magician Jasprit Bumrah, all more than twice his age, saw their early deliveries sailing over the boundaries, sometimes several in succession, in utter bewilderment.

Vaibhav said later that he considers only the ball as it comes to him and not who is bowling it. His mind is entirely uncluttered as he clears his front leg and swings his bat with a high backlift and the next moment, they are scrambling to find where it has landed, often outside the arena altogether.

His rain-affected April 10 encounter with Mumbai Indians in Guwahati delivered such jolts to the acknowledged best fast bowler in the world Bumrah that I suspect completely spoilt his rhythm for the rest of the season.

That is when I was convinced that tomorrow had arrived for Indian cricket.

For all his achievements, Vaibhav remains very clear in his approach. When told that he should attempt singles and doubles, he remarked completely without guile that if he could hit the ball for a four or a six, why should he bother about ones and twos.

He also says that his ambition is to hit 200 in a T-20 match and he says that if he can stay the entire 20 overs, it should be within reach.

What may sound as an idle boast coming from someone else, sounds completely logical and believable when Vaibhav speaks.

He is equally clear as to who really made him what he is: His father who accompanied him daily on his coaching sessions three hours away from his home, his mother who woke up at two in the morning to prepare and pack lunch for him and his father and his whole family.

It is not just in his cricketing abilities that he can be compared to our great child prodigy, Sachin Tendulkar. Their humility and family orientation are also similar.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives the IPL 2026 Super Sixes Award, May 31, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

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The Making of a Legend

What lies behind Vaibhav's amazing journey over the last couple of years is something beyond mere analysis.

By any stretch of imagination, some of the shots he has played seem to remain in the realm of impossibility.

Doubtless reams will be written about this and we will still not have a clue, because he would have moved on to newer peaks.

This writer, a life-long non-believer, is being increasingly pushed towards accepting divine providence!

Richness. Grandeur. Opulence. These are some of the meanings of the term Vaibhav. What marvellous epiphany the Sooryavanshis had 15 years ago in naming their new-born baby boy!

Grimm Brothers notwithstanding, fairy tales are meant to have happy endings.

The tale of the Universal Baby Boss, as the media have taken to calling Vaibhav lately, after Chris Gayle, who owns most T20 batting records (but would probably be happy to lose them to Vaibhav), would become a legend in itself in less time than we think.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff