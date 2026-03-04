T20 World Cup: Will Sahibzada Farhan Stay MVP?

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2026 after Game 52.
Pakistan's opening batter, Sahibzada Farhan, is the MVP of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the moment.
He has a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 442, because of his top run aggregate of 383 and strike rate of 160.
There's a fair chance that Farhan could end up being the MVP of the tournament.
His most likely challengers: England's Will Jacks (3rd with MVPI of 354) and South African Captain Aiden Markram (4th at 345), are 80 to 90 'runs' behind.
Curiously, there's only one other Pakistan player in the MVPI top 51: Shadab Khan with a MVPI of 223 is 37th on the list.
But why a 'MVPI top 51' list? Because we couldn't possibly ignore the player currently ranked 51st!
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|1
|Sahibzada Farhan
|PAK
|442
|100
|383
|37
|18
|160
|0
|-
|6
|2
|Jason Holder
|WI
|379
|49
|141
|7
|13
|174
|10
|8.9
|7
|3
|Will Jacks
|ENG
|354
|53
|191
|14
|12
|177
|7
|9.7
|7
|4
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|345
|86
|268
|31
|10
|175
|1
|11
|7
|5
|Shimron Hetmyer
|WI
|343
|85
|248
|16
|19
|187
|0
|-
|7
|6
|Sikandar Raza
|ZIM
|315
|73
|206
|17
|13
|165
|5
|9
|6
|7
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|293
|59
|115
|9
|5
|139
|9
|6.8
|6
|8
|Dasun Shanaka
|SL
|293
|76
|165
|5
|15
|188
|3
|9
|7
|9
|Ishan Kishan
|IND
|292
|77
|224
|25
|12
|185
|0
|-
|7
|10
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|292
|76
|176
|16
|8
|160
|3
|9.3
|6
|11
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|291
|52
|172
|9
|12
|156
|6
|8.7
|7
|12
|Brian Bennett
|ZIM
|291
|97
|292
|32
|7
|135
|0
|8.6
|6
|13
|Ryan Rickelton
|SA
|288
|61
|228
|17
|15
|171
|0
|-
|7
|14
|Harry Brook
|ENG
|275
|100
|228
|20
|9
|162
|0
|-
|7
|15
|Ben Manenti
|ITA
|273
|60
|138
|11
|8
|179
|5
|7.4
|4
|16
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|271
|40
|89
|5
|6
|171
|9
|8.2
|4
|17
|Tim Seifert
|NZ
|268
|89
|216
|25
|9
|158
|0
|-
|6
|18
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|266
|72
|158
|13
|6
|140
|5
|7.8
|4
|19
|Lungi Ngidi
|SA
|253
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|12
|6.9
|6
|20
|Shivam Dube
|IND
|247
|66
|166
|11
|11
|157
|5
|13
|7
|21
|Corbin Bosch
|SA
|247
|5
|5
|1
|0
|83.3
|11
|6.8
|6
|22
|Shadley Van Schalkwyk
|USA
|247
|2
|3
|0
|0
|42.9
|13
|6.8
|4
|23
|Maheesh Theekshana
|SL
|246
|10
|11
|1
|0
|122
|11
|7.4
|7
|24
|Dunith Wellalage
|SL
|243
|29
|72
|8
|1
|118
|8
|7.2
|7
|25
|Sherfane Rutherford
|WI
|242
|76
|183
|11
|13
|179
|0
|-
|7
|26
|Sam Curran
|ENG
|241
|43
|149
|7
|8
|119
|6
|8.6
|7
|27
|Jamie Overton
|ENG
|235
|15
|30
|1
|2
|107
|9
|6.6
|5
|28
|Tilak Varma
|IND
|233
|44
|178
|18
|8
|147
|1
|5.5
|7
|29
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|IND
|230
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|12
|7.7
|7
|30
|Finn Allen
|NZ
|229
|84
|189
|14
|12
|173
|0
|-
|6
|31
|Pathum Nissanka
|SL
|229
|100
|211
|23
|6
|148
|0
|-
|7
|32
|Bradley Evans
|ZIM
|229
|43
|51
|2
|6
|159
|10
|9.2
|6
|33
|Blessing Muzarabani
|ZIM
|229
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.9
|6
|34
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|NEP
|228
|58
|169
|13
|7
|144
|2
|6.8
|4
|35
|Pavan Rathnayake
|SL
|227
|60
|205
|21
|6
|154
|0
|-
|7
|36
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|226
|84
|231
|21
|9
|136
|0
|-
|7
|37
|Shadab Khan
|PAK
|223
|36
|118
|11
|4
|153
|5
|8.4
|6
|38
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|222
|59
|171
|18
|8
|136
|0
|-
|7
|39
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|220
|16
|18
|2
|1
|139
|11
|9.3
|5
|40
|Liam Dawson
|ENG
|214
|6
|8
|0
|0
|61.5
|10
|7.3
|7
|41
|Shai Hope
|WI
|214
|75
|217
|19
|10
|131
|0
|-
|7
|42
|Kamindu Mendis
|SL
|213
|44
|117
|11
|5
|165
|2
|7.3
|7
|43
|George Dockrell
|IRE
|212
|41
|85
|4
|7
|189
|4
|6
|3
|44
|Gerhard Erasmus
|NAM
|210
|18
|49
|3
|3
|136
|7
|7.5
|4
|45
|Shubham Ranjane
|USA
|207
|51
|141
|9
|8
|181
|1
|6.5
|4
|46
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|206
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.3
|6
|47
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|204
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|11
|7.8
|7
|48
|Kusal Mendis
|SL
|204
|61
|197
|20
|1
|115
|0
|-
|6
|49
|David Miller
|SA
|201
|63
|168
|12
|10
|159
|0
|-
|6
|50
|Dewald Brevis
|SA
|200
|45
|173
|9
|12
|152
|0
|-
|7
|51
|Sanju Samson
|IND
|198
|97
|143
|14
|9
|196
|0
|-
|3
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff