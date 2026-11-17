'It will be difficult to get another world class pace bowler like Shami.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami claimed 229 wickets from 64 Tests -- the sixth most successful fast bowler for India in red-ball cricket. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points 'It is unfortunate that the selectors didn't value a bowler of the calibre of Shami.'

'What I have seen right through Shami's career has only been hard work. He has had to work hard to get where he has reached.'

'He still has the speed, the control and that he can bowl 15-20 overs in a day, so what more do you need?'

One of India's most fearsome fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami, called time on his Test career on November 6, 2026.



The 36 year old leaves behind an incredible record of never finishing on the losing side in a Test match at home -- including 17 wins and four draws.



It all started with a dream debut against the West Indies in Kolkata in 2013 when he registered match-figures of 9/118 which still remains the best by an Indian pacer in his debut Test.



From there, Shami went on to emerge as one of India's best pacers across formats.



He finished with 229 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 27.71. Only five Indian fast bowlers have taken more wickets -- Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma (311 each), Javagal Srinath (236) and Jasprit Bumrah (234).

Manoj Tiwary, who captained Shami in his first Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Assam in November 2010, recalls how the young pacer bowled his heart out on a dead track despite battling fever.



Shami made an immediate impression, claiming 3/118 on a flat pitch where both teams scored 500-plus.



"Shami could have proved to be a key bowler for India in the New Zealand Tests because the conditions there support his type of bowling. He still has it in him to do well at the highest level but unfortunately the selectors didn't think like that," Tiwary tells Rediff's Harish Kotian.

'Shami was someone who wouldn't give up easily'

I have always rated Shami highly as a fast bowler because of his natural ability. I always look at the qualities a fast bowler has or should have to succeed at the highest -- one is pace and the other is accuracy.



What made Shami even more special was the ability to swing the ball both ways. Shami was always a seam bowler, right from the start, but then he developed swing as well in his bowling which made him very effective across formats.



He had that attitude of a fast bowler, he was someone who wouldn't give up easily. He always had that willpower, or you can call it desperation, desire, hunger. He was not originally from Bengal, he came from another state but that hunger and desire were always there and that is why he achieved success at every level.



He had this determination, first to play for Bengal and then for India, which he did eventually.

'He was sick but he bowled such a great spell'

I remember his Ranji Trophy debut at the Eden Gardens, when we played against Assam. It was a high-scoring game and both teams scored more than 500 runs.



I still remember that a few of our players were down with viral fever. I also fell sick after my batting and my condition was so bad that I couldn't turn up the next day at Eden Gardens.



The match was going on and I was forced to miss a day because of the fever.



Shami also fell ill in that match. But despite feeling weak and ill, I can never forget the way he bowled in that match. It seemed that day Shami said to himself, 'No matter what happens, I will bowl'.



There was this stubbornness inside him to play at any cost for Bengal. He was not 100 percent, he was sick but he bowled such a great spell.



His ability and potential were clear for everyone to see before that match when he bowled in the nets and in the practice sessions for Bengal.

It was the right time for him to make his Ranji Trophy debut and he made sure that he made a mark despite not feeling well and bowling on a flat pitch.



And you have seen in India that if a young bowler emerges who can make the ball talk at great speed then people will definitely talk about him. This is what happened with Shami.



His release is perfect and the way he gets the ball to swing and seam, that is just unbelievable and I saw this quality in Shami right from the start of his career.



In that match, at the start he was a little nervous, but at the same time he was confident. He was just 20 at the time.



Shami has always believed in his abilities. He wasn't worried about whether he would make it. He just wanted to stay in the present.



I remember he was not in the scheme of things before that match but in the practice session leading up to that match he bowled a lot to the top Bengal batters in the nets which boosted his confidence and also impressed the team management.



He looked confident even though he was young. The main thing is that he was able to express himself in that first match.

What I have seen right through Shami's career has only been hard work. He has had to work hard to get where he has reached. Coming from outside Bengal, things were not easy for him at the start.



In those days, I remember the boys who came from the other states and who had no place to live, they used to stay in a dormitory at the Eden Gardens stadium. At that time those players had nothing, no TV, and there was a time restriction so you couldn't go out late at night, so what could the young boys do? They only focussed on cricket because there was nothing else to do.



Those days Bengal cricket had a good system so these young players developed really well because everything was properly planned, like food habits and practice timings. It was an ideal place for a young cricketer to develop his game.



Shami, like a few others including Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed, who came from other states, I must say, these players worked very hard to break into Bengal cricket.



The Cricket Association of Bengal also helped these players a lot and facilitated their stay and training when they were coming up.

Such was Shami's impact with the ball that I remember having nine fielders in the slips for him during one Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. That photo recently went viral after his retirement.



In that match, Ashok Dinda and Shami were bowling with a lot of fire. I remember all the batters, whether the top batters or the tailenders, they all struggled against Shami.



I posted that photo on social media after Shami's retirement because I thought it would be the perfect tribute to him. It is a historic photograph and I thought it was the right time to honour Shami's legacy in red ball cricket.



I believed Shami could have continued his red ball career. He could have played a few more Tests for India. Last year, he did well for Bengal and he played right till the semi-finals. He has done well this season too in the first four matches. He showed that he still has the speed, the control and that he can bowl 15-20 overs in a day, so what more do you need?

Shami could have proved to be a key bowler for India in the New Zealand Tests because the conditions there support his type of bowling. He still has it in him to do well at the highest level but unfortunately the selectors didn't think like that.



I believe it will be difficult to get another world class pace bowler like Shami. He was so perfect with his length that at times batters used to struggle to judge whether to go forward or go back against him.



It is unfortunate that the selectors didn't value a bowler of the calibre of Shami.



I believe that there should have been a clear communication between the selectors and Shami, which didn't happen. It is something that I faced in my career as well and so did even greats like Ajinkya Rahane or Harbhajan Singh.



I felt that Shami deserved a proper farewell on the ground which could have given his fans a chance to see him play for one last time.

'A lion-hearted cricketer'

As a person Shami was an introvert, he didn't speak much. But for me as a captain, he was a superb team player, someone who gave his all in the field.



Since his love for biryani is legendary, I remember one old story when India A had toured the West Indies many years back. We had three Bengal players including me, Dinda and Shami.



Now in the West Indies in those days, you hardly had any Indian restaurants so we struggled for home food. So Dinda used to cook food for us in our room.



Somehow Shami managed to arrange for biryani. It was unbelievable that even in the West Indies he managed to get biryani right through that tour on a daily basis.



Now everyone loves biryani, but Shami's love for biryani was something else and it still is... maybe as much as cricket. That's why he never ever shared biryani with us during that tour of the West Indies.



As his first captain in the Ranji Trophy, I am really proud of his Test career because he played for Bengal and from there he went on to play for India and achieved so much success.

At one point of time in his career, I felt Shami was even better than Bumrah in Tests. Obviously, Bumrah has been the leading bowler for India across formats, but at times in home Tests when Shami was at his peak I felt that he was India's No. 1 bowler.

He was a lion-hearted cricketer. I wish he had played more Tests but I congratulate him on a superb career for India.