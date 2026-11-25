15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rewritten the record books, smashing the fastest double century, century, and most sixes in List A cricket.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring a double century against the UAE. Photographs: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, scored the fastest double century in List A cricket.

He also set new records for the fastest List A century (28 balls) and fastest 150 (40 balls).

Sooryavanshi hit 28 sixes in his innings, the most ever by a batter in a List A match and across all professional level cricket.

India A achieved the fastest successful chase of 250 or more in List A cricket, reaching the target in just 14.2 overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the world record for the fastest double century in List A cricket as a rampaging India A trounced the UAE by seven wickets to advance to the semi-finals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Tuesday.



The 15-year-old left-hander continued his sensational run with the bat, rewriting several records in List A 50-overs cricket.



Sooryavanshi's blistering 204 from just 53 balls powered India to a thumping victory, chasing down the target of 250 in a mere 14.2 overs.

Here is a look at Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock in Doha:

Fastest Century

Sooryavanshi blasted his way to a century off just 28 balls to register the fastest-ever ton in List A cricket.



He broke the previous record of a 29-ball century by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.



South African A B de Villiers sits third on the list, courtesy of his 31-ball century in an ODI against the West Indies in 2015.

Fastest century in List A cricket (by balls): Balls Batter Team Against Year 28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A UAE 2026 29 Jake Fraser-McGurk South Australia Tasmania 2023 31 AB de Villiers South Africa West Indies 2015 32 Sakibul Gani Bihar Arunachal 2025 33 Ishan Kishan Jharkhand Karnataka 2025

Fastest 150

After completing his century, he took just another 12 balls to complete 150 from 40 balls -- setting a new record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket.



Interestingly, the previous record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket also belonged to Sooryavanshi, when he slammed a 59-ball 150 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.

Fastest 150s in List A one day cricket (by balls): Balls Batter Team Against Year 40 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A UAE 2026 59 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bihar Arunachal 2025 64 A B de Villiers South Africa West Indies 2015 65 Jos Buttler England The Netherlands 2022

Fastest 200

Two consecutive sixes off Basil Hameed in the 13th over saw Sooryavanshi race to his double century from just 52 balls -- the fastest-ever in List A cricket -- at an incredible strike of 384.62.



He shattered the previous record held by New Zealand's Chad Bowes, who hit a 103-ball double century for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.

Fastest double century in List A cricket (by balls): Balls Batter Team Against Year 52 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A UAE 2026 103 Chad Bowes Canterbury Otago 2024 114 N Jagadeesan TN Arunachal 2022 114 Harry Brook England Sri Lanka 2026

The previous record for the fastest double century by an Indian batter in List A cricket belonged to Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, who stroked a 114-ball double ton against Arunachal in 2022.



The 15-year-old is also the youngest-ever batter to score a double century in List A cricket.



Sooryavanshi also holds the record for the fastest List A fifty, having smashed a 11-ball fifty against Sri Lanka A in June.

Most Sixes

The 28 sixes hit by Sooryavanshi against UAE are the most ever by a batter in a List A match beating the previous record of 23 sixes by D'Arcy Short for Western Australia against Queensland in 2018.



This is also the most sixes hit by any batter in an innings across all professional level cricket.



The previous record for the most sixes in senior professional cricket was 26, hit by Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal during his unbeaten 323 off just 160 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match in January 2024.





Sooryavanshi's Knock, Ball By Ball:

Team Records: