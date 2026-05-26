IPL 2026: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Be MVP?

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after the league stage.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a shot during the game against Lucknow Super Giants at Jaipur, May 19, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

What's the probability that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of this year's IPL?

He is certainly a strong runner (tops the MVPI table now with 794), and would become the favourite if Rajasthan Royals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad for two reasons.

One, he'll get a second match to play, and the rival SRH batters will not get a second match to play!

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Exactly the same argument will favour Abhishek Sharma (MVPI of 753) or Ishan Kishan (738) should SRH defeat RR.

The only batter who could take away the crown from this formidable left-handed Indian trio is Shubman Gill (757) who is guaranteed two matches.

There are no other serious contenders in the mix except the fourth left-handed opener Sai Sudharsan (703) who too is guaranteed two matches.

Is this an occasion to celebrate or grieve? It is indeed worrying if the IPL starts favouring left-handed openers unduly. We still want a contest between bat and ball.

We notice that some other ranking schemes are tweaking their formula to accommodate bowlers in the top three or top five. But the grim reality is that the game itself has turned so biased in favour of batters; it's therefore not a surprise if they top the charts.

Top 50 Performing Players In IPL 2026 (after league stage ending 24.5.26)

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR IND 583 231.3 0 - 14 794 149 2 Shubman Gill GT IND 616 161.7 0 - 13 757 2344 3 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 563 206.2 0 10.1 14 753 1999 4 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 569 178.4 0 - 14 738 1639 5 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 606 159.5 0 - 14 714 3464 6 Sai Sudharsan GT IND 638 157.9 0 - 14 706 1295 7 K L Rahul DC IND 593 174.4 0 - 14 703 2141 8 Virat Kohli RCB IND 557 163.8 0 - 14 652 3463 9 Jos Buttler GT ENG 469 155.3 0 - 14 644 2630 10 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 563 163.2 0 - 13 633 578 11 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 510 168.9 0 - 14 612 703 12 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 498 168.8 0 - 14 602 4778 13 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 458 149.7 0 - 14 601 2505 14 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 448 188.2 0 - 12 593 181 15 Cooper Connolly PBKS AUS 491 163.1 0 - 14 573 563 16 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 433 171.8 0 - 14 569 378 17 Sanju Samson CSK IND 477 165.6 0 - 14 567 3414 18 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 34 130.8 24 8.1 14 527 2193 19 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 393 183.6 0 - 13 507 2333 20 Jofra Archer RR ENG 53 139.5 21 8.8 14 496 2710 21 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 364 211.6 0 - 14 482 848 22 Kagiso Rabada GT SA 35 116.7 24 9.2 14 471 2454 23 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 397 159.4 0 - 14 463 4180 24 Finn Allen KKR NZ 349 214.1 0 - 11 460 468 25 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 422 146.5 0 - 13 457 706 26 Travis Head SRH AUS 393 168.7 1 7 14 457 3294 27 Cameron Green KKR AUS 322 145.7 7 10.6 14 451 6008 28 Sunil Narine KKR WI 40 125 15 6.6 13 440 2933 29 Axar Patel DC IND 173 131.1 11 8.2 14 424 4184 30 Nitish Kumar Reddy SRH IND 264 169.2 7 10.7 13 424 1522 31 Tilak Varma MI IND 359 145.9 0 - 14 421 2043 32 Jamie Overton CSK ENG 136 158.1 14 8.9 10 404 3992 33 Rashid Khan GT AFG 35 120.7 19 8.7 14 400 4839 34 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 182 145.6 11 9 14 388 1594 35 Anshul Kamboj CSK IND 58 152.6 21 10.5 14 381 9596 36 Jason Holder GT WI 58 131.8 13 7.3 8 379 1986 37 Ravindra Jadeja RR AUS 209 136.6 8 8.1 12 372 4047 38 Eshan Malinga SRH SA 2 22.2 19 9.3 14 370 349 39 Donovan Ferreira RR SA 267 170.1 1 13.7 13 369 291 40 Washington Sundar GT IND 303 153.8 1 8.5 14 368 935 41 Naman Dhir MI IND 318 147.2 0 - 14 366 1542 42 Rishabh Pant LSG IND 312 138.1 0 - 14 363 7998 43 Rinku Singh KKR IND 295 149 0 - 14 362 3861 44 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 17 8.6 14 347 3796 45 Tim David RCB AUS 277 197.9 0 18 14 347 930 46 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 335 135.1 0 - 14 346 466 47 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 337 123.4 0 - 14 340 5693 48 Riyan Parag RR IND 272 152.8 2 9.5 12 335 4494 49 Kartik Tyagi KKR IND 11 110 18 9.8 14 325 99 50 Josh Inglis LSG AUS 266 186 0 - 5 324 2854

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunai/Rediff