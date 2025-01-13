What's Dhruv Jurel Enjoying?

The young wicketkeeper shared a special moment with his parents, enjoying a cozy winter meal.
The Jurel family gathered around the dining table where Dhruv's father had lovingly prepared Gajar Halwa, a cherished dish during the colder months.
Jurel posted a pic of his dad Nem Chand making Gajar Halwa, noting, 'Papa ke haath ka khaana maa ke haath se.'
Dhruv's dad Nem Chand is a Kargil War veteran. After his maiden Test 50, Jurel had smartly saluted his dad who was watching his knock. The night before, Nem Chand gently suggested, 'Beta, show your salute once.'
While his dad hoped Dhruv would join the NDA, the son followed his passion for cricket with his mom's backing.
The Salute Celebration has become part of Dhruv's routine after he scores a 50, like he does here during an IPL game.