News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Zimbabwe stun Afghanistan in T20I opener at Harare

Zimbabwe stun Afghanistan in T20I opener at Harare

Source: PTI
December 11, 2024 22:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Zimbabwe players celebrate after Richard Ngvara claims his third wicket against Afghanistan. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket / X

Zimbabwe secured victory off the last ball as they beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first of their three-match Twenty20 series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Tashinga Musekiwa scored the 11 runs needed off the last over for home success as Zimbabwe reached their target of 145 with six wickets down.

A 75-run partnership between Brian Bennett, who scored 49, and Dion Myers, who contributed 32, laid the foundation for the home win.

 

Afghanistan, who won the toss and chose to bat, scored 144-6 after Karim Janat and Mohammed Nabi put together a 79-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Janat was 54 not out and Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava took 3-28 in his four overs.

The second match of the series is in Harare on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Alcaraz has best of Nadal, Djokovic, Federer but...'
'Alcaraz has best of Nadal, Djokovic, Federer but...'
Gukesh holds Ding: Chess C'ship heads for a decider
Gukesh holds Ding: Chess C'ship heads for a decider
Mandhana's century in vain as India lose 0-3
Mandhana's century in vain as India lose 0-3
Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'
Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
Gukesh and Ding set for explosive final showdown
Gukesh and Ding set for explosive final showdown
Woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez
Woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
Gukesh and Ding set for explosive final showdown
Gukesh and Ding set for explosive final showdown

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances