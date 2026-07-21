'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be a generational talent if handled well'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his India debut in England -- scoring 14, 13, and 15 in three T20Is before he was dropped. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza believes 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 'generational talent' if managed and handled well.

Raza emphasised that criticising a 15-year-old after only a few failures is unjustified.

Sooryavanshi is expected to get an extended run at the top of the order in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, with Sanju Samson absent.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-hyped India debut may not have gone to script in England, but Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza sees the 15-year-old as a potential "generational talent" if handled well.



The batting prodigy scored 14, 13 and 15 in three T20Is as India suffered a 0-4 series defeat. In two of those innings, he was undone by Jofra Archer's short-ball.



"Vaibhav is a supremely talented cricketer. If a 15-year-old kid is playing international cricket, criticising him after just two or three matches isn't justified," Raza said on JioStar.



"I think Vaibhav has a lot of very good senior cricketers around him. If he is managed and handled well, I think Vaibhav could be a generational talent."

Raza's High Praise for Sooryavanshi

The left-hander will now return to familiar surroundings in Harare, where he had lit up the Under-19 World Cup in January with a match-winning 80-ball 175 against England in the final.



With no Sanju Samson in the squad, Sooryavanshi is set to get an extended run at the top of the order in the the series beginning on Thursday.



"To see what he has done over the last year, what he has done for India Under-19, and the fact that he made his international debut at the same age, these are no small feats by any means.



"You don't get to hear such stories nowadays. Vaibhav is special. It will be important how he is managed and handled," he added.

The Importance of Management

He further said India play a very aggressive brand of cricket, and they take the game away from you.



"As far as their batting line-up is concerned, if it clicks on the day, they'll bat you out of the game. But with high-risk cricket, sometimes it doesn't come off, and when that happens and the total isn't as big, the other team does have a chance."



He added that the Indian cricket was going though a transition phase, which will make the series interesting.

"Yes, India is going through a transition and to some extent you'll see Zimbabwe is also going have a little bit of transition happening as well. I don't see it as a one-sided series," he said.