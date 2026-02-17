HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Zimbabwe knock Australia out of T20 World Cup, in Super 8s

Zimbabwe knock Australia out of T20 World Cup, in Super 8s

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2026 18:06 IST

x

Zimbabwe clinched a coveted spot in the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage after a rain-affected match against Ireland, simultaneously knocking out cricket giants Australia and Ireland from contention.

IMAGE: Continuous rain and a wet outfield prevented any play, confirming Zimbabwe's progression to the Super 8 stage. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Zimbabwe qualifies for the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage after their match against Ireland was washed out.
  • The rainout resulted in both Zimbabwe and Ireland receiving one point each, securing Zimbabwe's Super 8 berth.
  • Former champions Australia and Ireland are eliminated from the tournament due to Zimbabwe's qualification.
  • Zimbabwe will face India in their opening Super 8 match on February 26 in Chennai.
  • Zimbabwe joins India, South Africa, and West Indies in group G1 of the Super 8 stage.

Zimbabwe entered the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup after their crucial Group B match against Ireland was washed out due to rain, a result that also eliminated former champions Australia and Ireland from the tournament.

Both teams were awarded one point each. The shared points took Zimbabwe to five, enough to secure a Super 8 berth. They will face India in their opening Super 8 match on February 26 in Chennai.

 

Zimbabwe became the seventh team to get a ticket to the Super 8s, completing group G1 also comprising India, South Africa and West Indies.

Zimbabwe will play their final group match against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 19.

With table-toppers Sri Lanka (6) having already qualified for the Super 8s, the contest held significant importance for Zimbabwe and Ireland, who had come into the game with four and two points respectively.

Australia Crash Out After Rain Drama

Australia were also on two points following their defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The former champions needed Zimbabwe to lose both their remaining matches to stay in contention, but persistent rain ended their hopes.

The toss at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was initially delayed due to drizzle, with the ground remaining under covers for a considerable period.

However, continuous rain and a wet outfield prevented any play, confirming Zimbabwe's progression to the Super 8 stage.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Zimbabwe eye Ireland scalp with maiden Super 8 berth in sight
Zimbabwe eye Ireland scalp with maiden Super 8 berth in sight
Injury-hit Australia face stiff Zimbabwe challenge
Injury-hit Australia face stiff Zimbabwe challenge
T20 World Cup: 'No need to panic': Head after Aussie collapse
T20 World Cup: 'No need to panic': Head after Aussie collapse
T20 World Cup: Big Upset! Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs
T20 World Cup: Big Upset! Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs
T20 World Cup: Raza wants Zimbabwe to trust momentum and keep going
T20 World Cup: Raza wants Zimbabwe to trust momentum and keep going

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to see father Salim Khan0:11

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to...

Jaya Bachchan At Anand Sagar's Prayer Meet0:54

Jaya Bachchan At Anand Sagar's Prayer Meet

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai0:19

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO