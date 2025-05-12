Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

Virat Kohli's unmatched fitness is as renowned as his cricketing achievements.
But what fuels the man behind the athleticism?
His diet, designed not for taste but for performance, is a key ingredient to his success.
Breakfast: Grilled vegetables, quinoa, or a smoothie with greens.
Lunch & Dinner: Steamed vegetables, lentils (dal), soups, and plenty of greens.
Snacks: Nuts, seeds, and green tea (with lemon).
Occasional Treat: Dosas, but always in moderation.
Kohli doesn't eat for taste -- he eats to fuel his body and optimise athletic performance.
90% of his meals are steamed or boiled.
He avoids gluten and dairy, opting for plant-based foods like quinoa, spinach, tofu and sprouts.
Kohli steers clear of fried food, processed food, avoids heavy gravies and masala curries.
He has eliminated sugar from his diet.
Kohli drinks plenty of water and includes water-rich foods like cucumber and watermelon in his diet to stay hydrated and aid recovery.
Anushka Sharma revealed that Virat hasn't had butter chicken in almost a decade!
As Vamika grows, her mum uses fun explanations to help her understand how healthy food fuels energy and keeps her strong.
'Throwback to when I'd eat anything in front of me! No wonder I was a chubby kid,' Kohli recalled on Instagram.
Baba Virat loved burgers, toffees, chicken fried rice and chilly chicken.
'I never claimed to be vegan,' Kohli clarified on X. 'Always maintained I'm vegetarian.'
He includes egg whites as part of his diet.
Kohli shares a moment with trainer Shankar Basu and Dinesh Karthik.
The caption read: 'Trainer test. Basu sir: Do you want a cheese pocket? Me: No way.'
While Kohli turned it down, DK didn't!
Kohli's diet is a strategic blend of energy-boosting, muscle-recovering foods, keeping him lean, fit.
It's a disciplined, consistent formula for success, making him the fittest cricketer globally.