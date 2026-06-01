IPL 2026: MVPI Had To Be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!

Discover how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated the 2026 IPL season, not only securing the Most Valuable Player title with a record-breaking MVPI of 1071 but also delivering an astonishing 30-50 times return on investment for the Rajasthan Royals.

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 IPL with an MVPI of 1071, significantly outperforming Shubman Gill.

Sooryavanshi's phenomenal strike rate of 236 was a crucial factor in his high MVPI.

He is only the third IPL player to cross an MVPI of 1000 in a single season, placing him among legends like Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine.

Sooryavanshi delivered exceptional value for Rajasthan Royals, costing just $110 per 'run equivalent' and providing a 30-50 times return on investment.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2026 by a long mile.

With an MVPI of 1071, he was 172 'runs' ahead of second-placed Shubman Gill (MVPI of 899).

Gill scored just 44 runs less than Sooryavanshi, but the big MVPI difference is because of Sooryavanshi's phenomenal strike rate of 236.

To judge the enormity of Sooryavanshi's achievement, he's only the third IPL player to cross a MVPI of 1000 in one IPL season.

His MVPI of 1071 is just behind Virat Kohli's all-time high of 1128 in 2016, and just ahead of Sunil Narine who used his all-rounder prowess in 2024 to reach 1055.

IPL MVPI toppers over the years are listed in Table 2.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Unmatched Value for Rajasthan Royals

It is also fascinating to look at the Paisa Vasool (or Player Value) Index for the top 50 players.

Sooryavanshi cost Rajasthan Royals just $110 for every 'run equivalent' he contributed at his price of about $120,000 (we've converted from INR to US$ to cut down digits).

Some elementary arithmetic will show that the return on this investment was at least 30 to 50 times more. Never was so little paid by an IPL franchise for so much.

IPL 2026: Best Performing Players

Rank Player Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR IND 776 235.9 0 - 16 1071 110 2 Shubman Gill GT IND 732 163 0 - 16 899 1974 3 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 602 182.4 0 - 15 805 1503 4 Sai Sudharsan GT IND 722 158 0 - 17 801 1141 5 Virat Kohli RCB IND 675 165.8 0 - 16 794 2844 6 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 563 204.7 0 10.1 15 768 1960 7 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 624 160 0 - 15 741 3338 8 Jos Buttler GT ENG 526 152.5 0 - 17 718 2359 9 KL Rahul DC IND 593 174.4 0 - 14 703 2141 10 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 515 154.7 0 - 16 681 2211 11 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 501 192.7 0 - 15 672 1760 12 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 563 163.2 0 - 13 633 578 13 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 34 130.8 28 8 16 614 1883 14 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 510 168.9 0 - 14 612 703 15 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 464 168.7 0 - 16 603 357 16 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 498 168.8 0 - 14 602 4778 17 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 448 188.2 0 - 12 593 181 18 Cooper Connolly PBKS AUS 491 163.1 0 - 14 573 563 19 Sanju Samson CSK IND 477 165.6 0 - 14 567 3414 20 Jofra Archer RR ENG 64 136.2 25 9.3 16 564 2383 21 Kagiso Rabada GT SA 47 123.7 29 9.7 17 557 2075 22 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 226 145.8 14 8.4 16 513 1205 2 3 Nitish Kumar Reddy SRH IND 302 171.6 8 10.4 14 500 1290 24 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 364 211.6 0 - 14 482 848 25 Travis Head SRH AUS 410 170.1 1 7 15 479 3143 26 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 427 152.5 0 - 16 476 4066 27 Jason Holder GT WI 65 125 17 7.6 11 461 1633 28 Finn Allen KKR NZ 349 214.1 0 - 11 460 468 29 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 422 146.5 0 - 13 457 706 30 Ravindra Jadeja RR AUS 266 135 10 8.4 14 452 3330 32 Donovan Ferreira RR SA 317 179.1 1 13.7 15 451 238 31 Cameron Green KKR AUS 322 145.7 7 10.6 14 451 6008 33 Sunil Narine KKR WI 40 125 15 6.6 13 440 2933 35 Washington Sundar GT IND 377 150.2 1 9.2 17 430 800 34 Rashid Khan GT AFG 50 122 21 9.1 17 430 4501 36 Axar Patel DC IND 173 131.1 11 8.2 14 424 4184 37 Tilak Varma MI IND 359 145.9 0 - 14 421 2043 38 Jamie Overton CSK ENG 136 158.1 14 8.9 10 404 3992 39 Eshan Malinga SRH SA 7 41.2 20 9.3 15 391 330 40 Riyan Parag RR IND 309 157.7 2 9.5 14 382 3941 41 Anshul Kamboj CSK IND 58 152.6 21 10.5 14 381 9596 42 Tim David RCB AUS 305 188.3 0 18 16 376 858 43 Naman Dhir MI IND 318 147.2 0 - 14 366 1542 44 Rishabh Pant LSG IND 312 138.1 0 - 14 363 7998 45 Rinku Singh KKR IND 295 149 0 - 14 362 3861 46 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 5 31.3 19 9.1 17 348 3785 47 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 335 135.1 0 - 14 346 466 48 Rasikh Salam RCB IND 3 150 19 9.5 12 344 1875 49 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 337 123.4 0 - 14 340 5693 50 Kartik Tyagi KKR IND 11 110 18 9.8 14 325 99

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

MVPI Toppers, 2028 To 2026

Year Player Team MVPI 2008 Sanath Jayasuriya MI 729 2009 Adam Gilchrist DCh 753 2010 Suresh Raina CSK 784 2011 Chris Gayle RCB 953 2012 Chris Gayle RCB 837 2013 Chris Gayle RCB 864 2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 777 2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 698 2016 Virat Kohli RCB 1128 2017 David Warner SRH 727 2018 Rishabh Pant DD 897 2019 Andre Russell KKR 834 2020 Jofra Archer RR 666 2021 Harshal Patel RCB 703 2022 Jos Buttler RR 894 2023 Shubman Gill GT 970 2024 Sunil Narine KKR 1055 2025 Sai Sudharsan GT 837 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 1071

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff