IPL 2026: Bumrah's IPL Record: What 5 Years Show

Explore the reasons behind Jasprit Bumrah's unexpected struggles in IPL 2026, analysing his past performances and the factors contributing to his current disappointing streak.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is searching for rhythm in IPL 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah, a mainstay for Mumbai Indians since 2013, has failed to make an impact with the ball in IPL 2026.

Bumrah's past IPL performances, particularly in 2021 and 2024, showcased his dominance and versatility as a bowler.

Analysts suggest tactical adjustments, such as increasing his pace and reducing the use of slower balls, could improve Bumrah's performance.

Despite his recent struggles, key figures in cricket are backing Bumrah, attributing his form to team dynamics and tactical choices.

Mumbai Indians' struggles in IPL 2026 are closely linked to Bumrah's decline, impacting their overall team performance.

Jasprit Bumrah has been hailed as the finest fast bowler in world cricket. But in IPL 2026, the 32 year old finds himself in unfamiliar territory.

Bumrah joined the Mumbai Indians in 2013 for just Rs 10 lakh and since then has been a one-franchise mainstay, he made an instant statement on debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, striking three times to mark his arrival.

Renowned for his pinpoint yorkers and composure under pressure, Bumrah has managed just one wicket in six matches. He managed to break his duck during the match against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20, 2026, when bowling the first over, he had B Sai Sudharsan caught in the covers off the very first ball of the innings.

While Bumrah got back among the wickets, Mumbai Indians also managed to end their losing run as they trounced Gujarat Titans by 99 runsto return to winning ways after four straight losses.

Believe it or not! Bumrah was bowling the first over for Mumbai Indians after seven long years. He has bowled the first over of an IPL innings only seven times, having last done it in IPL 2022.

This was Bumrah's first wicket of the season after surprisingly going wicketless in 114 balls in the opening phase of the campaign -- a rare blip in an otherwise stellar career.

The contrast is striking. This is the same bowler Virat Kohli once described in the highest terms, even agreeing he should be considered a 'national treasure'. Yet, as Mumbai Indians stumble after a promising start, Bumrah's lack of wickets has become a focal point of discussion.

Is this merely a temporary dip for a once-in-a-generation bowler or a phase shaped by deeper tactical and team dynamics?

Before that, take a closer look at how Jasprit Bumrah has performed in the IPL over the last five years.

The season of Bumrah's dominance: IPL 2020

In the IPL 2020 season Bumrah was at the heart of Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign.

Bumrah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season, claiming 27 wickets in 15 matches.

One of his standout performances came against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai where he returned figures of 4/14 -- his best that season. He struck early in the Powerplay by removing Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer before returning at the death to dismiss Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams. Mumbai Indians went on to win by 57 runs, with Bumrah earning the Man of the Match award.

He produced another key spell later in the season against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, finishing with 4/20. His wickets included Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer, once again stepping up in pressure moments.

Across the season, Bumrah maintained an impressive average of 14.96. His partnership with Trent Boult was particularly crucial as the pair consistently delivered breakthroughs at both ends of the innings.

One of the most memorable moments of the season came when Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli in Abu Dhabi to reach his 100th IPL wicket.

In a fitting twist, Kohli had also been Bumrah's first IPL wicket back in 2013. Mumbai Indians later celebrated the journey with a 'How it started -- How it's going' post.

Bumrah's Peak Performance In IPL 2021

The 2021 season showcased Bumrah at his absolute peak. Playing on the UAE's slow, low pitches where most pacers struggled, he somehow found ways to dominate.

He finished with 21 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.45 -- remarkable numbers considering the batting-friendly conditions.

But statistics alone don't capture his impact. Bumrah's real value lay in the death overs. While other bowlers were getting smashed for 15 to 20 runs in the final three overs, Bumrah consistently delivered yorkers that batters simply couldn't get under.

In one memorable spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bumrah conceded only 14 runs in his four overs and took one wicket as MI bowled out SRH for 137 while defending a 151-run target.

Jasprit Bumrah is 'one of the best death bowlers' in the game, gushed Trent Boult after the Indian pace spearhead yet again played a key role in Mumbai Indians' triumph.

That was Bumrah in 2021 -- ice-cold, unplayable, ruthless. Mumbai Indians relied on him heavily, and he delivered match after match.

IPL 2022: Efficiency And Tactical Intelligence

If 2021 was about dominance, 2022 was about efficiency. Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets in 14 matches -- fewer than the previous year but his economy rate of 6.73 was the best among all pace bowlers in the tournament.

In an era where T20 scoring rates were exploding, Bumrah was going against the trend, conceding fewer runs per over than almost anyone.

This was the season where Bumrah's tactical intelligence shone through. He wasn't just a yorker machine anymore; he was a thinking bowler who adapted to conditions, matchups and game situations.

His 5 for 10 against the Kolkata Knight Riders was the best bowling figures by any bowler against them in IPL 2022 and also the best figures overall that season. All of Bumrah's five wickets came off short or short-of-a-good-length deliveries.

Mumbai Indians struggled that season as they finished last but it wasn't Bumrah's fault. He was their lone warrior, consistently delivering economical spells while batters hammered everyone else.

A Look at Jasprit Bumrah's Last 5 IPL Seasons

SEASON GAMES WICKETS AVERAGE ECONOMY RATE BEST 2025 12 18 17.56 6.68 4/22 2024 13 20 16.80 6.48 5/21 2022 14 15 25.53 7.18 5/10 2021 14 21 19.52 7.45 3/36 2020 15 27 14.96 6.73 4/14

Injury Setback In IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians suffered a major setback as Bumrah was ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season after failing to recover from an injury. Bumrah's injury, a back stress fracture, proved more serious than initially expected and he missed the season.

Bumrah underwent surgery to treat his back injury and required an extended period for full recovery.

Bumrah's Versatility Shines In IPL 2024

In 2024, Bumrah delivered 20 wickets in 13 matches, maintaining his status as one of the most reliable bowlers in the tournament.

This season highlighted his versatility. He wasn't just bowling in one phase anymore but he was operating in the Powerplay, middle overs when partnerships needed breaking and death overs when the game was on the line.

Bumrah produced a stellar performance in his opening match of IPL 2024 on March 24 against Gujarat Titans, finishing with figures of 3/14 from four overs. He was highly impactful, removing Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller but his feat went in vain as Mumbai Indians fell short by six runs in the chase of 169.

Bumrah's 5/21 against RCB was his best spell of IPL 2024. The MI pacer continued his dominance throughout the innings, returning with the old ball to ensure RCB did not run away with a huge total.

He removed the well-set Faf du Plessis (61) and Mahipal Lomror (0) in the 17th over.

Bumrah nearly achieved a hat-trick in his next over, dismissing Saurav Chauhan and Vyshak Vijaykumar in quick succession.

Bumrah's five wicket haul was the first by any bowler against RCB in IPL 2024 and his second five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Batters couldn't predict what was coming -- yorker, slower ball, off-cutter, knuckle ball, or a sharp bouncer.

IPL 2025: Controlling The Game's Tempo

In IPL 2025, Bumrah missed the first four matches. Mumbai Indians won only one of those games. Since Bumrah's introduction to the season, they went on to win eight out of 11 matches.

He finished with 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.52.

His best bowling figures of 4/22 came in a crucial match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium.

During the season, he maintained a stellar economy rate of 6.68 across 12 games, finishing as one of the tournament's most effective bowlers.

In an era obsessed with strike rates and boundary hitting, Bumrah was bowling dots -- building pressure, forcing mistakes and controlling the game's tempo.

His spell of 3/12 against Delhi Capitals in May 2025 was described as 'pure class'.

Mumbai Indians finished 4th in the IPL 2025 league stage but lost in Qualifier 2 to Punjab Kings.

Whether defending totals, restricting runs in the middle overs, or closing out tight games, Bumrah remained Mumbai's go-to weapon.

Bumrah in IPL 2026: An Unprecedented Struggle

Match Bowling Figures Ground MI vs GT 1/15 Ahmedabad MI vs PBKS 0/41 Wankhede MI vs RCB 0/35 Wankhede MI vs RR 0/32 Guwahati MI vs DC 0/21 Delhi MI vs KKR 0/35 Wankhede

Something changed in 2026. The bowler who once made the world's best batters look ordinary was now being taken apart by teenagers.

Mumbai Indians crawled back to seventh place with only their second win from seven games but there are still a lot of areas that need urgent attention.

And at the heart of their below-par showing this season is Bumrah's unprecedented struggles.

The number tells the story: Just one wicket from 132 balls bowled in IPL 2026.

The yorkers aren't landing. The slower balls are getting picked. The off-cutters are being waited on and dispatched.

In the match against Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer smashed Bumrah for two boundaries in an over, with one commentator calling the six over mid-wicket 'the shot of the match'.

Mumbai Indians' struggles in 2026 are directly linked to Bumrah's decline. He isn't taking Powerplay wickets, batters are targeting him, not avoiding him. And the captain runs out of options.

MI will hope their emphatic victory against Gujarat Titans proves to be a launching pad for their comeback season. Traditional slow starters MI will be hoping for a major improvement in the second half of the season and somehow finish in the top four to qualify for the play-offs.

Experts Weigh In On Bumrah's Form

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah looking to bounce back. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Mumbai Indians backed Bumrah to strike first and it worked. He set the tone, and the rest of the attack rolled with it.

'Mumbai Indians on the track with this biggest margin win of this season. Bumrah bowling first over is always on my wish list. Today his pace was up,' Pathan posted on X.

Pathan earlier felt Bumrah leaned too much on slower balls, making him predictable and easier to read.

'Wickets from Jasprit Bumrah's bowling are very important. There is no major issue with his form, but his average speed this season has been around 130 kmph. He has been using the slower ball about 44 per cent of the time, meaning almost every second delivery is a slower one.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is under pressure this season. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Former team-0mate Ravichandran Ashwin offered a more empathetic perspective, highlighting the difficulty of Bumrah's role: 'We can easily say he gave away 40 runs and didn't pick up a wicket. But he's in a really tough spot. He has to stop the flow of runs and take wickets.

'To manage that in 24 balls is impossible. Also, he is a human being, too. Being out of form is common, and I won't even say he is out of form. His bowling isn't anything worrisome.'

Ashwin also noted how pressure may be influencing Bumrah's decision-making. 'Shreyas Iyer pulled him for a six. Bumrah needn't have even bowled that ball. When he is in good rhythm, he would have bowled a yorker to finish it if he wanted to defend the runs. Instead, he's using bouncers and slower balls to try and take wickets while also restricting runs. So he's bowling every ball in his arsenal.'

For a bowler of his calibre, history suggests this may only be a temporary dip. Now that Bumrah has broken his duck, MI will be hoping that the rest of the league will once again be reminded why Jasprit Bumrah is considered a once-in-a-generation fast bowler.