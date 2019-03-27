Preview In Numbers: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 6 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab.
Playing Record in IPL
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|165
|87
|78
|0
|52.73
|Kings XI Punjab
|163
|77
|86
|0
|47.24
Head to Head in IPL
|Games
|KKR
|KXIP
|Overall
|23
|15
|8
|In Kolkata
|10
|7
|3
Last 5 matches between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab
|Date
|Venue
|Batted 1st
|Batted 2nd
|Result
|12-05-2018
|Indore
|KKR 245/6 (20)
|KXIP 214/8 (20)
|KKR won by 31 runs
|21-04-2018
|Kolkata
|KKR 191/7 (20)
|KXIP 126/1 (11.1)
|KXIP won by 9 wickets (DLS)
|09-05-2017
|Mohali
|KXIP 167/6 (20)
|KKR 153/6 (20)
|KXIP won by 14 runs
|13-04-2017
|Kolkata
|KXIP 170/9 (20)
|KKR 171/2 (16.3)
|KKR won by 8 wickets
|04-05-2016
|Kolkata
|KKR 164/3 (20)
|KXIP 157/9 (20)
|KKR won by 7 runs
One of the most popular franchises in the tournament, also with one of the biggest fan bases across the country, Kolkata Knight Riders have a squad which clearly has the potential to win their fourth Indian Premier League title.
In 2018, playing their first season without Gautam Gambhir, who led them to title triumphs in 2012 and 2018, KKR finished third in the points table.
What KKR lacked last year -- back-ups for their overseas players plus an experienced pace attack -- has been sorted, somewhat.
They have got Carlos Brathwaite at a slightly-inflated Rs 5 crore and England's Joe Denly as possible replacements for an injury-prone Andre Russell.
Denly's addition gives KKR a cushion if Chris Lynn leaves early for Australia's World Cup prep.
That will allow Uthappa to slot in as opener with Denly taking the fourth overseas spot.
With Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson discarded, KKR added Anrich Nortje, who bowled 150kph+ in the Mzansi Super League, and New Zealand's right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson to their overseas bowling team.
From a very thin 18-man squad last year, they are now at 21.
It remains the smallest of all eight squads.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
|Name
|Batting style
|Bowling style
|Role
|Salary
|Rinku Singh
|Left-handed
|Right-arm off break
|Batsman
|Rs 80 lakh ($111,000)
|Nitish Rana
|Left-handed
|Right-arm off break
|Batsman
|Rs 3.4 crore ($473,000)
|Chris Lynn*
|Right-handed
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|Batsman
|Rs 9.6 crore ($1.3 million)
|Shubman Gill
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off break
|Batsman
|Rs 1.8 crore ($250,000)
|Joe Denly*
|Right-handed
|Right-arm leg break
|Batsman
|Rs 1 crore ($140,000)
|Andre Russell*
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Allrounder
|Rs 7 crore ($974,022)
|Sunil Narine*
|Left-handed
|Right-arm off break
|Allrounder
|Rs 8.5 crore ($1.2 million)
|Carlos Brathwaite*
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Allrounder
|Rs 5 crore ($700,000)
|Shrikant Mundhe
|Right-handed
|Right-arm medium-fast
|Allrounder
|Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)
|Dinesh Karthik
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off break
|Keeper
|Rs 7.4 crore ($1 million)
|Robin Uthappa
|Right-handed
|Right-arm medium
|Keeper
|Rs 6.4 crore ($891,000)
|Nikhil Naik
|Right-handed
|Right-arm Off break
|Keeper
|Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)
|Piyush Chawla
|Left-handed
|Right-arm leg break
|Bowler
|Rs 4.2 crore ($584,000)
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Left-handed
|Slow left arm chinaman
|Bowler
|Rs 5.8 crore ($807,000)
|Shivam Mavi
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|Rs 3 crore ($417,000)
|Prasidh Krishna
|Right-handed
|Right-arm medium-fast
|Bowler
|Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)
|Harry Gurney*
|Right-handed
|Left-arm fast medium
|Bowler
|Rs 75 lakh ($100,000)
|Anrich Nortje*
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast
|Bowler
|Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)
|Lockie Ferguson*
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast
|Bowler
|Rs 1.6 crore ($220,000)
|Prithvi Raj Yarra
|Left-handed
|Left-arm medium
|Bowler
|Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)
|Sandeep Warrier
|Right-handed
|Right-arm medium-fast
|Bowler
|Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)
|K C Cariappa
|Right-handed
|Right-arm leg break
|Bowler
|Rs 20 lakh ($28,000)
* overseas player
Warrier and Cariappa came as the replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Nortje has also been ruled out of the tournament. His replacement is yet to be announced.
Venue Stats
Bat First/Second at Eden Gardens in IPL
|Games
|Bat 1st won
|Bat 2nd won
|Overall
|71
|27
|44
|in IPL2018
|9
|4
|5
|in IPL2019
|1
|0
|1
Results at Eden Gardens in IPL
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Win%
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|68
|43
|25
|63.24
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|3
|7
|30.00
Average First Innings Total at Eden Gardens
Overall: 157
in IPL2018: 175
TRIVIA
Sunil Narine needs one more wicket to complete 50 wickets in IPL matches at the Eden Gardens.
