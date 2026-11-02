Rabada Vs Bumrah: Who Is the Better Test Bowler?

The numbers don't settle it. Bumrah has the lower average and is harder to score off. Rabada has the bigger pile, the ten-wicket matches, and a winning team behind him.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada is the fastest to 350 Tests wickets in terms of balls bowled while Jasprit Bumrah is the first and only in Test cricket to complete 200 wickets at an average of under 20. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kagiso Rabada is the quickest bowler to reach 350 Test wickets by balls bowled, achieving the milestone in 13,808 deliveries.

He is the fourth South African to reach 350 Test wickets, following Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini.

Australia is Rabada's most favourite opponent, against whom he has taken 68 wickets in 13 Tests.

A comparison with Jasprit Bumrah highlights Rabada's higher wicket tally and better team win record, despite Bumrah's lower average and economy.

Kagiso Rabada's record-breaking feat powered South Africa to a series-clinching 176 run victory in the third and final Test against Australia in Cape Town.

The series-deciding Test was in the balance going into Day 5 with South Africa needing 288 for victory. However, it was Rabada's lethal spell with the new ball which settled the contest.

The fast bowler dismissed Matt Renshaw off the third ball of the morning before he trapped Marnus Labuschagne leg before wicket in the same over.

Travis Head was caught at gully off Rabada as he tore through the top order, leaving Australia reeling on 22/3.

Head's wicket helped Rabada complete the landmark 350 wickets in Test cricket -- becoming the fourth South African to achieve the feat after Dale Steyn (439 wickets), Shaun Pollock (421) and Makhaya Ntini (390). Pollock needed 86 Tests to get there and Ntini 90.

It has taken Rabada 75 matches to reach the 350-wicket mark. Among pacers, Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn have done so in only 69 Tests, while Dennis Lillee (70) and Glenn McGrath (74) also reached the mark faster than Rabada.

Spin greats Muttiah Muralitharan and Ravichandran Ashwin have reached there in only 66 Tests.

However, count the number of deliveries instead and Rabada is second to none!

The 31 year old needed 13,808 deliveries -- becoming the quickest bowler to 350-wicket milestone in Tests, wresting the record from Steyn, who got there in 14,719 deliveries.

That Rabada is ahead of some of the greatest names in Test cricket in the following list tells us how good a bowler he is. He takes one every 39.5 balls, and he has been doing it for nearly eleven years:

Fastest to 350 Test wickets (in terms of balls bowled):

Tests Balls Average Strike rate Kagiso Rabada 75 13,808 22.04 39.5 Dale Steyn 69 14,719 22.89 42.1 Waqar Younis 78 14,905 22.73 42.6 Malcolm Marshall 75 16,285 20.90 46.5 Mitchell Starc 87 16,908 27.41 48.3 Glenn McGrath 74 17,581 21.28 50.2 Richard Hadlee 69 17,778 22.34 50.8 Dennis Lillee 70 18,271 24.00 52.2 Mkhaya Ntini 90 18,369 28.29 52.5 Wasim Akram 82 18,512 22.79 52.9

Rabada's Road To 350 Wickets Milestone!

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada is the fourth South African to complete the landmark of 350 wickets in Tests. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Rabada had a slow start to Test cricket. In his debut series against India in 2015, he managed just two wickets in three Tests at 55.50.

But within three months he had taken 13/144 against England at Centurion, 7/112 in the first innings and 6/32 in the second, and at 20 he was the youngest South African to take a 10-wicket match haul.

The milestones came at a steady clip after that.

A hundred wickets in 22 Tests -- before he turned 23, 150 in 31, 200 in 44, 250 in 53, 300 in 65 and now 350 in 75.

Incredibly, the last 100 wickets took 22 Tests -- exactly the same as the first 100 showing that Rabada has not lost any of his bowling prowess with age.

2017 and 2018 were the peak of Rabada's career -- 57 wickets at 20.28 and then 52 at 20.08, as he climbed to No. 1 in the Test rankings.

After that came a thin stretch. In 2019, 2020 and 2021 together he took 63 wickets in 15 Tests averaging 25, as he went 17 Tests without a five-wicket haul between 2018 and 2021.

But since the start of 2022, he has regained his bowling -- claiming 130 wickets in 27 Tests at 21.4. He got his 300th at Mirpur in October 2024 -- in his 65th Test, as he amassed 14 wickets in two Tests in Bangladesh, averaging nine.

Most Favourite Opponent

Australia have given him more wickets than anyone else: 68 in 13 Tests at 21.88.

England come next on 66 (25.28), followed by India on 55 (22.60) and Sri Lanka on 41 (23.09).

Four Tests against Bangladesh gave him 29 wickets at 10.55, and six against West Indies gave 31 at 14.25. New Zealand, 23 wickets at 28.08 and Pakistan, with 34 at 28.67, were not much easier.

At home he has 208 wickets in 39 Tests at 20.30. Away it is 142 in 36 at 24.77.

England has treated him well, 39 at 22.87 in seven Tests, Australia less so, 26 at 26.46 in six.

The subcontinent is mixed. In India and Pakistan together he has 18 wickets in ten Tests at 43.3 -- a wicket every 88 balls, while Bangladesh gave him those 14 at an average of nine in two.

As for who he gets out, a quarter of his wickets (89) are openers, 158 or 45 percent are the middle order and 103 or 29 percent the tail.

He averages 25.85 against openers and 28.86 against the middle order, but only 10.38 against numbers eight to eleven, who go every 18 balls.

Right-handers have given him 224 wickets at 19.69 and left-handers 126 at 23.92 Seven in ten of his wickets are caught (162 by fielders, 88 by the keeper), 53 are bowled and 47 lbw.

Rabada's Wickets in Tests (by batters):

Batter Wkts % Openers (1-2) 89 25.4 Middle order (3-7) 158 45.1 Lower order (8-11) 103 29.4

Rabada's Bunnies!

The names are interesting. Stuart Broad has gone to him ten times (at an average of 5.10), Mitchell Starc and Dimuth Karunaratne eight each (at 5.25 and 18.25 each), Pat Cummins (2.28), Kraigg Brathwaite (7.57), Rohit Sharma (16.85) and Usman Khawaja (22.14), seven.

Now the batters who have dominated the proceedings against Rabada.

K L Rahul has faced 222 balls from Rabada and has got out only once, scoring 96 runs. Imam-ul Haq (88.00), Kusal Perera (81.00) and Alex Carey (77.00) have also done well against Rabada.

Pakistan's Shan Masood and England's Alistair Cook average 60-plus against him.

Virat Kohli has fallen to Rabada five times in his career, but averages more than 50. Similarly, Joe Root has been dismissed by Rabada four times, but he averages 50 against him.

South Africa's Biggest Match-Winner!

South Africa have won 40 of the 75 Tests Rabada has played, lost 28 and drawn seven.

In the wins he has 233 of his 350 wickets, two thirds, at 17.49, one every 32.5 balls. In the defeats it is 103 wickets at 29.0 and one every 51 balls.

That is 5.8 wickets a Test in a win and 3.7 in a loss. 16 of his 17 five-wicket hauls and all four of his ten-wicket matches came in wins.

The one that mattered most was Lord's in June 2025. In the World Test Championship final he took 5/51 and 4/59 against Australia, and South Africa chased 282 to win by five wickets.

Rabada missed the opening Test at Durban with a hamstring injury and South Africa lost by 214 runs. He came back at Gqeberha, took six wickets in an innings to power South Africa followed by devastating spell in Newlands in the decider.

The Rabada factor was quite clear -- 2 Tests, 10 wickets, 2 wins as South Africa bounced back after losing the opening Test to clinch the series 2-1.

He has also been useful with the bat, in the way a No. 11 can be. He has 1,104 Test runs at 12.13. The best of them, 71 at Rawalpindi in October 2025, came in a last-wicket stand of 98 with Senuran Muthusamy. It is the fifth-highest score ever by a No. 11 and South Africa won that Test by eight wickets.

Comparing Rabada and Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has taken 234 wickets in 52 Tests at an incredible average of 19.79. Photograph: ANI Photo

It will be interesting to see how Rabada compares with Jasprit Bumrah, another great bowler of the modern era.

Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa at Cape Town in January 2018.

Since then he has played 52 Tests and taken 234 wickets at 19.79 -- the lowest average of any bowler with 200 or more Test wickets.

Bumrah, Rabada's Test Records

Rabada Bumrah Tests 75 52 Wickets 350 234 Average 22.11 19.79 Strike rate 39.6 42.9 Economy 3.35 2.77 Wickets per Test 4.67 4.50 Five-fors / ten-wkt matches 17 / 4 16 / 0 Best innings / match 7/112, 13/144 6/27, 9/86 Balls per boundary conceded 12.8 17.0 Team record (W-L-D) 40-28-7 22-25-5 Wickets in team wins 233 at 17.49 117 at 14.85 At home 208 at 20.30 (39 Tests) 62 at 17.70 (16 Tests) Away 142 at 24.77 (36 Tests) 172 at 20.54 (36 Tests)

Over the same eight calendar years, 2018 to 2025, their tallies are almost identical.

Rabada took 235 wickets in 50 Tests at 21.9, Bumrah 234 in 52 at 19.8. Even the people they get out line up. Openers make up about a quarter of each man's wickets (25.4% for Rabada, 24.4% for Bumrah), the middle order 45% (45.1 and 44.4) and the tail the rest.

They get there differently. Bumrah concedes 2.77 an over and a boundary every 17 balls, Rabada 3.35 and a boundary every 12.8. Rabada strikes a bit more often, every 39.6 balls to Bumrah's 42.9, but Bumrah costs 2.3 runs less per wicket.

Role In Team's Victories

The mode of dismissals are way too different for the two bowlers. Just over half of Bumrah's wickets are bowled (72) or lbw (49). For Rabada that figure is just under 29% and 71% of his are caught. One bowler hunting the stumps and the other the edge.

The bigger gap is the company they keep.

South Africa have won 53% of Rabada's Tests, India 42% of Bumrah's. But, while South Africa has lost only 37% with Rabada in the team, India have lost 48% of times with Bumrah in the team.

That India have lost more Tests (25) than they have won with Bumrah (22) is a shocker.

When India win with Bumrah in the side he is brutal, 117 wickets at 14.85. Rabada has taken 233 at 17.49. Nine of Bumrah's 16 five-wicket hauls have come in the wins and five in the defeats. Rabada has just one-five wicket haul for in a loss out of 17.

Overseas Records

Bumrah has excelled in away Test matches.

36 of his 52 Tests were away, and he has 172 wickets in them at 20.54, among them 64 in 12 Tests in Australia at 17.15. The 2024-2025 series there alone gave him 32 wickets at 13.06, the most by an Indian in a Test series in Australia, and India still lost it.

Rabada's away record is 142 at 24.77 while his home one is the bigger pile, 208 wickets.

New Zealand has been Bumrah's Achilles' heel -- both as an opponent and as a host.

In five Tests against New Zealand Bumrah has picked up only nine wickets at an average of 45.44. More importantly, India have lost all the five Tests.

In two Tests in New Zealand, Bumrah has taken six wickets at an average of 31.66.

Rabada's toughest opponent has been Pakistan -- 34 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 28.67, followed by New Zealand - 23 wickets in seven Tests at 28.08.

In six Tests he has played in India, Rabada has picked up only nine wickets at an average of 44. In four Tests in Pakistan, he has managed 9 wickets at an average of 42.66.

Rabada Vs Bumrah: Who Is The Best?

Rabada and Bumrah have faced each other in eight Tests across three Test series -- all in South Africa -- in 2017-2018, 2021-2022 and 2023-2024.

South Africa won the first two series, while the third finished in a draw.

Out of eight Tests, South Africa have won five, while India have emerged three times.

Rabada took 46 wickets in those eight Tests at an average of 18.41, while Bumrah took 38 at 20.76. Rabada has dismissed Bumrah twice in Tests and Bumrah has dismissed Rabada once.

So which of them is better?

The numbers don't settle it. Bumrah has the lower average and is harder to score off. Rabada has the bigger pile, the ten-wicket matches, and a winning team behind him.

Rabada continues to hunt records for South Africa. Ntini's 390 is 41 wickets away. At his career rate of 4.7 a Test, that is about nine matches. If he remains fit, Rabada can surpass Pollock and Steyn to finish as South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.