Batters put on exhibition of shot making in Kolkata...

Power-hitting At Its Best!

India and England batters put on an exhibition of power hitting before the hosts secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the opening T20 International at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Here is a glimpse of some of the extraordinary shot-making during the match...

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Buttler did it!

England captain Jos Buttler takes a tumble as he attempts an unusual shot.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Big Ben!

England opener Ben Duckett plays a cheeky ramp to the boundary.

But he was soon dismissed for 4 by Arshdeep Singh.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Abhishek's assault

India's opener Abhishek Sharma came out all guns blazing and smashed a 34-ball 79.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The finisher

Tilak Varma goes for the big pull shot.

Varma, who took India over the finish line, scored 19 off 16, hitting 3 boundaries in his effort.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Fans go crazy

Abhishek Sharma smashed the ball over the park and that brought the fans onto their feet as they cheered every boundary.

Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

And Abhishek responds

Abhishek Sharma's audacious innings was finally ended by Adil Rashid but not before he had taken India to the doorstep of victory.

Here he is, blowing a kiss to fans after his dismissal.

 

BCCI

Riding his luck

Tilak Varma gets funky during his knock of 19 that was studded with three boundaries.

BCCI
