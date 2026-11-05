38 Numbers You Must Know About Virat Kohli

As Virat Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday, a look back at his illustrious career reveals an astonishing array of records across Tests, ODIs, and T20s, solidifying his status as one of cricket's all-time greats.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has amassed 28,601 runs in 566 matches across formats in international cricket, with 86 centuries. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli, celebrating his 38th birthday on November 5, holds numerous batting records, including the most centuries in ODIs (55) and the fastest to reach multiple ODI run milestones.

He boasts the highest career batting average (58.84) for any player with over 100 ODI appearances and is the leading run-scorer in ODI chases.

Kohli is India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins and holds the record for most double hundreds (7) as a captain in Test cricket.

In T20s, he is the fastest to 4000 runs, the highest run-scorer in IPL history, and has the most hundreds in the tournament.

One of the all-time batting greats, Virat Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Kohli, India's most successful captain in Tests, has notched up countless records during his illustrious international career which has stretched to nearly two decades.

The Delhi right-hander, who made his India debut in 2008, has amassed 28601 runs in 566 matches across formats in international cricket, with 86 centuries. He has been part of Team India's several major trophies including ODI World Cup 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Under his captaincy, India emerged as a force in international cricket and dominated across formats. Under him India went unbeaten in 19 Tests without losing a single one from August 2015 and February 2017 -- longest unbeaten streak in the history of Indian Test cricket.

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, the brilliant batter continues to reign supreme in One-Day Internationals. His fluent half-century (74) was instrumental in India's five wicket victory in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Rajneesh Gupta presents 38 special records to celebrate Kohli's 38th birthday:

IMAGE:Virat Kohli is hailed as the Chase Master in ODIs for his amazing record in successful run chases -- 8,741 runs with 30 centuries. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ODI Century King

First player to score 50 centuries in ODIs

Most centuries in ODIs -- 55

Fastest to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, 14,000 and 15,000 ODI runs

Highest career batting average (58.84) for any player with 100-plus ODI appearances

Most runs (8,741) and most hundreds (30) in chases in ODIs

Highest average in chases (66.21) for any batter playing at least 25 innings in ODIs

Only Indian to score a hundred on World Cup debut (100 not out v Bangladesh, Mirpur, February 2011

Most runs in a single World Cup -- 765 runs in 2023 edition.

Fastest ODI hundred by an Indian - off 52 balls, vs Australia at Jaipur in October 2013

Holds the record of scoring two consecutive hundreds in ODIs on most occasions (11), well ahead of A B de Villiers (6)

Kohli has made five successive scores of 50 or more in ODIs on five separate occasions --the most by any batter. No one else has done so more than twice!

On an average, Kohli scores a hundred in every 5.56 innings, which is the best for any player among batters with a minimum of 10 hundreds.

T20 Dominance

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the fastest among all batters to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is. Photograph: ANI Photo

Has the highest batting average (48.71) among all batters who have played 25 innings or more in T20Is.

Fastest batter in the world to 4000 runs in T20Is (107 innings)

Took a wicket off the first ball he bowled in T20 Internationals when he got England's Kevin Pietersen out (stumped off a wide) at Manchester in August 2011.

Most runs in T20 World Cups -- 1,292 in 33 innings

Kohli's tally of 14,218 runs in T20s is the highest by an Indian and the sixth highest in all.

IPL's All-Time Great

IMAGE: Virat Kohli played a key role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win back to back IPL titles in 2025 and 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Highest run-scorer in IPL -- 9,336 runs in 275 innings

Kohli has scored nine hundreds in the IPL -- the most by any batter.

Kohli's aggregate of 973 runs in IPL 2016 is the highest ever for a batter in a T20 tournament.

Kohli's tally of 3,864 runs in 114 T20 matches at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru, is the highest for any batter at a particular ground in the shortest format.

India's Most Successful Test Captain

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain with 40 victories with a success percentage of 58.82. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kohli is India's most successful Test captain -- with 40 wins in 68 Tests.

Kohli led India to nine Test wins in 2016 -- most for any Indian captain in a calendar year.

Between August 2015 and February 2017, Kohli led India in 19 Tests without losing a single one! This is the longest streak for India without a defeat.

Kohli is the only player to score three hundreds in first three innings as Test captain.

Kohli is the youngest Indian captain to win a series outside India.

Kohli is the first Indian captain to score a double hundred outside India -- 200 against the West Indies at North Sound in 2016.

Kohli led India to a 9-0 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in 2017 across three formats -- the only Indian captain to register a clean-sweep in all three formats on the same tour.

Most Double Centuries

IMAGE: Virat Kohli holds the record for the most double hundreds (7) by a captain in Test cricket. Photograph: ANI Photo