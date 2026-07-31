'Ajinkya Rahane Never Got Support From The System'

'If he had got the support, he would have finished in that legendary group of cricketers who have played 100 Tests for the country.'

'He never complained, but that might have gone against him because sometimes you have to be open and make your point clearly otherwise people take you for granted.'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane, who made his Test debut in 2013, also excelled in T20 cricket as he amassed 5,367 runs in 212 IPL matches with two centuries while representing six teams. Photograph: ANI Photos

Key Points 'What I feel most proud about Ajinkya's career is his superb performances in SENA countries which is the true hallmark of any great batter from the sub-continent.'

'He has always given his 100 percent whenever he has played. Be it any match, whether he played for India or Mumbai or in the IPL.'

'He was a special kind of person who measured success and failure with the same intensity because he was so level headed, that's what set him apart.'

Ajinkya Rahane brought the curtain down on his cricketing career on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The Mumbai right-hander established himself as one of the vital cogs of the Indian batting line-up in the last decade, regularly standing up with crucial knocks in crisis situations.



The 38 year old, who played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, captained India to a historic 2020-2021 Border-Gavaskar series win in Australia. Taking over the captaincy after the first Test, he was instrumental in helping India bounce back after a shocking 36 all out in the Adelaide Test, leading from the front with a match-winning century at MCG in the next game and setting the tone for the team's historic 2-1 series triumph.



Rahane, who made his Test debut in 2013, also excelled in T20 cricket as he amassed 5,367 runs in 212 IPL matches with two centuries while representing six teams.



His long-time coach Pravin Amre hailed Rahane as a "silent warrior" -- a selfless cricketer who always put team before self.



"Ajinkya deserved better. He finished his career with 85 Tests but he was someone who deserved to play 100 Tests," Amre tells Rediff's Harish Kotian.

Ajinkya is one of India's greats in Test cricket.

When I started working with him 18 years ago nobody would have predicted that he would go on to play for such a long time and make such a big impact at the international level. He made me proud by becoming one of the top batters in the world, always excelling in tough conditions.



Obviously, retirement is very emotional for a player, giving up the game is not easy and you could see when he made the speech that he was in tears. He was a bit emotional because that is his personality.



He has always given his 100 percent whenever he has played. Be it any match, whether he played for India or Mumbai or in the IPL.



I am a bit sad today, but at the same time I feel very proud of Ajinkya because he has achieved so much in his career. He had a tough time when he took up cricket, he used to travel daily from Dombivli in crowded trains to Shivaji Park for his cricket practice.



I was there with him when his debut was there for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy (in 2007-2008). I really backed him because I knew he would go on and play for India, such was his potential, and he has not disappointed me.

'He had the technique, the character and the temperament to perform in tough conditions away from home'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane had a good record away from home, scoring eight centuries in Tests outside home, while hitting four hundreds at home. Photograph: ANI Photos

He had a good start to his career, scoring 1,000-plus runs each season for the first five years of his career but he was still not picked for India and then for 19 Test matches he was on the bench.

And when he got the chance in 2013 (against Australia in the Delhi Test), he failed in both innings on a tough pitch.



But he went back to domestic cricket and worked on his game. He bounced back strongly in the Irani Trophy and there was no stopping him from making it back to the Indian team that same year.



What I feel most proud about his career is his superb performances in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) which is the true hallmark of any great batter from the sub-continent.

He had the technique, the character and the temperament to perform in tough conditions away from home, that's what made Ajinkya so special.



His century at Lord's (103 vs England in 2014) was a fantastic knock. I was so delighted to see Ajinkya's name on the famous Lord's honors board.



Similarly, I also rate his hundred in the Melbourne Test (in 2020) quite high. The circumstances were such that Rahane as captain had to lead from the front after India were bowled out for 36 in the previous game and he came up with that memorable knock to lead from the front as the captain and guide India to a great victory.



That century in Melbourne is my favourite knock by Ajinkya for India because the circumstances were tough and as the captain he managed to revive the team on a tough tour of Australia.



Then next I would pick is two centuries in a Test match against South Africa in Delhi (in 2015), that knock was also memorable because scoring back to back hundreds in a Test is not easy and that too the pitch at Kotla was not easy, it was low and slow.



That knock gave India the momentum and they went on to win the series by winning the next Test as well under Rahane's captaincy.

'Rahane Deserved To Play 100 Tests'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane captained three IPL franchises. Photograph: ANI Photos

In my personal opinion, Ajinkya deserved better. He finished his career with 85 Tests but he was someone who deserved to play 100 Tests. Every player has to retire one day, but the team man that Rahane was, he deserved a farewell in the stadium, that would have been the perfect send-off for a great player like him.



But regardless I am very happy with his career. I always compliment him for his commitment, his character. He was a special kind of person who measured success and failure with the same intensity because he was so level headed, that's what set him apart.



I have worked with many international cricketers but I would describe Rahane as special, he was a coach's delight. We faced many challenges but together we always managed to find a way.



He scored over 5,000 runs in both Tests and the IPL which shows how versatile he was and how good he was to adapt across formats.



That was possible because he upgraded hiis batting. He was able to adjust his game to the demands of the format whether it be Tests or T20s. And it was only possible for him to do so because his foundation was so good, his cricketing foundation was so good.



I believe he still has some cricket left in him. Maybe he will continue to play franchise T20 cricket around the world. He should continue to play for the next couple of years till his body permits.

'The realisation that you are not going to play again for the country or your state is tough to take'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after leading Mumbai to the Irani Cup title in October 2024. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

I remember when I first started coaching him, it was also a challenge for me. I recall when I was the Mumbai coach I picked him for the team because I was confident of his abilities. He made his first class debut for Mumbai in Pakistan (Nissar Trophy in 2007), And believe it or not, his first century for Mumbai came in Pakistan, which is a very rare thing.

He made a dream start with a hundred on debut in that match in Karachi (against Karachi Urban).



But his international debut didn't go off well. As I said earlier, he failed twice in his debut Test. I was the one who called him and we worked on his batting and got his game back on track. Even though he made a poor start to his India career, he showed great resilience to bounce back and established himself as one of the top batters for India.



Along with his batting, he was also a great fielder, he took more than 100 catches in the slips in Test cricket.



It was a delight to work with Ajinkya throughout his career. Today he will feel sad because as I said earlier it is not easy to give up the game. You have given your heart and soul for the game. The realisation that you are not going to play again for the country or your state is tough to take and it takes time to adjust.

'He always performed the most when the team was in crisis'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with Coach Pravin Amre. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

I am proud the way he managed himself. More than a cricketer as a person he was always grounded. As a top international cricketer, it is very easy to lose your focus, and let success get to your head but he was not that type of a person. That's why I say he was different, he was special.



I felt he never had support from the system, but still he managed to play 85 Tests. I am sure if he had got the support, he would have finished in that legendary group of cricketers who have played 100 Tests for the country.



He never complained, but that might have gone against him because sometimes you have to be open and make your point clearly otherwise people take you for granted.



Ajinkya worked really hard on his cricket after getting dropped. He wanted to be back and he did well for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy in the 2023-2024 season and the Irani Trophy the next season.



He spoke to me before announcing his retirement. That call was not easy for him but he had to take the decision, maybe he was no longer enjoying the game.



I am sure he will do well in his second innings. I hope he continues his association with cricket in some role after his retirement. I am insisting him to take up coaching because he has the required temperament for it.



I call him a silent warrior. He always performed the most when the team was in crisis.



As a coach, I will remember Ajinkya as a sincere student who not only respected the game but was also hardworking and who gave his best at all times.



We had Guru Purnima a few days back and the best Guru Dakshina gift I have got from him is that he has always recognised my efforts and highlighted my role in helping him become a top cricketer.

One thing as his coach I wished he would have scored a century at Durban where I had scored a century on debut. I am the only Indian to hit a hundred there. It would have been nice to see his name on the honours board along with me but unfortunately he narrowly missed out by getting out in the 90s.