Kane Williamson: The Cricketer Who Made Me Cry

One of the world's gentleman cricketers has quietly walked away from the game, just as he played it: With grace, dignity, and zero fuss.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Kane Williamson retired from international cricket on June 12, 2026, after a 16-year career.

Williamson consistently displayed a calm temperament, precision in batting and avoided on-field verbal spats, upholding fairness and respect.

He chose to retire mid-series, just short of significant personal milestones, prioritising his team over individual records.

His career exemplifies how excellence and humility can coexist, making him a role model for future generations in cricket.

A cricketer who can always be proudly named as a role model has retired from international cricket.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson's retirement from international cricket on June 12, 2026, can be marked in golden letters as day one of the world's greatest gentleman cricketers quietly walked away from the game, just as he played it: With grace, dignity, and no fuss.

Williamson was a batter anyone would love to watch.

Following his retirement, stories about his feats as a player and as a captain are everywhere, but for me, what stands out is his attitude.

He was not just the ambassador for the New Zealand team but for world cricket.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson walks off after losing his wicket to Josh Tongue in the first Test against England at Lord's, June 5, 2026. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A Legacy of Unmatched Sportsmanship

I was one among the many journalists who had tears after listening to his press conference speech on losing to England in the 2019 ICC World Cup final at Lord's.

He did not complain about the controversial 'more boundaries' rule that decided the winner.

He accepted the result with a calm smile, which has always won him millions of admirers.

During that press conference, when he answered a query from this reporter on whether it was the rules or the boundaries that defeated his team, he gave his customary smile and said that neither his team nor England had thought about hitting more boundaries.

When he walked off at the end of the press conference, we scribes gave him a standing ovation till he was out of sight. It was applause for one of the greatest sporting captains.

Strangely, this man who elevated the spirit of cricket was not awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket award that year. Awards, after all, can sometimes miss what the heart never does.

Batting with Calmness and Precision

Despite achieving so much, whether he came out to practice or to a match, he never carried a swagger.

His bat spoke for him, and his shots were like beautiful poetry. He always played while displaying his calm temperament.

Every innings of his is a chapter on patience. He played his shots with precision, and as brilliantly as he shaped his beard.

The manner in which he batted during crises made one wonder if he was a cricketer or a monk who had come out to bat from the Himalayas.

On the tough turning tracks in India, he made batting look so easy. He could transform an innings to his rhythm.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson is New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries. Photograph: Kane Williamson/Instagram

An Ambassador for the Game

I always watched what he did on the field as captain. He applauded opponents who played well.

Throughout his 16-year stint in international cricket, he avoided on-field verbal spats or indulging in sledging.

He held high the culture of fairness and respect -- not just for the opponent, but for the game.

It is not easy for a cricketer who has talent and knows he is one of the finest batters to remain grounded.

He absorbed pressure without theatrics. He was one reason that even supporters of other teams wanted New Zealand to win over and above other teams.

Scorecards will remain to show the runs he scored, but it is unfortunate that there is no column that will display his sportsmanship.

He is one who showed that excellence and humility can coexist beautifully.

Retiring on His Own Terms

Williamson chose to retire mid-way through the England series after scores of a duck and 18 runs in the first Test against England.

His statement announcing his retirement said: 'I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.'

How many cricketers can do what he did, to walk away when he was only 485 runs short of reaching 10,000 runs in Test cricket and 654 runs short of the 20,000-run mark across all formats in international cricket? He gave his best for New Zealand and refused to hang on for personal milestones.

That's Williamson -- the gentleman cricketer of the modern era, and for years to come.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff