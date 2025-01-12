Faf: Fit And Fab At 40!

At 40, Faf du Plessis continues to shine in cricket, proving that age is just a number. As captain of the Jo'Burg Super Kings, he is ready for SA20 season 3.
'Batting has evolved over the last three years,' says Faf. His mindset and approach to training have shifted, keeping him in top form despite his age.
The last 3 years, Faf has been in fine form, scoring more than 4,000 runs in 127 T20 games at an average of 36.32, with a strike rate over 151.
2023 was a standout year for Faf who smashed a career-high 1,502 runs, including 14 50s and a 100 at an 35.76 average and 155.80 strike rate.
Faf's fitness is crucial to his performance. 'It's not about doing more, it's about doing things smarter,' he says.
Faf has learned to listen to his body. Gone are the days of pushing through without proper recovery. Now, he focuses on recovery, nutrition, and sleep to keep performing in cricket.
In his younger days, recovery wasn't a priority. 'I used to just go again the next day -- no stretching, no recovery protocols,' he reccalls. Today, ice baths, nutrition, and hamstring training are all part of his routine.
Faf has come to realise that good sleep and proper nutrition are non-negotiable for top performance.
Faf thrives on the thrill of continuous improvement. 'Chasing those 1% improvements' keeps him motivated to compete, and how!
For Faf, evolution is essential to thriving. It's not about just surviving in the game -- it's about excelling, pushing the boundaries, and staying relevant, no matter the age.
As Faf prepares for another T20 season, his enduring excellence serves as a reminder that dedication, adaptability, and passion are the keys to thriving, even at 40.