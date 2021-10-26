Meet New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: New Zealand's Tim Southee prepares to bowl during the game against Bangladesh at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, April 1, 2021. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Rajneesh Gupta lists the New Zealand players's T20 Internationals records:

Team New Zealand X CLOSE Kane Williamson (captain) Kane Williamson (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 67 1805 31.66 125.08 95 0 13 41 182 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 67 6 8.33 19.67 2/16 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Tim Southee (vice captain) Tim Southee (vice captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 83 249 11.31 143.10 39 0 0 16 16 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 83 99 8.39 18.00 5/18 1 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Todd Astle Todd Astle Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 4 4 2.00 40.00 3 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 4 7 8.20 8.57 4/13 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Trent Boult Trent Boult Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 34 28 5.60 73.68 8 0 0 0 2 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 34 46 8.53 16.41 4/34 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mark Chapman Mark Chapman Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 11 143 20.42 131.19 37* 0 0 6 10 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 11 1 6.00 18.00 1/9 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Devon Conway Devon Conway Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 14 473 59.12 151.11 99* 0 4 14 49 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 14 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Lockie Ferguson Lockie Ferguson Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 13 1 1.00 33.33 1 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 13 24 6.86 11.50 5/21 0 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Martin Guptill Martin Guptill Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 102 2939 32.29 136.82 105 2 17 147 256 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 102 0 11.00 - - 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Kyle Jamieson Kyle Jamieson Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 8 41 20.50 151.85 30 0 0 0 7 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 8 4 9.80 43.00 2/15 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Daryl Mitchell Daryl Mitchell Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 15 148 16.44 137.03 34* 0 0 4 13 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 15 5 9.85 13.40 2/27 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE James Neesham James Neesham Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 29 324 21.60 157.28 48* 0 0 19 28 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 29 18 9.45 17.39 3/16 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Glenn Phillips (wk) Glenn Phillips (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 25 506 28.11 149.70 108 1 2 29 39 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 25 2 7.60 22.50 1/11 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mitchell Santner Mitchell Santner Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 52 335 15.22 126.89 37 0 0 11 24 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 52 60 7.38 17.43 4/11 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Tim Seifert (wk) Tim Seifert (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 35 695 24.82 133.14 84* 0 5 37 57 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 35 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Ish Sodhi Ish Sodhi Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 57 76 12.66 108.57 16* 0 0 5 4 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 57 73 8.07 16.15 4/28 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals

