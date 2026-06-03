IPL 2027: Hardik Trade, Coaching Shake-Up: What's Next For LSG?

Lucknow Super Giants face a crucial rebuilding phase after finishing last in IPL 2026 and Rishabh Pant stepping down as captain.

From auction strategy and potential Hardik Pandya interest to coaching changes and retention plans, here's what lies ahead for LSG before IPL 2027.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants finished bottom of the IPL 2026 table while winning just 10 of 28 matches across two seasons under Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Lucknow Super Giants find themselves staring at a defining moment in their short IPL history after finishing bottom of the table in IPL 2026 and witnessing Rishabh Pant step down as captain.

Key Points Rishabh Pant stepped down as captain to focus on his batting and wicketkeeping; he is expected to remain with LSG.

Injuries to Wanindu Hasaranga and recurring fitness concerns among key bowlers disrupted LSG's campaign.

Nicholas Pooran, Pant and several senior players failed to justify their hefty price tags.

The franchise is expected to prioritise an all-rounder, a quality spinner and a middle-order stabiliser ahead of IPL 2027.

LSG entered the season hoping to bounce back after a seventh place finish in 2025. Instead, things deteriorated further as LSG ended the campaign in 10th place, winning only 10 of their 28 matches across the last two seasons under Pant's captaincy.

Pant's decision to relinquish the captaincy appears to be an acknowledgement that both the team and the player require a reset.

Across two seasons, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 581 runs at an average of 26.4 and a strike rate of 135.75, numbers that hardly justify his record-breaking ₹27-crore price tag. Yet it would be simplistic to pin LSG's collapse solely on Pant.

Why LSG Underperformed

IMAGE: Seamer Mohammed Shami and spinner Digvesh Rathi had to endure a tough time in IPL 2026. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

The team's problems were structural and persistent.

The biggest setback arrived even before the tournament began when Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out through injury. The Sri Lankan all-rounder was expected to be LSG's middle-overs wicket-taker and a useful lower-order batter. His absence exposed the franchise's lack of spin depth.

The bowling unit never recovered.

Prince Yadav emerged as a rare bright spot, claiming 16 wickets in 14 matches, and Mohsin Khan showed some promise, but they found next to no support from the others.

Mohammed Shami struggled for rhythm, Mayank Yadav battled fitness issues (4 games, one wicket and an economy of 11), Avesh Khan failed to make a significant impact, while spinner Digvesh Rathi suffered a severe second season slump after being one of the revelations of IPL 2025.

Also, the absence of South African seamer Anrich Nortje, who played only one game before being ruled out with injury, hampered LSG's chances and balance severely.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni walks after being stumped by Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

LSG also appeared guilty of tactical confusion. There were frequent changes in batting positions, uncertainty over the opening combination and questionable bowling rotations. By the time Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis provided stability at the top, the season had slipped away.

The middle overs proved particularly damaging. Between overs 7 and 16, LSG repeatedly lost 4 or 5 wickets in clusters and lacked batters capable of anchoring an innings while maintaining scoring momentum.

In their outings throughout the league, they lost 40 wickets in the 7 to 15 over window.

Players Who Disappointed

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran had a poor IPL 2026 outing for LSG. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Pant along with several senior players failed to deliver.

Nicholas Pooran, retained for Rs 21 crore (Rs 210 million), endured a dramatic drop-off after scoring 524 runs in 2025. The West Indies batter managed only 234 runs in 14 matches at an average of 18.

Abdul Samad never established consistency. Playing 8 matches, Samad the classical finisher, was way below par as he tallied a meagre 116 runs (10 fours and 5 sixes) at an average of 20 and a highest of 37 not out.

Ayush Badoni (215 runs in 10 matches) showed flashes of promise without producing match-winning contributions regularly. He was shuffled up and down the order, with no set position.

Mukul Choudhary, briefly shone the light on himself with a match-winning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to get going thereafter (10 matches 170 run, highest 54 not out).

The bowling attack collectively underachieved, particularly considering the experience available.

The Bright Spots

IMAGE: Prince Yadav received an India call-up on the back of a stellar performance for LSG in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Not everything was bleak.

Mitchell Marsh (563 runs) enjoyed a productive season and remained one of the team's most dependable performers.

Josh Inglis justified his modest price tag and looked increasingly comfortable in Indian conditions. Inglis, who missed a major part of IPL 2026 for his wedding, played their last five games and came good with 266 runs, with three half-centuries, at a strike rate of 186.01.

Prince Yadav's emergence gives LSG a genuine Indian pace asset for the future as he looked like the only bowler capable of consistently creating breakthroughs. Mayank Yadav's raw pace remains an exciting weapon if fitness concerns can be managed.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan was another player who made himself stand up and be counted. The Rs 4 crore retainee took 11 wickets in 7 matches, including a fifer against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26.

What Should LSG Do Before IPL 2027?

IMAGE: Without the burden of captaincy, Rishabh Pant could florish with both bat and gloves. Photograph: BCCI

The franchise requires evolution rather than wholesale changes.

Pant may flourish without captaincy responsibilities. Freed from pressures of leadership, he could rediscover the fearless batting that made him one of India's most dangerous white-ball players.

Pant should be retained as a wicket-keeper-batter. Releasing him now would be a knee-jerk reaction and would likely benefit a rival franchise more than LSG.

Pooran presents a more complicated decision. While his 2026 numbers were poor, proven match-winners of his calibre are difficult to replace. Unless an extraordinary trade opportunity emerges, LSG should back him for one more season.

Should LSG Pursue Hardik Pandya?

IMAGE: It has been widely speculated that IPL 2026 could be Hardik Pandya's last season at Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

If there is genuine availability, Hardik Pandya would instantly solve several problems.

LSG desperately lack a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder. Hardik would strengthen the batting, provide bowling flexibility and offer captaincy credentials.

However, any trade involving Hardik would likely be expensive and would probably require leadership assurances.

There is speculation that Pooran may be traded to the Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik's services at Lucknow, but time will tell if that is the way both teams wish to roll.

IMAGE: Australian Aaron Hardie is being seen as a potential buy for LSG ahead of IPL 2027. Photograph: X

If Hardik is unattainable, LSG should target a younger all-rounder similar to Australia's Aaron Hardie or invest in Indian all-round talent.

Playing for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL and Peshwar Zalmi in the PSL, the impressive Hardie took both his teams to title triumphs with his all-round effort. Hardie is a tall, hit-the-deck pacer who can propel team totals at No. 6 or No. 7.

With Arjun Tendulkar in the ranks, LSG need to give him more than just one game in a season. What the bowling all-rounder exhibited in LSG's final game was not mere fluke. In his first match of the tournament he showed a strong head on his shoulders especially with his pinpoint yorkers.

Do LSG Need Another Spinner?

IMAGE: Will Kuldeep Yadav shift allegiance from Delhi Capitals to LSG? Photograph: BCCI

Absolutely.

Ekana stadium traditionally rewards quality spin bowling, and LSG lacked control in the middle overs throughout the season.

A fully fit Hasaranga would address much of that issue. If his fitness remains uncertain, LSG should aggressively pursue an additional frontline spinner.

A likely spinner could be Adam Zampa although the leggie's IPL record is just about average (31 wickets in 22 games with an economy close to 9).

Zampa made his IPL debut with Sanjiv Goenka's Rising Pune Supergiant, but this season opted out of the IPL and joined the PSL. If he decides to return to the IPL next season, LSG could pursue the Aussie leg-spinner at the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2027.

Players Around Whom LSG Should Build

Rishabh Pant

Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Marsh

Josh Inglis

Ayush Badoni

Prince Yadav

Mayank Yadav

Mohsin Khan

Coaching Setup Needs Trimming

IMAGE: It looked like LSG Head Coach Justin Langer and Captain Rishabh Pant were operating from different tactical playbooks. Photograph: BCCI

Perhaps the most intriguing question surrounds the support staff.

LSG's leadership structure includes Justin Langer, Tom Moody, Lance Klusener and strategic advisor Kane Williamson. While each individual brings significant expertise, there is a danger of having too many voices influencing decision-making.

Several observers have suggested that Pant's captaincy may have suffered from excessive external input. Simplifying the coaching hierarchy could help create greater clarity.

Tom Moody himself hinted at a 'reset' following the season, and reports suggest Langer's tenure could be nearing its conclusion.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Be Lured to LSG?

IMAGE: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka has reportedly shown interest in bringing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on board. Photograph: BCCI

There has been speculation linking Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with LSG and owner Sanjiv Goenka.

From a cricketing perspective, Rajasthan Royals have nurtured Sooryavanshi brilliantly and appear unlikely to let go of the game's brightest young star. Unless an official trade materialises, there is little reason to believe the 15 year old will leave a setup where he is thriving.

Purse and Auction Strategy

After the IPL 2026 mini auction, LSG have a purse of Rs 4.55 crore (Rs 45.5 million) remaining.

LSG's exact purse for the IPL 2027 mini-auction will depend on player releases and any salary adjustments approved before the auction.

However, if the franchise parts ways with one or more high-value contracts, particularly those of underperforming senior players, they could enter the auction with significant spending flexibility.

LSG's Priorities Should Be:

A genuine all-rounder.

An experienced spinner.

A middle-order stabiliser.

A captaincy candidate.

LSG's focus should remain on fixing their own foundations. After two disappointing seasons and a captain stepping down, IPL 2027 must be about building a balanced squad, streamlining leadership and restoring belief. Nothing else would do for a team that has potential but struggles to fulfil it.