5 Fastest ODI 100s By Indian Ladies

Smriti Mandhana's 70-Ball Century

On January 15, 2025, Smriti became the fastest to score a century in ODIs, achieving the feat in 70 balls against Ireland in Rajkot.

Her explosive 135 off 80 balls (12 fours, 7 sixes) set a new record; she also matched Harmanpreet Kaur's record for most sixes by an Indian woman in ODIs.