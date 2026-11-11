Mohammed Shami: India's Match-Winner At Home!

India never lost a Test at home while Mohammed Shami was playing. He played 21 of them, India won 17 and drew four.

IMAGE: The Incredible Mohammed Shami. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami's match-figures of 9/118 are the best by an Indian pacer in his debut Test.

Among Indian fast bowlers with 100 or more Test wickets, only Jaspreet Bumrah has a better strike-rate than Shami.

Shami was at his best on Indian pitches with 76 wickets in 21 Tests at a strike-rate of 42.62.

One of India's biggest match-winners at home, Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, 2026 -- exactly 13 years after he made his debut at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Playing in front of his home fans, Shami made a dream debut, picking up nine wickets against the West Indies -- four in the first innings and five in the second.

His match-figures of 9/118 remains the best by an Indian pacer in his debut Test.

Shami finished with 229 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 27.71.

Only five Indian fast bowlers have taken more -- Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma (311 each), Javagal Srinath (236) and Jasprit Bumrah (234). Shami is sixth on that list, and the numbers below show he was a lot more than a name on it.

INJURY SETBACKS

IMAGE: Only five Indian fast bowlers have taken more than Mohammed Shami's 229 wickets in 64 Tests. Photograph: ANI Photo

His body did not always help him.

Shami suffered a knee injury during India's 2014-2015 tour of Australia, but continued playing while getting fluid drained from his knee before games. This only aggravated the problem and he had to undergo knee surgery after the 2015 World Cup.

Shami spent about 40 days on crutches and faced a lengthy rehabilitation period.

It was only after about 18 months that Shami played another Test. There were times when Shami played cricket after taking pain-killers but he did not allow this to affect his bowling.

In fact, he was a better bowler after the injury. Shami played 12 Tests before it, from November 2013 to January 2015, picking up 47 wickets in them, but each wicket cost 36.15 runs and he needed 57 balls to get one.

When he came back in July 2016, he was a much better bowler.

In the next 52 Tests he took 182 wickets at 25.53, a wicket every 48.55 balls. His average came down by more than ten runs and he got a wicket about eight and a half balls sooner.

His best years were the first three-and-a-half years after the comeback.

From July 2016 to November 2019 he played 35 Tests and took 128 wickets at 23.77 -- a wicket every 46 balls.

His last 17 Tests, from 2020 to 2023, brought 54 wickets at 29.70. Slower, but still much better than before the injury.

Shami was in red-hot form in the 2023 World Cup, but he suffered an ankle injury during the tournament and had to undergo surgery after the World Cup.

This ruled him out of India's tour of South Africa in 2023-2024. Shami did not get to play for India in the longer version again. His last Test thus remained the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

Shami's performances before and after the knee injury

Games Wickets Average Strike Rate Before the surgery (2013-15) 12 47 36.15 57.00 After the comeback (2016-23) 52 182 25.53 48.55

Only Second To Bumrah

Shami took a wicket every 50.28 balls, which accounts to a wicket every eight overs.

Among Indian fast bowlers with 100 or more Test wickets, only Bumrah has a better strike-rate than Shami.

Best strike-rate by Indian pacers in Tests: (Minimum 100 wickets)

Games Wickets Average Strike Rate Jasprit Bumrah 52 234 19.79 42.87 Mohammed Shami 64 229 27.71 50.28 Mohammed Siraj 48 144 29.63 51.03 Umesh Yadav 57 170 30.96 52.82 Irfan Pathan 29 100 32.26 58.84 Zaheer Khan 92 311 32.95 60.40 Ishant Sharma 105 311 32.41 61.61 Kapil Dev 131 434 29.65 63.92 Javagal Srinath 67 236 30.49 64.00 Karsan Ghavri 39 109 33.54 64.55

Note: Ghavri also bowled left-arm spin

Among the best at home

Shami was at his best on Indian pitches. In 21 Tests at home he took 76 wickets at 22.11, with a strike-rate of 42.62.

Among Indian pacers with 50 wickets at home, only Bumrah (38.00) has a better strike-rate. Umesh Yadav is next at 48.05, followed by Kapil Dev at 55.76 and Srinath at 55.83.

Best strike-rate in Tests in India (Pacers with minimum 50 wickets)

Games Wickets Average Strike Rate Jasprit Bumrah 16 62 17.71 38.00 Mohammed Shami 21 76 22.11 42.62 Umesh Yadav 32 101 25.88 48.05 Kapil Dev 65 219 26.50 55.76 Javagal Srinath 32 108 26.61 55.83 Karsan Ghavri 27 77 31.58 61.04 Ishant Sharma 42 104 31.64 65.63 Ramakant Desai 18 57 32.63 68.02 Zaheer Khan 38 104 35.88 70.28

Never lost a Test at home

Incredibly, India never lost a Test at home while Shami was playing. He played 21 of them, India won 17 and drew four.

Only two players in the history of Test cricket have played more home Tests without ever losing one. They are Mudassar Nazar (35) and Sarfaraz Nawaz (27), both of Pakistan.

Shami is level on 21 Tests with the legendary Mike Brearley, but he has five more wins than Brearley, who won 12. Only Nazar has also won 17, and he needed 35 Tests to do it.

Most home Tests without ever losing one

Player Team Home Tests Won Drawn Span Mudassar Nazar Pakistan 35 17 18 1977–1988 Sarfaraz Nawaz Pakistan 27 9 18 1969–1984 Mohammed Shami India 21 17 4 2013–2023 Mike Brearley England 21 12 9 1976–1981 Rajesh Chauhan India 16 11 5 1993–1998 Michael Kasprowicz Australia 16 11 5 1996–2004

Among Indians, no one comes close. Rajesh Chauhan is next with 16 Tests. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played 11 each.

Indians with most home Tests without ever losing one

Player Home Tests Won Drawn Span Mohammed Shami 21 17 4 2013–2023 Rajesh Chauhan 16 11 5 1993–1998 Shikhar Dhawan 11 8 3 2013–2018 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 10 1 2013–2017 Mayank Agarwal 9 8 1 2019–2022 Suresh Raina 7 5 2 2010–2012

A match-winning bowler in Tests

During his Test career span of about 10 years (2013 to 2023) Shami took 118 wickets in 31 Test wins at a strike-rate of 39.39.

Among bowlers with 100 or more wickets in wins, only Kagiso Rabada had a better strike-rate during Shami's career-span.

The names behind him are some of the great bowlers of Test cricket including the likes of Rangana Herath, Jimmy Anderson, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Starc, Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Broad and Pat Cummins are all below Shami on this list.

Best strike-rate in Test wins during Shami era: (Minimum 100 wickets in wins)

For Games Wickets Average Strike Rate Kagiso Rabada SA 28 173 16.46 30.49 Mohammed Shami Ind 31 118 20.35 39.39 Rangana Herath SL 21 156 17.67 39.87 Jimmy Anderson Eng 40 185 15.71 40.45 Moeen Ali Eng 30 116 23.60 41.35 Mitchell Starc Aus 40 182 22.54 42.17 Ravi Ashwin Ind 46 279 18.34 42.20 Stuart Broad Eng 47 201 20.01 42.50 Pat Cummins Aus 28 130 18.86 43.33 Neil Wagner NZ 31 141 22.26 43.57

Duck hunter

Shami also got batters out early. 35 of his wickets were ducks, which is 15.28 per cent.

Among the Indians who have inflicted 15 ducks or more in Tests, only Srinath (17.37) and Kapil Dev (15.67) are ahead of Shami.

Highest percentage of duck-dismissals in Tests: (for India Minimum 15 ducks inflicted)

Bowler Games Wickets Ducks Duck% Javagal Srinath 67 236 41 17.37 Kapil Dev 131 434 68 15.67 Mohammed Shami 64 229 35 15.28 Irfan Pathan 29 100 15 15.00 Jasprit Bumrah 52 234 34 14.53 Ravi Ashwin 106 537 78 14.53 Ravindra Jadeja 91 356 51 14.33 Harbhajan Singh 103 417 58 13.91 Mohammed Siraj 48 144 20 13.89 Umesh Yadav 57 170 22 12.94 Zaheer Khan 92 311 40 12.86

Hitting the stumps regularly

Shami bowling full and straight meant he hit the stumps a lot.

Of his 229 wickets, 66 were bowled, which is 28.82 per cent.

Among Indians with 100 wickets, only Bumrah (30.77) has hit the stumps more frequently.

Indians with highest percentage of bowled dismissals in Tests: (100 wickets or more)

Bowler Games Wickets Bowled Bowled% Jasprit Bumrah 52 234 72 30.77 Mohammed Shami 64 229 66 28.82 Umesh Yadav 57 170 46 27.06 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar 58 242 64 26.45 S Venkataraghavan 57 156 38 24.36 Ravindra Jadeja 91 356 83 23.31 Shivlal Yadav 35 102 23 22.55 Mohammed Siraj 48 144 32 22.22

Shami's Legacy

Shami says that he will continue to play white-ball cricket, including IPL and domestic matches.

For India in Tests, though, the Shami story has drawn to a close.

One of India's most lethal fast bowlers, he continuously got better despite career-threatening injuries.

For the fans, the sight of Shami rattling the stumps with his upright seam in Test cricket is gone forever.