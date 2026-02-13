HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Zimbabwe's World Cup Hopes Hit as Brendan Taylor Ruled Out

Zimbabwe's World Cup Hopes Hit as Brendan Taylor Ruled Out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2026 17:25 IST

x

Zimbabwe suffer a major setback as Brendan Taylor is ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury; Ben Curran approved as replacement by ICC.

This was the third time Brendan Taylor retired hurt in his last five T20 innings

IMAGE: This was the third time Brendan Taylor retired hurt in his last five T20 innings. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a massive blow to Zimbabwe, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury, and will be replaced by Ben Curran in the squad.

The 40-year-old Taylor had limped off the ground after retiring hurt in the match against Oman, which they had won by eight wickets in Colombo on February 9.

 

Key Points

  • Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor ruled out of ongoing T20 World Cup with a right hamstring injury.
  • Taylor retired hurt after scoring 31 off 30 balls against Oman in Colombo.
  • Captain Sikandar Raza confirmed the development at the toss before the Australia match.
  • Ben Curran, brother of England all-rounder Sam Curran, approved as replacement.

"Brendan Taylor picked up an injury and he's been ruled out of the competition," captain Sikandar Raza said at the toss before Zimbabwe's match against Australia here on Friday.

Top-order batter Curran, brother of England all-rounder Sam, was approved as Taylor's replacement by the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

"Curran was named as a replacement when Taylor was ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the match against Oman on 9 February," the ICC said in a statement.

The replacement of a player, however, requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Taylor was struggling while running between the wickets and was promptly taken off (retired hurt) after making 31 off 30 balls during Zimbabwe's run chase against Oman.

Raza had later said that he did not want to aggravate the problem considering Taylor's importance to the team.

Taylor has played 36 Tests, 207 ODIs and 59 T20Is since making his Zimbabwe debut in 2004. He was retired hurt in his previous T20 innings last month as well. This is the third time he retired hurt in his last five T20 innings.

Pacer Richard Ngarava also sat out of Friday's Australia match as a precautionary measure.

"Richard Ngarava is more of a precautionary measure. His first scan and second scan has come back pretty positive. So he misses out today as well," Raza said at the toss.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia
T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia
Sachin lauds Italy as Mosca Brothers Star in Historic Win
Sachin lauds Italy as Mosca Brothers Star in Historic Win
Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?
Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?
Inspired by Warne, Manenti Stars in Italy's Historic Win
Inspired by Warne, Manenti Stars in Italy's Historic Win
From Bench to World Cup: Jacob Duffy's Patience Pays Off
From Bench to World Cup: Jacob Duffy's Patience Pays Off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Himesh Reshammiya's Fave Love Songs

webstory image 2

9 Mouthwatering Chocolate Recipes For Valentine's Day

webstory image 3

5 Top Kishore Kumar Love Songs

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Chic Vibe Stuns the Paparazzi!0:45

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Chic Vibe Stuns the Paparazzi!

All Eyes on Sargun Mehta's Radiant Smile!0:58

All Eyes on Sargun Mehta's Radiant Smile!

Ayesha Khan Looks Stunning!1:18

Ayesha Khan Looks Stunning!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO