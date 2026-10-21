Score 400, But No Guarantee Of An India Cap

B B Nimbalkar is the only one in the 400-plus club never to have played Test cricket. Will Chinmay Sutar have better luck?

IMAGE: Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar.

Key Points Chinmay Sutar became the second Indian to score a quadruple century in first-class cricket, achieving the feat for Mizoram against Nagaland.

The Thane-born batter scored his historic innings in only his second first-class match after transferring from Mumbai to Mizoram this season.

Sutar emulated Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, whose unbeaten 443 against Kathiawar in 1948-1949 remains the highest first-class score by an Indian.

Nimbalkar missed the world record after Kathiawar Captain Pradyumansinjhi conceded the match when the batter was just 10 runs short of Don Bradman's then record.

Brian Lara's unbeaten 501 remains the highest individual score in first-class cricket, with Australia's Bill Ponsford and Lara achieving quadruple centuries twice each.

Thane-born Chinmay Sutar became only the 10th batsman in first-class cricket history over the past 250 years and the second Indian to score a quadruple-century which he achieved for Mizoram versus Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy (Plate section) at Sovima, Nagaland, on Monday.

Sutar thus emulated Maharashtra's Bhausaheb Bhimrao Nimbalkar who in 1948-1949 scored 443 not out against Kathiawar at Poona (now Pune).

Sutar, who had earlier represented Mumbai in white ball cricket, had taken a transfer to Mizoram this season as he was not able to break into the Ranji Trophy team.

This was only the second first-class match of his career. In his maiden match just last week against Manipur, he had just missed scoring a century on debut when he was run out for 99 in the second innings while going for his debut hundred.

There are now twelve instances of a 400-plus score in first-class cricket with Australia's Bill Ponsford and West Indies' Brian Lara both achieving the feat twice with Lara's 501 not out the highest score in first-class cricket history.

But there is a twist to Nimbalkar's record which showed up Indian cricket in poor light when it was struggling for recognition on the international stage.

At the time when Nimbalkar scored his unbeaten quadruple century in December 1948, the world record was in the hands of the legendary Donald Bradman who 18 years earlier had scored 452 not out in Australia's Sheffield Shield domestic national championship.

The Ranji Trophy match was a complete mismatch. Kathiawar scored 238 in the first innings and Maharashtra had run up a massive 826 for 4 by the lunch break on the third and penultimate day with Nimbalkar on the threshold of cricket history.

They had reached 587 for two by close on the second day with Nimbalkar batting on 301.

It was at the lunch break on the third day where Kathiawar's Captain Pradyumansinjhi, the Thakore Saheb of Rajkot, gave an ultimatum to Maharashtra Captain Yeshwant Gokhale -- either declare the innings with Maharashtra having established a massive first innings lead, or he would concede the match which he claimed he was doing out of boredom!

Gokhale and the Maharashtra cricket officials pleaded with the Thakore Saheb to allow the home side to bat for just another 10 minutes so Nimbalkar could attempt to claim the world record for himself and for Indian cricket, being on 443, just 10 runs short of surpassing Bradman.

But the pleas fell on deaf ears and the match was conceded on the third day of the four-day match.

Nimbalkar's Record Marred By A Controversial Finish

The Kathiawar captain claimed Maharashtra were only playing for records and personal glory with the result a foregone conclusion.

In fact they could have declared at the overnight second day total with a lead of nearly 350 runs and press for an innings victory, but instead chose to bat on and on.

Nimbalkar was inconsolable and he lived with this regret all his life, a letter from Bradman congratulating him his only solace.

The Kathiawar captain emerged as the villain of the piece and with the Ranji Trophy marred by a spate of such unseemly finishes, the BCCI eventually stepped in to ban captains from conceding matches.

There is a school of thought however that feels Maharashtra were indeed only playing for records and should have instead pressed for outright victory by declaring at their overnight second day's total.

IMAGE: Bhausaheb Nimbalkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Internet

Sadly for Nimbalkar, he remains the only one in this 400-plus club never to have played Test cricket -- his elder brother Raosaheb Nimbalkar went on the 1946 tour of England but also never played a Test.

At least in that regard he may have some company. The previous batsman to enter the rarefied club, the 37-year-old Sam Northeast for Glamorgan versus Leicestershire (410 not out) in the English county championship in 2022, is highly unlikely to represent England at the international level.

It remains to be seen, but the 29-year-old Sutar is also likely to join that rather unfortunate club, despite his feat in the lower rungs of the Ranji Trophy where the standard of cricket is not near first-class, leading to calls for such matches not to be part of the records.

The competition and depth in Indian cricket is also just too deep for him to break through at the top level.

Both Chinmay and Bhausaheb hail from Maharashtra and had family cricket connections.

Apart from his brother, the latter's son Suryaji also played Ranji Trophy.

In the case of Chinmay, his father Rajesh represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and List A cricket (50 overs domestic matches) in the 1990s, even opening with Sachin Tendulkar and was known for his six hitting.

In any case, the highest score by an Indian still remains in the hands of B B Nimbalkar who died on December 11, 2012 just one day short of his 93rd birthday -- another near-miss in his life!

Gulu Ezekiel is a senior sports journalist and author based in New Delhi.

Gulu's 20th sports book First Tour: The Indian Cricket Team's Historic Maiden Test Visits: From England 1932 To Bangladesh 2000 (Sachin Bajaj/Global Cricket School, Mumbai) was released recently.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff