Preview In Numbers: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

March 27, 2019 13:04 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 6 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab.

IMAGE: Andre Russell smashed a 19-ball 49 to set up the win for KKR against Sunrisers Hyderabad, March 24, 2019. Photographs: IPL/Twitter

Playing Record in IPL

Games Won Lost No Result Win% Kolkata Knight Riders 165 87 78 0 52.73 Kings XI Punjab 163 77 86 0 47.24

Head to Head in IPL

Games KKR KXIP Overall 23 15 8 In Kolkata 10 7 3

IMAGE: Nitish Rana slammed a 47-ball 68 again Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Last 5 matches between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab

Date Venue Batted 1st Batted 2nd Result 12-05-2018 Indore KKR 245/6 (20) KXIP 214/8 (20) KKR won by 31 runs 21-04-2018 Kolkata KKR 191/7 (20) KXIP 126/1 (11.1) KXIP won by 9 wickets (DLS) 09-05-2017 Mohali KXIP 167/6 (20) KKR 153/6 (20) KXIP won by 14 runs 13-04-2017 Kolkata KXIP 170/9 (20) KKR 171/2 (16.3) KKR won by 8 wickets 04-05-2016 Kolkata KKR 164/3 (20) KXIP 157/9 (20) KKR won by 7 runs

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates. Photograph: Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

One of the most popular franchises in the tournament, also with one of the biggest fan bases across the country, Kolkata Knight Riders have a squad which clearly has the potential to win their fourth Indian Premier League title.

In 2018, playing their first season without Gautam Gambhir, who led them to title triumphs in 2012 and 2018, KKR finished third in the points table.

What KKR lacked last year -- back-ups for their overseas players plus an experienced pace attack -- has been sorted, somewhat.

They have got Carlos Brathwaite at a slightly-inflated Rs 5 crore and England's Joe Denly as possible replacements for an injury-prone Andre Russell.

Denly's addition gives KKR a cushion if Chris Lynn leaves early for Australia's World Cup prep.

That will allow Uthappa to slot in as opener with Denly taking the fourth overseas spot.

With Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson discarded, KKR added Anrich Nortje, who bowled 150kph+ in the Mzansi Super League, and New Zealand's right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson to their overseas bowling team.

From a very thin 18-man squad last year, they are now at 21.

It remains the smallest of all eight squads.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Name Batting style Bowling style Role Salary Rinku Singh Left-handed Right-arm off break Batsman Rs 80 lakh ($111,000) Nitish Rana Left-handed Right-arm off break Batsman Rs 3.4 crore ($473,000) Chris Lynn* Right-handed Slow left-arm orthodox Batsman Rs 9.6 crore ($1.3 million) Shubman Gill Right-handed Right-arm off break Batsman Rs 1.8 crore ($250,000) Joe Denly* Right-handed Right-arm leg break Batsman Rs 1 crore ($140,000) Andre Russell* Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Allrounder Rs 7 crore ($974,022) Sunil Narine* Left-handed Right-arm off break Allrounder Rs 8.5 crore ($1.2 million) Carlos Brathwaite* Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Allrounder Rs 5 crore ($700,000) Shrikant Mundhe Right-handed Right-arm medium-fast Allrounder Rs 20 lakh ($28,000) Dinesh Karthik Right-handed Right-arm off break Keeper Rs 7.4 crore ($1 million) Robin Uthappa Right-handed Right-arm medium Keeper Rs 6.4 crore ($891,000) Nikhil Naik Right-handed Right-arm Off break Keeper Rs 20 lakh ($28,000) Piyush Chawla Left-handed Right-arm leg break Bowler Rs 4.2 crore ($584,000) Kuldeep Yadav Left-handed Slow left arm chinaman Bowler Rs 5.8 crore ($807,000) Shivam Mavi Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler Rs 3 crore ($417,000) Prasidh Krishna Right-handed Right-arm medium-fast Bowler Rs 20 lakh ($28,000) Harry Gurney* Right-handed Left-arm fast medium Bowler Rs 75 lakh ($100,000) Anrich Nortje* Right-handed Right-arm fast Bowler Rs 20 lakh ($28,000) Lockie Ferguson* Right-handed Right-arm fast Bowler Rs 1.6 crore ($220,000) Prithvi Raj Yarra Left-handed Left-arm medium Bowler Rs 20 lakh ($28,000) Sandeep Warrier Right-handed Right-arm medium-fast Bowler Rs 20 lakh ($28,000) K C Cariappa Right-handed Right-arm leg break Bowler Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his team's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI

* overseas player

Warrier and Cariappa came as the replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Nortje has also been ruled out of the tournament. His replacement is yet to be announced.

Venue Stats

Bat First/Second at Eden Gardens in IPL

Games Bat 1st won Bat 2nd won Overall 71 27 44 in IPL2018 9 4 5 in IPL2019 1 0 1

Results at Eden Gardens in IPL

Games Won Lost Win% Kolkata Knight Riders 68 43 25 63.24 Kings XI Punjab 10 3 7 30.00

Average First Innings Total at Eden Gardens

Overall: 157

in IPL2018: 175

TRIVIA

Sunil Narine needs one more wicket to complete 50 wickets in IPL matches at the Eden Gardens.