Kings XI Punjab have beaten Mumbai Indians most times at Wankhede

April 10, 2019 13:35 IST

Mumbai Indians spinners have taken the fewest wickets in the tournament so far.

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 24 in IPL 12: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab.

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul's 71 off 53 balls took Kings XI Punjab past Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Mohali on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

1 This is the first return game of IPL2019.

In the earlier encounter between the two sides, Kings XI Punjab registered an easy 8-wicket win at Mohali.

 

4 Number of times Kings XI Punjab have beaten Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede -- most by any side in the IPL.

5 Number of wickets taken by Mumbai Indians spinners in the tournament so far -- the fewest among all teams.

19 Number of wickets taken by Kings XI Punjab bowlers at the death (overs 16-20) -- most by any side.

35.93 Kings XI Punjab's batting average in this edition -- the highest among all teams.

37 The margin of win for the side batting first in both the games played at the Wankhede this season.

94.50 KL Rahul's batting average against Mumbai Indians while playing for Kings XI Punjab.

In three innings he has posted scores of 24, 94 and 71 not out.

Rajneesh Gupta
