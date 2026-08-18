Let Us Salute India's Complete Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja!

Ravindra Jadeja is a captain's delight and has delivered with the bat when needed most, destroyed batting line-ups, taken breathtaking catches and pulled off brilliant run-outs. His feats are an inspiration.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is only the second Indian, after Kapil Dev, to complete the double of 4,000 Test runs and 350-plus wickets. Photograph:BCCI/X

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja is only the second Indian, after Kapil Dev, to achieve the double of 4,000 Test runs and 350 Test wickets.

He reached this milestone on August 17, 2026, during the first Test in Galle, taking Keshara Nuwantha's wicket.

Jadeja is celebrated for his exceptional all-round skills in batting, bowling and fielding, making him a match-winner.

His journey from humble beginnings in Jamnagar, supported by his childhood coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan, underscores his dedication.

Despite his consistent match-winning contributions and longevity at 37, his achievements often go under-appreciated.

Ravindra Jadeja deserves bigger applause for becoming only the second Indian after Kapil Dev to score over 4,000 runs and take more than 350 wickets in Test cricket.

He reached this special milestone on the third day of the first Test in Galle on August 17, 2026.

Amidst the intense battle for dominance and the looming threat of rain, his achievement went almost unnoticed, reducing it to a little more than a passing reference. It deserved much more.

IMAGE: Jadeja has joined an elite list comprising Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori. Photograph: BCCI/X

A Rare All-Rounder's Feat

Jadeja reached the 350-wicket mark by taking the wicket of Keshara Nuwantha, caught by Shubman Gill. He deserved a standing ovation.

Jadeja has never been merely a bowler who can bat or a batter who can bowl.

He is one of those rare cricketers who can change the tempo of a match through his skills in batting, bowling and fielding.

He is a captain's delight and has delivered with the bat when needed most, destroyed batting line-ups, taken breathtaking catches and pulled off brilliant run-outs. Jadeja's feats are an inspiration.

I have witnessed his influence among youngsters during one of my visits to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where he grew up sharpening his skills.

This ground, which has a a cricket bungalow, has over 400 children training every day, all wanting to become another Jadeja.

They train under the watchful eyes of Mahendrasinh Chauhan, who was Jadeja's childhood coach.

Jadeja was simply a boy with a bat, a ball and a dream.

It was Chauhan who brought up Jadeja like his own son, providing him with all the support he needed from the age of eight.

Jadeja's father hailed from a poor family, and as a watchman with no regular income, he could never dream of providing his son with the training and kit needed to become a top cricketer.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja in action in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Photograph: BCCI/X

Joining the Elite Club

Jadeja's 4,000-plus Test runs and 350 wickets now places him alongside the legendary Kapil Dev.

The enormity of his achievement is evident from the fact that, even globally, only a handful of all-rounders have reached this combination of batting and bowling excellence.

The other greats include Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori. They are all all-rounders who have created a significant impact.

Jadeja never batted at the top of the order, but has scored runs consistently.

His six Test centuries and 28 fifties are proof of his batting skills.

He has often assumed the role of a counter-attacking specialist who lifted India to commanding positions.



IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's childhood coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan.

Photograph: K R Nayar

Versatility and Longevity

Jadeja, though a left-arm spinner, bowled fast enough for a spinner to deceive batters.

His consistency in hitting the same area emerged through hard and long training from a very young age.

He seems to enjoy testing the patience of a batter to eke out a mistake.

Added to this, his brilliance as a fielder makes him a complete cricketer.

His reflexes are extraordinary, and his throwing arm is chillingly accurate.

His athleticism is such that one gets the feeling he would have excelled in any sport.

Jadeja's value is over and above the number of runs he has scored and the wickets he has taken. He can influence matches decisively.

Amidst all the talk about his skills, one should never forget one special trait -- his longevity.

At 37, he is still brilliant, but it is doubtful whether the selectors will continue to back him.

He has played through many captains, different formats and even generations with a remarkable competitive spirit.

Despite all this, he has remained dispensable. In cricket, the headlines often belong to century-makers and five-wicket heroes.

Jadeja's role was an unglamorous one: Playing a timely role in winning Test matches -- breaking partnerships, adding 35 to 40 crucial runs, holding those valuable catches, saving certain boundaries and, above all, bowling long spells and creating pressure when the game was drifting.

At 37, Jadeja may be scripting the final chapters of his career, but he is still making them glorious.

His latest milestone is not simply a number. It is a tribute to his extraordinary versatility. His feats are a celebration of a complete cricketer.

A cricketer who has stood up, raised his hand first to take up the challenge and answered the captain's call from 2012 -- for 14 long years.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff