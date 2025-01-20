Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

On Axar Patel's special day, his wife Meha shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring their newborn.

Kind courtesy Meha Patel/Instagram

Meha celebrated Axar as a devoted father and husband in her heartfelt message, spreading love and joy.

Kind courtesy Meha Patel/Instagram

Axar, named vice-captain for India's T20 series against England, continues to shine both on and off the field.

Kind courtesy Meha Patel/Instagram

'To the most incredible dad and my forever superhero -- Happy Birthday! You love unconditionally and inspire endlessly,' Meha wrote. 'Today, tomorrow, and always, you'll be our greatest blessing.'

Kind courtesy Meha Patel/Instagram

'Happy Birthday to the best dad and my love in the universe!' wrote Meha, making this milestone even more memorable.

Kind courtesy Meha Patel/Instagram
