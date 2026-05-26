IPL 2026: What GT, RCB, RR, SRH Didn't Do To Reach The Play-Offs

What these four teams truly mastered was the art of not inventing new ways to lose.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag celebrates after leading the Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 30 run victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on May 24, 2026 -- a win that sealed Rajasthan Royals' place in the IPL 2026 playoffs. All photographs: BCCI

A lot has been discussed about the salient qualities and common factors among the four teams that qualified for the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs.

It might also be interesting to examine what these teams did not do, which carried them into the final four.

Key Points The four IPL playoff teams succeeded by avoiding panic, reckless strategies, and repeated mistakes during high-pressure situations.

RCB and Gujarat Titans focused on stability and composure instead of dramatic tactical experiments or impulsive cricket decisions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals maintained discipline, consistency, and balance without losing control during successful phases.

Successful teams relied on collective contributions from powerplay hitters, middle-order stabilisers, and dependable death bowlers throughout the season.

Controlled Panic Under Pressure

One important factor was their controlled panic under pressure.

They avoided reckless performances like trying to win the match in one over.

One did not see them change plans every three balls, and most importantly, they had captains who avoided brain fades like overlooking their strike bowlers' quota.

The IPL is entertainment, but some analyse it like a Test match.

It is so funny that on numerous occasions, teams that were talked and written about as having the best top order lost all their top batters before the 50-run mark.

Again, one cannot be sure that all of these four teams will have great performances in the playoffs.

RCB's Sensible Cricket Script

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar during another fighting knock for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026.

Take Royal Challengers Bangalore, for instance.

They ensured that cricket didn't turn into a blockbuster thriller playing across Bengaluru's theatres.

No unnecessary plot twists, no melodrama -- just a script that stayed sensible.

GT Avoided Experimental Chaos

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates with teammate Mohammed Siraj after the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings batter Kartik Sharma.

Gujarat Titans avoided the habit of overthinking.

The result was that there was no experimental chaos like some other teams experienced.

They played their matches like a government office file, sailing through many departments, signing off with victories during crucial matches and moving forward steadily.

SRH's Quiet Winning Formula

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan anchors the innings with a brilliant 79 (46) to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive total against RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad avoided pressing the destruct button.

They played with discipline. Maybe it had a lot to do with their name.

They made it their routine, like getting up early -- brush, bat well, bowl well, and win matches.

Like a sunrise, they arrived with quiet assurance.

When pressure peaked, they glowed brighter.

Royals Balanced Aggression Smartly

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates a stunning IPL 2026 campaign for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals avoided madness when riding high like it happened to Punjab Kings.

They accepted victories with gratitude and played the next match with the same verve to win.

Their cricket was like a fine Rajasthani meal -- rich, satisfying, and never carelessly served.

What these four teams truly mastered was the art of not inventing new ways to lose -- a skill that proved fatal for many others.

It is hard to avoid doing foolish things in the chaos of T20 cricket.

These teams didn't just avoid mistakes; they avoided repeating them.

Death Bowlers Made Difference

IMAGE: Leading from the front! Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling masterclass this season helps anchor the bowling unit as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished the league stage sitting comfortably at the No 1 spot on the points table.

None of these four teams behaved like stereotypical T20 sides.

They avoided blindly following T20's wild instincts.

They slogged but avoided blind slogging.

The two teams, RCB and RR, which had 'Royal' affixed to their names, played royal cricket.

The other two teams also remained composed during crises.

The early race was for the 'sweet 16' (points), and then the push to 18 for a top-two finish, which RCB and GT achieved.

The contributors to all these teams' victories remained the same -- powerplay hitters, middle-order stabilisers, and death bowlers.

Teams whose powerplay hitters did not fire, and those whose middle-order players failed to stabilise the innings, crashed out.

Death bowlers who failed also rang the death bell for their teams.

All these four teams had many heroes, not just one.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shivam Dube during the Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings game.

The IPL is played at tremendous speed, and those who could not stay with the rhythm found every step tough.

So, is there any lesson for the fans to learn from these four teams?

One lesson would be to avoid predicting the winner and feeling disappointed if the prediction goes wrong.

Instead, enjoy the matches like the four did to win their matches.

So, sit back, embrace the chaos, and enjoy the spectacle -- because IPL has always been unpredictable excitement.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff