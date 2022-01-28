News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zimbabwe's Taylor receives ban for delay in reporting spot-fixing approach

Zimbabwe's Taylor receives ban for delay in reporting spot-fixing approach

Source: PTI
January 28, 2022 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor

IMAGE: "Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three and a half years after he accepted breaching four charges of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and, separately, one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the ICC said. Photograph: PTI

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was on Friday banned for three and a half years by the ICC for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time and was also handed a one-month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode.

 

In a statement, the ICC said Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

"Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three and a half years after he accepted breaching four charges of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and, separately, one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the ICC said.

On January 24, Taylor made a stunning disclosure that he was blackmailed after "foolishly" taking cocaine during his meeting with an Indian businessman.

Taylor said he is facing a multi-year ban from the ICC for delay in reporting a corrupt approach by an Indian businessman in 2019.

Taylor had claimed that he was invited by the businessman to India to discuss "sponsorships" and potential launch of a T20 event in Zimbabwe besides an offer of US$15,000 in October 2019. He did not name the businessman in question.

The 35-year-old, who played 205 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20s before retiring last year, said he was also given a part payment to spot-fix matches, which, according to him, he never did.

He tested positive for Benzoylecognine, which is primarily a result of cocaine ingestion.

"This one-month suspension will run concurrently with the suspension of three and a half years under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Mr Taylor will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 July 2025," the ICC stated.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shastri warns BCCI against ignoring Ranji Trophy
Shastri warns BCCI against ignoring Ranji Trophy
IPL Auction: Dhoni Lands In Chennai
IPL Auction: Dhoni Lands In Chennai
U-19 WC: Captain Dhull; 4 others recovers from Covid
U-19 WC: Captain Dhull; 4 others recovers from Covid
Khan Sir, the mystery man behind Bihar students' stir
Khan Sir, the mystery man behind Bihar students' stir
Funeral in Canada of Gujarati family who died of cold
Funeral in Canada of Gujarati family who died of cold
Tsitsipas feels 'targetted' over on-court coaching
Tsitsipas feels 'targetted' over on-court coaching
Prawn Recipe: Aam Shorshe Chingri Bhapa
Prawn Recipe: Aam Shorshe Chingri Bhapa

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

'Indian cricket in good hands under Rohit's captaincy'

'Indian cricket in good hands under Rohit's captaincy'

Watch Out Windies! Rohit Is Ready

Watch Out Windies! Rohit Is Ready

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances