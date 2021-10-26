News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

Meet New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 26, 2021 18:47 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand's Tim Southee prepares to bowl during the game against Bangladesh at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, April 1, 2021. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the New Zealand players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team New Zealand
Kane Williamson (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
67 1805 31.66 125.08 95 0 13 41 182
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
67 6 8.33 19.67 2/16 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Tim Southee (vice captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
83 249 11.31 143.10 39 0 0 16 16
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
83 99 8.39 18.00 5/18 1 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Todd Astle
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
4 4 2.00 40.00 3 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
4 7 8.20 8.57 4/13 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Trent Boult
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
34 28 5.60 73.68 8 0 0 0 2
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
34 46 8.53 16.41 4/34 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mark Chapman
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
11 143 20.42 131.19 37* 0 0 6 10
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
11 1 6.00 18.00 1/9 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Devon Conway
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
14 473 59.12 151.11 99* 0 4 14 49
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
14 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Lockie Ferguson
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
13 1 1.00 33.33 1 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
13 24 6.86 11.50 5/21 0 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Martin Guptill
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
102 2939 32.29 136.82 105 2 17 147 256
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
102 0 11.00 - - 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Kyle Jamieson
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
8 41 20.50 151.85 30 0 0 0 7
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
8 4 9.80 43.00 2/15 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Daryl Mitchell
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
15 148 16.44 137.03 34* 0 0 4 13
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
15 5 9.85 13.40 2/27 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

James Neesham
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
29 324 21.60 157.28 48* 0 0 19 28
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
29 18 9.45 17.39 3/16 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Glenn Phillips (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
25 506 28.11 149.70 108 1 2 29 39
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
25 2 7.60 22.50 1/11 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mitchell Santner
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
52 335 15.22 126.89 37 0 0 11 24
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
52 60 7.38 17.43 4/11 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Tim Seifert (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
35 695 24.82 133.14 84* 0 5 37 57
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
35 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Ish Sodhi
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
57 76 12.66 108.57 16* 0 0 5 4
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
57 73 8.07 16.15 4/28 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
