T20 World Cup: Will Sahibzada Farhan Stay MVP?

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2026 after Game 52.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan appeals for Sahibzada Farhan's wicket during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 game at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, February 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan's opening batter, Sahibzada Farhan, is the MVP of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the moment.

He has a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 442, because of his top run aggregate of 383 and strike rate of 160.

There's a fair chance that Farhan could end up being the MVP of the tournament.

His most likely challengers: England's Will Jacks (3rd with MVPI of 354) and South African Captain Aiden Markram (4th at 345), are 80 to 90 'runs' behind.

Curiously, there's only one other Pakistan player in the MVPI top 51: Shadab Khan with a MVPI of 223 is 37th on the list.

But why a 'MVPI top 51' list? Because we couldn't possibly ignore the player currently ranked 51st!

Rank Player Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games 1 Sahibzada Farhan PAK 442 100 383 37 18 160 0 - 6 2 Jason Holder WI 379 49 141 7 13 174 10 8.9 7 3 Will Jacks ENG 354 53 191 14 12 177 7 9.7 7 4 Aiden Markram SA 345 86 268 31 10 175 1 11 7 5 Shimron Hetmyer WI 343 85 248 16 19 187 0 - 7 6 Sikandar Raza ZIM 315 73 206 17 13 165 5 9 6 7 Rachin Ravindra NZ 293 59 115 9 5 139 9 6.8 6 8 Dasun Shanaka SL 293 76 165 5 15 188 3 9 7 9 Ishan Kishan IND 292 77 224 25 12 185 0 - 7 10 Glenn Phillips NZ 292 76 176 16 8 160 3 9.3 6 11 Hardik Pandya IND 291 52 172 9 12 156 6 8.7 7 12 Brian Bennett ZIM 291 97 292 32 7 135 0 8.6 6 13 Ryan Rickelton SA 288 61 228 17 15 171 0 - 7 14 Harry Brook ENG 275 100 228 20 9 162 0 - 7 15 Ben Manenti ITA 273 60 138 11 8 179 5 7.4 4 16 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 271 40 89 5 6 171 9 8.2 4 17 Tim Seifert NZ 268 89 216 25 9 158 0 - 6 18 Bas de Leede NET 266 72 158 13 6 140 5 7.8 4 19 Lungi Ngidi SA 253 0 0 0 0 - 12 6.9 6 20 Shivam Dube IND 247 66 166 11 11 157 5 13 7 21 Corbin Bosch SA 247 5 5 1 0 83.3 11 6.8 6 22 Shadley Van Schalkwyk USA 247 2 3 0 0 42.9 13 6.8 4 23 Maheesh Theekshana SL 246 10 11 1 0 122 11 7.4 7 24 Dunith Wellalage SL 243 29 72 8 1 118 8 7.2 7 25 Sherfane Rutherford WI 242 76 183 11 13 179 0 - 7 26 Sam Curran ENG 241 43 149 7 8 119 6 8.6 7 27 Jamie Overton ENG 235 15 30 1 2 107 9 6.6 5 28 Tilak Varma IND 233 44 178 18 8 147 1 5.5 7 29 Varun Chakaravarthy IND 230 1 1 0 0 25 12 7.7 7 30 Finn Allen NZ 229 84 189 14 12 173 0 - 6 31 Pathum Nissanka SL 229 100 211 23 6 148 0 - 7 32 Bradley Evans ZIM 229 43 51 2 6 159 10 9.2 6 33 Blessing Muzarabani ZIM 229 0 0 0 0 0 13 7.9 6 34 Dipendra Singh Airee NEP 228 58 169 13 7 144 2 6.8 4 35 Pavan Rathnayake SL 227 60 205 21 6 154 0 - 7 36 Suryakumar Yadav IND 226 84 231 21 9 136 0 - 7 37 Shadab Khan PAK 223 36 118 11 4 153 5 8.4 6 38 Quinton de Kock SA 222 59 171 18 8 136 0 - 7 39 Marco Jansen SA 220 16 18 2 1 139 11 9.3 5 40 Liam Dawson ENG 214 6 8 0 0 61.5 10 7.3 7 41 Shai Hope WI 214 75 217 19 10 131 0 - 7 42 Kamindu Mendis SL 213 44 117 11 5 165 2 7.3 7 43 George Dockrell IRE 212 41 85 4 7 189 4 6 3 44 Gerhard Erasmus NAM 210 18 49 3 3 136 7 7.5 4 45 Shubham Ranjane USA 207 51 141 9 8 181 1 6.5 4 46 Jasprit Bumrah IND 206 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.3 6 47 Adil Rashid ENG 204 1 1 0 0 50 11 7.8 7 48 Kusal Mendis SL 204 61 197 20 1 115 0 - 6 49 David Miller SA 201 63 168 12 10 159 0 - 6 50 Dewald Brevis SA 200 45 173 9 12 152 0 - 7 51 Sanju Samson IND 198 97 143 14 9 196 0 - 3

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff