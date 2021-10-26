Meet New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: New Zealand's Tim Southee prepares to bowl during the game against Bangladesh at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, April 1, 2021. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Rajneesh Gupta lists the New Zealand players's T20 Internationals records:
Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Team New Zealand
Kane Williamson (captain)
Kane Williamson (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|67
|1805
|31.66
|125.08
|95
|0
|13
|41
|182
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|67
|6
|8.33
|19.67
|2/16
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Tim Southee (vice captain)
Tim Southee (vice captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|83
|249
|11.31
|143.10
|39
|0
|0
|16
|16
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|83
|99
|8.39
|18.00
|5/18
|1
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Todd Astle
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|4
|4
|2.00
|40.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|4
|7
|8.20
|8.57
|4/13
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Trent Boult
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|34
|28
|5.60
|73.68
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|34
|46
|8.53
|16.41
|4/34
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mark Chapman
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|11
|143
|20.42
|131.19
|37*
|0
|0
|6
|10
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|11
|1
|6.00
|18.00
|1/9
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Devon Conway
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|14
|473
|59.12
|151.11
|99*
|0
|4
|14
|49
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Lockie Ferguson
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|13
|1
|1.00
|33.33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|13
|24
|6.86
|11.50
|5/21
|0
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Martin Guptill
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|102
|2939
|32.29
|136.82
|105
|2
|17
|147
|256
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|102
|0
|11.00
|-
|-
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Kyle Jamieson
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|8
|41
|20.50
|151.85
|30
|0
|0
|0
|7
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|8
|4
|9.80
|43.00
|2/15
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Daryl Mitchell
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|15
|148
|16.44
|137.03
|34*
|0
|0
|4
|13
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|15
|5
|9.85
|13.40
|2/27
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
James Neesham
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|29
|324
|21.60
|157.28
|48*
|0
|0
|19
|28
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|29
|18
|9.45
|17.39
|3/16
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Glenn Phillips (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|25
|506
|28.11
|149.70
|108
|1
|2
|29
|39
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|25
|2
|7.60
|22.50
|1/11
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mitchell Santner
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|52
|335
|15.22
|126.89
|37
|0
|0
|11
|24
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|52
|60
|7.38
|17.43
|4/11
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Tim Seifert (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|35
|695
|24.82
|133.14
|84*
|0
|5
|37
|57
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Ish Sodhi
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|57
|76
|12.66
|108.57
|16*
|0
|0
|5
|4
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|57
|73
|8.07
|16.15
|4/28
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com