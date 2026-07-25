Kishan, Tilak slam 50s to power India to 219 against Zimbabwe

Images from the second T20 International between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan hits out during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan scored a well-paced 81 runs, providing stability and accelerating later in his innings.

Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 60, silencing strike-rate concerns with a sensational supporting knock.

India recovered from early wickets in the Powerplay, with crucial partnerships in the middle overs.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma led an intent-filled batting effort with well-paced 81 and an unbeaten 60 respectively, as India posted a strong 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20 International in Harare on Saturday.

Put into bat, India found themselves in early trouble at 29 for two as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perished inside the first three overs.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma during their 94-run stand for the fourth wicket from 43 balls. Photograph: BCCI

But Kishan first made 66 runs for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) and then a 94 for the subsequent wicket with Tilak as the tourists overcame the early wobble.

Kishan's Calculated Aggression

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Kishan paced his innings to a nicety as he focused on giving some stability to Indian innings. The left-hander brought his fifty in 31 balls, but the next 31 runs came in 13 balls as he pressed on the accelerator.

The onside play was the hallmark of his innings, peppering the regions around mid-wicket with constant big hits.

Off-spinner Brian Bennett was clobbered for two fours to that part of the field while pacer Brad Evans was punished for 4, 4 and a 6 through the onside.

Tilak Varma's Impactful Knock

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Kishan got India back on track after a few early wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Tilak, on the other hand, doused the talks about his strike-rate for now, playing a sensational supporting innings and reached fifty in 23 balls.

The left-hander smoked Zimbabwe's best bowler Blessing Muzarabani for three fours in a row, and the third one was a peach - a nice, little dab behind the point using the bowler's pace. Brute power was on display too when Tilak lifted Evans for a six over mid-wicket.

Their assault was so faultless as India amassed 61 runs in the last five overs to place themselves at a safe distance from Zimbabwe at this point.

Early Setbacks And Recovery

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Before Kishan marshalled India's innings around him, India lost Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early.

Abhishek softly lobbed Muzarabani to Ryan Burl at point. Sooryavanshi looked set for another fifty reaching 20 off 9 balls that contained a sequence of 4, 6, 4, 4 off Richard Ngarava.

But Ngarava managed to extract quick revenge, as Sooryavanshi skied a into-the-body bouncer to Muzarabani at mid-on.

However, India did not give Zimbabwe many more moments of joy for the remainder of the innings.