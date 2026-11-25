15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rewritten the record books, smashing the fastest double century, century, and most sixes in List A cricket.
Key Points
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, scored the fastest double century in List A cricket.
- He also set new records for the fastest List A century (28 balls) and fastest 150 (40 balls).
- Sooryavanshi hit 28 sixes in his innings, the most ever by a batter in a List A match and across all professional level cricket.
- India A achieved the fastest successful chase of 250 or more in List A cricket, reaching the target in just 14.2 overs.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the world record for the fastest double century in List A cricket as a rampaging India A trounced the UAE by seven wickets to advance to the semi-finals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old left-hander continued his sensational run with the bat, rewriting several records in List A 50-overs cricket.
Sooryavanshi's blistering 204 from just 53 balls powered India to a thumping victory, chasing down the target of 250 in a mere 14.2 overs.
Here is a look at Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock in Doha:
Fastest Century
Sooryavanshi blasted his way to a century off just 28 balls to register the fastest-ever ton in List A cricket.
He broke the previous record of a 29-ball century by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.
South African A B de Villiers sits third on the list, courtesy of his 31-ball century in an ODI against the West Indies in 2015.
|Balls
|Batter
|Team
|Against
|Year
|28
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A
|UAE
|2026
|29
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|South Australia
|Tasmania
|2023
|31
|AB de Villiers
|South Africa
|West Indies
|2015
|32
|Sakibul Gani
|Bihar
|Arunachal
|2025
|33
|Ishan Kishan
|Jharkhand
|Karnataka
|2025
Fastest 150
After completing his century, he took just another 12 balls to complete 150 from 40 balls -- setting a new record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket.
Interestingly, the previous record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket also belonged to Sooryavanshi, when he slammed a 59-ball 150 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.
|Balls
|Batter
|Team
|Against
|Year
|40
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A
|UAE
|2026
|59
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Bihar
|Arunachal
|2025
|64
|A B de Villiers
|South Africa
|West Indies
|2015
|65
|Jos Buttler
|England
|The Netherlands
|2022
Fastest 200
Two consecutive sixes off Basil Hameed in the 13th over saw Sooryavanshi race to his double century from just 52 balls -- the fastest-ever in List A cricket -- at an incredible strike of 384.62.
He shattered the previous record held by New Zealand's Chad Bowes, who hit a 103-ball double century for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.
|Balls
|Batter
|Team
|Against
|Year
|52
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A
|UAE
|2026
|103
|Chad Bowes
|Canterbury
|Otago
|2024
|114
|N Jagadeesan
|TN
|Arunachal
|2022
|114
|Harry Brook
|England
|Sri Lanka
|2026
The previous record for the fastest double century by an Indian batter in List A cricket belonged to Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, who stroked a 114-ball double ton against Arunachal in 2022.
The 15-year-old is also the youngest-ever batter to score a double century in List A cricket.
Sooryavanshi also holds the record for the fastest List A fifty, having smashed a 11-ball fifty against Sri Lanka A in June.
Most Sixes
The 28 sixes hit by Sooryavanshi against UAE are the most ever by a batter in a List A match beating the previous record of 23 sixes by D'Arcy Short for Western Australia against Queensland in 2018.
This is also the most sixes hit by any batter in an innings across all professional level cricket.
The previous record for the most sixes in senior professional cricket was 26, hit by Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal during his unbeaten 323 off just 160 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match in January 2024.
Sooryavanshi's Knock, Ball By Ball:
Team Records:
- India A chased down the 250-run target in just 14.2 overs -- the fastest successful chase of 250 or more in List A cricket.
- India A amassed 183 in 10 overs -- the most runs scored by a team in the first Powerplay in List A cricket.
- India A raced past the 100-run mark in just five overs -- the quickest any team has reached the three-figure mark in List A cricket.
- The total of 31 sixes hit by India A is the second most in a List A one-day match. Not surprisingly that the record for the most sixes in a List A match belongs to Sooryavanshi's domestic team Bihar, who smashed 38 sixes against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi in 2025, with Sooryavanshi hitting 15 of them.